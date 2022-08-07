Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpde.com
Horry, Georgetown County crews respond to 18-wheeler on fire in area of Yauhannah Bridge
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Fire rescue crews responded to an 18-wheeler log truck on fire "between" the Yauhannah Bridges, according to Georgetown County Fire and EMS. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to Highway 701 near the county line to help Georgetown County crews around 4:18 p.m.
wpde.com
Mount Pleasant mom looks to change business norms around people with autism
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Living with a learning disability can be a challenge, and one Mount Pleasant mother is trying to help people overcome those difficulties one business at a time. Layla Luna knows the struggle to find resources to help a child with autism. She has a...
wpde.com
Mill stays open: Board decision siding with Liberty Steel unchallenged by city council
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — The wire rods will continue to roll out of Liberty Steel along Fraser Street in Georgetown. This weekend a deadline passed for the city council to officially appeal the June decision by the Zoning Appeals Board. That decision threw out the claims by the city's...
wpde.com
GCSO: Juveniles in custody after fleeing from American Marine Institute
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies say three juveniles are back in custody after fleeing from the American Marine Institute facility on Wednesday. Around 12:50 a.m. Thursday, authorities said the three were being transported to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. Deputies were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
Man leads police on chase through Summerville neighborhood in stolen box truck | VIDEO
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8/10/22) -- Police say McCants has been charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and will also be charged with grand larceny and escape. McCants also has two holds, one from Charleston County and one from Berkeley County, according to police. A suspect...
wpde.com
Child, 3, cuts clothes off as she waits for shoplifting grandmother in hot car: CPD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman is facing charges after leaving her young granddaughter in a car for roughly an hour while she shoplifted at a store in West Ashley, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. Late Saturday afternoon, officers arrived to Big Lots on...
wpde.com
Teen cancer survivor becomes Charleston County Sheriff's deputy
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Nick Price is officially a deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office!. Price was sworn in by Sheriff Kristin Graziano on Monday. “I am energized and amazed by Nick’s story and his tenacity to give back to a community he loves. I have encouraged him to continue to tell his story, and we will give him the platform and support to tell it. Nick will impact lives and give hope to people who have had similar experiences. We couldn’t ask for a better role model to be a part of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office family," Graziano said in a statement.
Comments / 0