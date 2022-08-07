Read full article on original website
Related
mymotherlode.com
Roof Repairs To Slow Traffic In Sonora
Sonora, CA – Traffic may be slow going later this week during the morning and evening commutes due to roof work shutting down a section of roadway in downtown Sonora. Tuolumne County road officials relay that crews will be doing roof maintenance on the Tuolumne County Veterans Hall across from Courthouse Park. It will require the complete closure of Veterans Way/E Jackson Street, between North Washington Street and North Stewart Street.
mymotherlode.com
Evacuation Needs And Preparedness
San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County is turning to residents for direction to understand evacuation needs and create a plan for preparedness. The goal is to build resiliency into the county’s transportation system from the impacts of catastrophic events and facilitate adequate and sustained access to and from high-risk communities during and after events. To facilitate a plan, county officials will combine Geographic Information Systems (GIS) mapping with community-provided anecdotal data to identify:
mymotherlode.com
Paving Work Impacts Traffic On Phoenix Lake Road
Sonora, CA — Be prepared for traffic delays this week on Phoenix Lake Road due to a paving project. The repaving is related to infrastructure work that is being completed by the Tuolumne Utilities District. The initial section of Phoenix Lake Road being repaved is between Meadowbrook Drive and Midland Drive and later in the week, the crew will be working between Midland Drive and Resort Road.
modestogov.com
City of Modesto Approves New Agreement with Downtown Streets Team
The Modesto City Council approved a new agreement with the Downtown Streets Team at the City Council Meeting held on August 9, 2022. The Downtown Streets Team is an essential piece of the City’s efforts to end homelessness, and the new agreement funds the fifty-member team until 2025. Since...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymotherlode.com
Bigelow Says Funding Secured For New Amador Fire Station
Amador County, CA — California Assemblyman Frank Bigelow reports that $8.1-million in state funding will go to build a new fire station in Pine Grove for the Amador Fire Protection District. Bigelow, a Republican who represents the Mother Lode region, says, “I am encouraged that California’s leaders recognize the...
mymotherlode.com
Fire Slowed In Amador County Near Camanche Parkway
Amador County, CA — A 16.5-acre fire ignited early yesterday evening, during the five o’clock hour, in Amador County. It started near Coal Mine Road and Camanche Parkway in Jackson Valley. It was visible from parts of nearby Calaveras County, especially the Valley Springs area. The forward progress was stopped on the Coal Fire at around 7pm and crews worked overnight to build containment lines. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There are no evacuation orders in place.
mymotherlode.com
Angels Camp Man Dies In Solo Vehicle Crash
Angels Camp, CA – An Angels Camp man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Murphys Grade Road in Calaveras County this morning. The collision happened around 10:25 a.m. west of Ranch Road. The 62-year-old man was the only occupant in a 2003 Ford F150 when it collided with a tree, causing fatal injuries. The Calaveras County Coroner is not releasing the name of the deceased pending notification of the family.
mymotherlode.com
Officials Respond To Fires In Copperopolis
Copperopolis, CA — Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 3800 block of Arrowhead Street in Copperopolis during the seven o’clock hour Wednesday evening. It was reported to be a fully involved single-story residence. Officials were able to successfully knock down the blaze, and it did not spread to any nearby vegetation. Firefighters were later released from the incident and the cause is under investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRA.com
Grass fire burns about 15 acres near Camanche Reservoir in Amador County
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — Fire crews battled a grass fire that burned in Amador County near the Camanche Reservoir on Sunday. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan is tracking the fire and says it burned in the area of Coal Mine Road near Buena Vista Road. He said the area has a lot of mixed vegetation, which includes a lot of dry grass.
5 displaced after fire at Turlock duplex
TURLOCK, Calif. — 5 people were displaced after a fire spread to the attic space of a duplex apartment building in Turlock. Turlock Fire Department responded to the 3300 block of Radcliffe Way for a fire on Aug. 9, just after 10 p.m. Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and...
mymotherlode.com
Henderson, Leigh
Leigh Henderson, 75, of Sonora, CA passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 at St. Jude Care Center in Manteca, CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 08/04/2022. Age: 75. Residence: Sonora, CA. Services: Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcycle Crash Causes Injuries Near Placerville
A major injury motorcycle crash was reported in Pollock Pines, east of Placerville, on August 7. The accident happened along westbound U.S. 50 at the Sly Park Road off-ramp around 10:20 a.m. The individual who called in the accident to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) was uncertain whether another vehicle was involved in the collision involving two motorcyclists.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Supervisors Holding Two Day Workshop
The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will hold special meetings today and tomorrow. Today’s meeting, starting at 9am at the Emergency Operations Center at 18440 Striker Court, is solely focused on the development of a “Tuolumne County Board Governance Manual.”. The goal is to “build and sustain positive...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck Accident Fatality on I-5 Near Westley in Stanislaus County
Authorities reported a fatal truck accident on I-5 near the Westley area in Stanislaus County on the early morning of Thursday, August 4, 2022. The traffic collision took place around 1:00 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 in the vicinity of the exit for Ingram Creek Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
mymotherlode.com
Egan, Richard
Richard Egan, 81, of Groveland, CA passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Avalon Care Cebter, Sonora, CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Services: Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
mymotherlode.com
Silva, Lorain A.
Lorain A. Silva, 74, of Sonora, CA passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 08/07/2022. Age: 74. Residence: Sonora, CA. Services: Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Shaking reported in Bay Area from Sierra Nevada earthquake
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border on Monday afternoon, with shaking felt as far west as the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Woman Arrested For Arson
Sonora, CA — A witness called 911 in the early morning hours, reporting a female trying to set ablaze the former Tuolumne General Hospital in Sonora. The call came into Sonora Police dispatch around 2 a.m. recently from a concerned citizen that a person was attempting to burn down the former Tuolumne General Hospital building on Hospital Road, between Mono Way and South Washington Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they noticed a woman in the area and approached her. She was identified as 56-year-old Sheri Beebe.
crimevoice.com
Modesto Man Arrested for Burglary
Originally Published by: Sonora Police Department Facebook Page:. “A burglar caught on camera was located and arrested just hours later. 42-year-old Joshua Robert Swiderski of Modesto was arrested for burglary, unlawful possession of tear gas, possession of burglary tools, and possession of a controlled substance. On Tuesday morning, the Sonora...
sjvsun.com
Foster Farms demands property tax refund from Valley county
Foster Farms is seeking a nearly $50,000 refund from Stanislaus County for property taxes it claims were incorrectly assessed. The claim centers on the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District’s fire suppression assessments for 15 properties located in the Hickman community. Foster Farms submitted an official claim to the Stanislaus...
Comments / 0