‘Push Each Other’ - Ben Chilwell on Competing With Marc Cucurella

Ben Chilwell has welcomed the competition that will come after Chelsea signed Marc Cucurella.

Ben Chilwell has welcomed the competition that will come after Chelsea signed Marc Cucurella.

Yesterday, Ben Chilwell played a huge part in Chelsea managing to get all three points in their opening Premier League game against Everton.

The England international started for Thomas Tuchel's side and in the dying embers of the first-half, he broke into the Everton box and was dragged down by Abdoulaye Doucouré.

Jorginho then expertly dispatched the penalty and it turned out to be Chelsea's biggest chance of the game. Apart from the penalty, there wasn't much of a threat from the Blues.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chilwell was eventually brought off in the second half and a few minutes later, new boy Marc Cucurella made his debut for Chelsea.

Even though Todd Boehly spent a lot of Cucurella, Chilwell says that he is happy the Spaniard has joined and that the competition between them will be 'fierce'.

IMAGO / Colorsport

"We’re at Chelsea so there’s going to be a lot of good players. Competition for places is going to be fierce and obviously, we’re going to push each other the same as everyone else in the team," Chilwell told Chelseafc.com ,

"They [debutants] all did really well. They impacted the game really positively so we’re very happy to have all of them.

"They’re going to help us a lot this season because they’re three really good signings."

Read More Chelsea News