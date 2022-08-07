1 killed, 2 wounded after gunfire erupts at underage party in Tri-Cities

An underage party Saturday night in Pasco ended with shots fired that left one person dead and two others wounded, according to police.

About 11:15 p.m. an officer with the Pasco Police Department heard several gunshots. Shortly afterward 911 calls were made reporting gunfire on the 6100 block of Pimlico Drive .

Police found a 20-year-old man who died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Pasco police investigate the scene of a deadly shooting Saturday night at a party on the 6000 block of Pimlico Drive. Aiden Whitaker/Special to the Herald

A second person with a gunshot wound was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Wash. Later a third person who was wounded walked into a hospital.

Pasco police described both as young men and their injuries as serious.

An autopsy is planned on Monday for the man who died, said Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary. The man’s name has not been made public yet.

Pasco officers investigate a deadly shooting Saturday night that left one person dead and two others wounded on the 6000 block of Pimlico Drive. Aiden Whitaker/Special to the Herald

Evidence from the shootings was collected overnight from “almost the entire length of the block,” with bullets in houses and cars, said Pasco police Capt. Bill Parramore.

People who were at the underage drinking party were being interviewed early Sunday morning and one car was impounded, said Parramore.

Pimlico Drive is between Interstate 182 and W. Argent Road south of GESA stadium.