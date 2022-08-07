Read full article on original website
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
Jennette McCurdy’s mother warned her not ‘to get too close’ to Miranda Cosgrove because she didn’t ‘believe in God’
Jennette McCurdy said her late mother warned her not “to get too close” with former iCarly costar Miranda Cosgrove because “she doesn’t believe in God”.The now 30-year-old actor starred as Sam Puckett alongside Cosgrove’s Carly Shay in the hit Nickelodeon teen sitcom. In her new memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died – in which McCurdy disclosed details about her abusive childhood – she further recalled her first encounter with Cosgrove. “She was leaning against a wall, sipping Coke from a glass bottle and texting on her Sidekick,” the former child star wrote in her book released today (9 August).The...
Lisa Kudrow Explained Why Jerry Seinfeld Can Partially Take Credit For The Success Of "Friends"
"I said, 'Hi,' and he said, 'You’re welcome.'"
‘Legendary,’ ‘Arcane’ and ‘We’re Here’ Among Juried Emmy Winners
Click here to read the full article. Although the Creative Arts Emmys aren’t set to be handed out until Sept. 3 and Sept. 4, the Television Academy has already named “Legendary” and “We’re Here” among its winners in the juried categories. Netflix’s “Arcane” led the way with three wins for individual achievement in animation. Winners in costume, interactive programming and motion design were also handed out. The winners are screened by a panel of professionals in the appropriate peer groups and chosen via a one-step evaluation and voting procedure. Deliberations include open discussions of each entrant’s work with a thorough review of...
Review: Want to really waste time? Watch ‘Mack & Rita’
The movie “Mack & Rita” — which adds grandma chic to two things no one needs on screen like lazy filmmaking and a tired old concept — can be distilled into one word: cringe. Virtually no one associated with this film should be congratulated in any...
