Denver, CO

1 dead in overnight crash at Federal and 6th

By Nick Wills
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) – A traffic accident that occurred early Sunday morning and involved three motorists has left one person dead.

The Denver Police Department sent out a tweet at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday that said an accident had occurred near the intersection of West 6th Avenue and North Federal Boulevard .

Shortly after officials arrived, one person involved in the three-motorist crash was declared dead at the scene.

2 teens killed in head-on crash in Castle Rock

The identity of the person who died has not been released, but FOX31 will bring you that information once the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has made that public.

Details on what led up to this crash, as well as the identities of the others involved, have not been released at this point, but check back here for updates.

