ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigeon Forge, TN

Big Bear Mountain Roller Coaster Set to Open at Dollywood in Spring 2023

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UN2DI_0h8CGUr900

PIGEON FORGE – Dolly Parton announced the newest addition to Dollywood Parks & Resorts, the $25 million Big Bear Mountain, a nearly 4,000 ft. long roller coaster which allows guests to embark on an unforgettable expedition through the Smokies in search of the elusive “Big Bear.”

Big Bear Mountain, which at 3,990 ft. becomes the longest roller coaster at the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, park, marks the expansion of Dollywood’s newest area, Wildwood Grove.

“I’m excited our guests will be able to head out on their own trip into the Smokies to see if they can find that Big Bear! Whether he’s out there or not, I’m sure they’ll find a lot of memories along the way that they’ll keep forever.”

Big Bear Mountain’s massive structure hugs six acres of undulating topography which runs along the border of Wildwood Grove, with riders racing through the wilderness before soaring high above the forest on the search for the legendary bear. Featuring a top speed of 48 mph, Big Bear Mountain takes guests through three separate launches, multiple airtime hills, high-speed carousel turns, and tunnels, including a pass behind a waterfall.

In addition to becoming the longest roller coaster at Dollywood, Big Bear Mountain also marks the first attraction at the park to feature on-board audio. The sound system provides auditory thrills to match the ride’s dynamic movements as guests come daringly close to Big Bear. The minimum height requirement for Big Bear Mountain is 39”, allowing even younger adventurers to come along for the ride.

“The Smokies are all about adventure and going exploring,” Dolly Parton said. “I’m excited our guests will be able to head out on their own trip into the Smokies to see if they can find that Big Bear! Whether he’s out there or not, I’m sure they’ll find a lot of memories along the way that they’ll keep forever.”

According to legend, Big Bear is a massive black bear who has been roaming through Wildwood Grove for as long as anyone can remember. While no one has ever seen him, telltale signs regularly appear in the hills surrounding the Grove. Dollywood guests are invited to join Wildwood Grove’s resident wilderness explorer, Ned Oakley, on an adventure to find Big Bear. From his base camp—located just a stone’s throw from the Grove’s Hidden Hollow—Oakley takes adventurers for the rides of their lives in his specially-outfitted, “four-wheel drive SUVs.”

“Big Bear Mountain is an exciting ride that really is going to be a game changer for us,” said Eugene Naughton, President of the Dollywood Company. “Not only is it the largest coaster we’ve built, but it includes features—like on-board audio—that are new for our company. Big Bear Mountain also expands the footprint of Wildwood Grove and serves as another monumental step in the ongoing investment plan Dolly and I announced in June 2021. She’s keeping me busy. Now that we’ve announced Big Bear Mountain, I’ll start working on the next projects she has lined up for me!”

With an anticipated opening date in the spring of 2023, daring adventurers will not have to wait long to join Ned Oakley on his search for Big Bear on Big Bear Mountain. Guests ready to join in the excitement can pre-register for a 2023 Dollywood season pass by visiting Dollywood.com/2023SP from Aug. 5-Sept. 30. Those who register during this time receive the guaranteed lowest price on passes, as well as access to an exclusive ride event for Big Bear Mountain in spring of 2023. Pre-registrants are able to purchase 2023 season passes beginning Oct. 17.

In 2022, Dollywood celebrates a year full of exceptional experiences, with each season unlike the next. After the conclusion of the Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration this weekend, thousands of pumpkins glow to life this fall as part of the Harvest Festival presented by Humana (Sept. 23-Oct. 29). The season concludes with the most popular theme park Christmas event in the world, Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana (Nov. 5- Jan. 1, 2023).

For more information about Big Bear Mountain, please visit dollywood.com/BigBearMountain.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dolly Parton reveals Dollywood’s new longest roller coaster, Big Bear Mountain, coming in 2023

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn — Dolly Parton announced Friday that Dollywood is getting a new attraction, Big Bear Mountain, which will be the longest roller coaster at the park. According to a news release from Business Wire, the new Big Bear Mountain roller coaster costs $25 million, is 3,990 feet long and takes guests through the Smokies. It will become the longest roller coaster at the park.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Willie Nelson visits Dollywood to prepare for Dolly Parton movie

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country star Willie Nelson was spotted at Dollywood on Monday as part of filming for Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas movie, park representative Wes Ramey told WVLT News. Parton herself was also at the park. The movie is filming over the next few months and...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
newstalk987.com

Smoky Mountain Air Show Returns To Knoxville

The Smoky Mountain Air Show featuring the Blue Angels fly into Knoxville at McGhee Tyson Airport is coming soon. The show is September 10th and 11th and will feature several performers including the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights Parachute Team, Younkin Air Shows and the Aeroshell Aerobatic team, just to name a few.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Pigeon Forge, TN
Lifestyle
City
Pigeon Forge, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
visitmysmokies.com

5 Best Pigeon Forge Restaurants With a View

When you vacation in the Smoky Mountains, you will be treated to amazing views everywhere you go, including at the local attractions and restaurants. As you explore everything that Pigeon Forge has to offer, you will find some delicious places to eat that also offer unique views of the city and the natural scenery! Here are 5 of the best Pigeon Forge restaurants with a view:
PIGEON FORGE, TN
moneyinc.com

20 Places Similar to Pigeon Forge, TN

When you’re trying to decide where to go on vacation for a couple of weeks or maybe even longer, it’s not always easy to narrow everything down to a single location. That’s exactly why places like Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, are so popular. It’s a town that speaks to tourists, but it also has plenty of year-round residents that call it home because they actually love being there. It’s a great place for those that love to get out and enjoy nature and there is plenty to do if you’re looking for something to distract you during a getaway.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

East Tennessee celebrates National Farmers Market Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — National Farmers Market Week is celebrated August 7-13, 2022. In honor of the celebration, Nourish Knoxville is hosting multiple events throughout the week to highlight the impact local farmers markets have in communities. Additionally, throughout the month of August, community members can vote in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
wvlt.tv

Kodak extended stay offers a place for temporary housing

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County hotel is helping people in the community who are between permanent places to live. It’s now offering extended stays for temporary housing. Christina Curry recently found out just how tight the housing market is in Sevier County. “I was in a situation...
KODAK, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Black Bear#Travel Naturalviews#Dollywood Parks Resorts#Big Bear Mountain
WATE

Knoxville bar offering good times without alcohol

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a place to let loose without the pressure of drinking alcohol, you can find that and much more in Knoxville’s Marble City neighborhood. The Boocherie, a sober-based bar started by the creator of Frog Juice Kombucha, opened up its...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

East Tennessee facility asks community to help adopt rescued beagles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It is a story that has made national headlines, the Humane Society of the United States shut down a massive breeding operation in Virginia. Thousands of dogs were removed from the facility that bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. The facility received multiple violations over the years. Now those dogs are getting a new chance at life.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Outsider.com

Great Smoky Mountains Rangers Find University of Tennessee Student Dead in National Park

The Knoxville, TN native was both an Eagle Scout and member of the National Guard before his death in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Tragedy marks the ending of a missing UT student, who was found in a remote area of the national park. The body of 23-year-old Tennessee National Guard and Eagle Scout alum Bryce Evans was located in a remote Smokies area near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina on Friday, August 5, 2022.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Mining collapse creates huge hole near Knox County home

MASCOT, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County family is uncertain about how to deal with a huge hole that opened up on their property in Mascot. The state says the large hole is the result of a mine collapse and the failure of an underground mine room. Both Savannah...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy