Iredell-Statesville Schools adds security measures to all sporting events, district says

STATESVILLE, N.C. — When high school sports kickoff later this month, fans in Iredell County can expect increased security measures at some game.

Iredell-Statesville Schools announced earlier this week that fans at high school football and basketball games will be scanned with handheld metal detectors at the gate.

A statement from the district said the additional security presence is “an effort to continue to provide a safer experience on our campuses.”

The scans begin later this month with the start of the high school football season.

The district said it is expecting the safety measures to cause delays in the time it takes to get into stadiums and gyms. It is now offering online ticket sales to expedite the process as much as possible.

Attendees are also asked to limit the number of items they bring to games.

