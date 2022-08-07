ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari respond to ‘hurtful’ Kevin Federline interview

By Emily Selleck
Page Six
 4 days ago

Britney Spears slammed ex-husband Kevin Federline for publicly discussing her relationship with sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, in a new interview.

“Only one word: Hurtful,” the “Toxic” singer, 40, wrote via her Instagram Stories late Saturday.

“It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone .. It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram,” Spears continued, referencing Federline’s claim that their kids find her social media content “tough” to deal with.

“it was LONG before Instagram … I gave them everything,” she added. “l’Il say it … My mother told me ‘You should GIVE them to their dad.’ I’m sharing this because I can. Have a good day folks!!!”

Britney Spears took to Instagram late Saturday to slam ex-husband Kevin Federline’s “hurtful” new interview.
FilmMagic

Spears then followed up her original message with a post shared to her feed, which read, “In addition to what I said on my story … As their step mom says ‘whatever is happening outside this home has nothing to do with his home’ … I would like to share the DOOR to outside is a token to the WHITE GATES I’ve been kept from for 15 years … the conservatorship has only been over for 8 months !!!!”

She continued, “Being able to have cash FROM THE OUTSIDE world for the first time is EXTREMELY ENLIGHTENING …. are we equal now ??? As in even equality ???””

Spears reacted to her ex’s new interview via social media on Saturday.

Spears also reminded her followers that “the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well,” noting that she is “only human” and has done her best so far post-conservatorship.

“I honestly would like to share my TWO CENTS !!!! I daringly would like for the Federline’s to watch the BIG BOOTY VIDEO !!! Other artists have made much worse when their children were extremely young !!!!”

The “Circus” singer went on to say that she was “controlled and monitored for nearly 15 years” under her conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021.

Federline shares two sons with Spears.
WireImage

“I needed permission just to take Tylenol !!! I should embark on doing WAAAY more than going topless on the beach like a baby !!!! I’m not surprised that just as my family did their share of interviews, they will too. I’m not surprised at all with their behavior and their approach to what I’ve had to deal with !!!” she concluded.

Paris Hilton jumped in the comments section to show support to her longtime friend.

“Love you Angel. So sorry you have to go through this😔 Sending you so much love and support,” she wrote.

Sam Asghari also came to her defense on Instagram.
samasghari/Instagram

Spears’ new husband, Sam Asghari, also threw his support behind the singer when he took to his own Instagram Story on Saturday.

“There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly,” the model, 28, began.

“The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”

He continued, “Kevin’s gravy train will end soon which probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements. I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside him choosing to vilify my wife.”

The fitness guru referenced Will Smith’s Oscars slap in one of his posts.

Asghari further noted that Federline’s support of Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, was “revealing” of his character.

“Things that are now considered Normal issues and behavior easily dealt with therapy or other ways were magnified to justify a 13 year prison sentence. Anyone approving of it is wrong of benefiting from it somehow. I will not comment on this matter except to say I have a job,” he concluded.

Hours later, the actor shared another post that referenced the famous line Will Smith used after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars earlier this year.

“I wish him the best and hope he has a more positive outlook in the future for benefit of all involved,” Asghari wrote on his Instagram Story

“But for now: Keep my wife’s name…..out your mouth.”

He also shared a lengthy text post in response to Federline’s interview.

The statements come after Federline told The Daily Mail that Preston and Jayden allegedly chose not to attend their mother’s wedding to Asghari earlier this year as she dominated headlines and regularly posted nude photos .

“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding,” the former backup dancer, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2006, claimed.

“This whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else. It’s been tough. It’s the most challenging thing I’ve ever had to do in my life.”

