ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Man dies after shooting early Sunday in Raleigh

By Brian Gordon
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

A man shot in the head in Raleigh early Sunday has died, local police have confirmed.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. by the intersection of Boyer Street and St. Augustine Avenue, just south of the St. Augustine’s University campus, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release,

Police said the man was transported to a local hospital and told The News and Observer that he succumbed to his injuries. The investigation is ongoing and no additional details were available early Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Zack’s Gas 76 taped off after New Bern Avenue shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Zack’s Gas 76 and the connecting grocery store are taped off Wednesday night after Raleigh police responded to a shooting off New Bern Avenue. Along with the gas station and grocery store taped off, a Silver Pontiac Sedan was also taped off after it was shot multiple times and suffered damage to its windows as broken glass surrounded the vehicle.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man shot walking down Raleigh street: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot while walking down a street in Raleigh, according to police. This happened around 11 a.m. near Peyton Street and Dacian Road. Police said the victim told them he was shot while walking down the street by a car that was driving by. Police...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

DWI Suspect Crashes Into Downtown Restaurant

CLAYTON – The driver of a pickup truck is facing charges after police said he crashed into a power pole and business in Downtown Clayton. Police Chief Greg Tart said the single vehicle accident was reported around 1:00am Wednesday in the 400 block of East Main Street. Chief Tart...
CLAYTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
WITN

Rocky Mount police investigating Tuesday night shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday night. The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers arrived at the 1700 block of Cox Avenue and found a 50-year-old man injured with gunshot wounds. Police say...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
cbs17

Flames, smoke engulf Raleigh home Wednesday afternoon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple units were called to a Raleigh home Wednesday afternoon when a fire burned through the roof of a Raleigh home. A fire crew was dispatched just after 3:30 p.m., followed by another, when visible smoke was seen flowing through the roof in the 700 block of Chamberlain Street, a CBS 17 crew on scene confirmed.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The News And Observer
cbs17

Man, teen busted for harvesting pot at home in Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A marijuana grow operation was put a stop to in Fuquay-Varina on Tuesday after a search warrant discovered the scheme in a home, police said. At approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Fuquay-Varina Police Department executed a search warrant in the 2700 block of Blueridge Lake Drive where officers “photographed, processed and collected multiple items consistent with a marijuana grow operation”.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL News

Man shot in head in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A man was shot in the head in Raleigh on Sunday morning. Raleigh police found a man had been shot in the head around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Boyer Street and St. Augustine Avenue, just south of St. Augustine's University. The man was taken...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Cary police release new calls related to emergency landing at RDU

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Cary police release new calls related to emergency landing at RDU. Additional calls were released Wednesday about a man who jumped out a plane prior...
CARY, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
9K+
Followers
440
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy