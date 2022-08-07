Read full article on original website
Raines High community mourning loss of beloved guidance counselor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many are remembering a legend to the Northside community, especially those who attended Raines High School in the last 35 years. Mrs. Deborah Norman was the longest serving guidance counselor at Raines. She passed away unexpectedly Friday. Norman will be remembered by so many as not...
News4Jax.com
1st day of school filled with fun, learning as more than 40,000 Clay County students return to class
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – More than 40,000 students returned to class Wednesday in Clay County — including the students and staff at Ridgeview Elementary School in Orange Park. Ridgeview Elementary turned up the energy on the first day of school. Before the school bell rang, there was music, as well as high-fives. Students, parents and teachers had a great time kicking off the new academic year.
Residents demand Nassau County School District bring back neighborhood bus stop
YULEE, Fla. — Some Nassau County parents say the new school year is off to a rocky start after the school district removed a neighborhood bus stop. Now, they are concerned for the safety of students and say there is not a designated place for students to walk to get home.
If your kids need school supplies, Brentwood Branch Library wants to help!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Backpacks can be picked up Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Brentwood Branch Library while supplies last. In addition to the 550 backpacks for students in K-12, another 200 backpacks filled with books from Read Jax will be given to kindergarten-bound children. [DOWNLOAD:...
Clay County school fills teacher vacancies just in time for first day
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Back to school is going back to normal. It’s the first time since 2019 where students and teachers will begin to feel normalcy again in the classroom on the very first day of school. Get those lunches and backpacks packed - The one...
The Bethel Church raises $115,000 in scholarship money for annual Scholarthon
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Bethel Church in downtown Jacksonville is sending students off to college with a little more money for books. The church raised over $115,000 in scholarship money for students. This is all a part of the annual Scholarthon event that is gaining nationwide attention. One student...
Substitutes being offered $165 a day to work positions at critical needs schools in Duval County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is fighting a teacher shortage days from the start of the school year. A report by the Florida Department of Education shows of all the school districts in the state, Duval County has the highest number of schools critically short of teachers. The report shows 108 schools, including a handful of charters, are short.
Once-in-a-lifetime love: Jacksonville couple celebrates 60 years of marriage from hospital room
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One couple's diamond anniversary celebration was made extra special thanks to the staff at Baptist Health Jacksonville. After 60 years, Maximillian had never missed an anniversary celebration with his wife and the staff at Baptist said there was no way a hospital stay was going to stop him.
JTA’s “Back-2-School” event helps kids with free school supplies
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Back to school is fast approaching in Duval County and the Jacksonville Transit Authority is helping students with their school supply needs. JTA is hosting a “Back-2-School Backpack Giveaway” on Saturday from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Armsdale Test & Learn Center. Students will receive a free backpack filled with school supplies.
WCJB
UF College of Nursing to use $3.6 million grant to increase enrollment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida’s College of Nursing is receiving millions of dollars from the state to train the next generation of nurses amid a nursing shortage. Florida lawmakers have allocated $3.6 million to the university to create a pipeline of new nurses from UF into...
News4Jax.com
Bus driver shortages loom as students head back to school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local bus companies are making backup plans in case they don’t have enough drivers for the first day of school. As of last week, Duval County Public Schools said it needed as many as 50 new bus drivers. One of its contractors, Student Transportation of...
Back-to-School giveaways around Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Action News Jax is your back to school station and today multiple schools and locations around town had some back-to-school giveaways. Students and their parents got more than just school supplies. One of the first places was Jean Ribault High School. Here Students are getting set up with school supplies and parents are getting important information about health insurance.
'There is never a time that there's not a void for the family member who isn't here:' Orange Park woman wants permission to see her brother in prison
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Florida has the third-largest prison system in the nation with roughly 80,000 inmates across more than 50 prisons. Not all the inmates have family members who visit faithfully, but when one Orange Park grandmother was no longer allowed to visit her brother, she reached out to First Coast News for help.
News4Jax.com
Masks will be required again on base at NAS Jacksonville, starting Monday
NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All facilities at Naval Air Station Jacksonville will require facemasks until further notice, starting Monday, because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in Duval County, base officials announced Thursday. The base is shifting to “Health Protection Condition Level Charlie,” which also means ceremonies...
DCPS superintendent says this year could start off with some 'challenges' but things will fall into place
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Teachers are back to school and setting up their classrooms and preparing for the new school year. “I'm excited because this school year my students that I've had since their first day in high school they’ll be in 11th grade, so we’ve grown up together... this school year I'm ready to see their growth," said Alexis Cheatham, teacher and mentor with Elevate Jacksonville.
News4Jax.com
Bringing the Caribbean to Jacksonville
The Jacksonville Caribbean Carnival brings the Caribbean to Jacksonville annually in the hot summer month of August. Come out and enjoy Caribbean culture through their food, artists and mas bands. Come “lime” with us! The event will be held on Saturday, August 13th at Metropolitan Park, from noon to 9pm. It is a three part event, with a parade, festival and concert.
Back to school bash prepares students for the upcoming year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Students will have the opportunity to get the supplies they need to return to school at the annual Back to School Bash on Saturday at Ribault High School Gymnasium 3701 Winton Drive, from 9 a.m. to noon. Those who attend will receive a free backpack, school...
News4Jax.com
Starting the school year right in Nassau County: What you need to know
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The fall semester has arrived whether we’re ready or not, so it’s time to get back into the swing of things. We want to make sure you have all the info you need as students hit the books again in Nassau County. Wednesday...
First Coast News
UF Health Jacksonville opening three hybrid emergency and urgent care centers this fall (FCL Aug. 10, 2022)
UF Health Jacksonville is merging emergency departments with urgent care centers in order to help patients with cost and convenience. Full Emergency Department and Urgent Care will be under one roof and patients will receive the right level of care based on objective criteria. You can expect:. •Adult & pediatric...
floridapolitics.com
UF announces faculty expansion as it prepares for new nursing students
A 2021 analysis shows that Florida has a need for about 60K additional nurses over the next 15 years. The University of Florida announced it will recruit about 20 new faculty members as it prepares to train and educate baccalaureate-prepared nurses, nurse practitioners and nurse scientists in the coming year to help abate a looming nursing shortage in the state.
