Man dies after shooting early Sunday in Raleigh

A man shot in the head in Raleigh early Sunday has died, local police have confirmed.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. by the intersection of Boyer Street and St. Augustine Avenue, just south of the St. Augustine’s University campus, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release,

Police said the man was transported to a local hospital and told The News and Observer that he succumbed to his injuries. The investigation is ongoing and no additional details were available early Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.