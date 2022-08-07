PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Crime and vandalism have pushed some businesses away from downtown Portland, but efforts are underway to stop the trend. Downtown Portland Clean and Safe is enhancing its services. The agency has established a phone number - which is 503-388-3888 - that people can call if they see a situation in the downtown area that needs attention. Within the next couple of weeks that phone number will be staffed 24-hours a day, 7 days a week.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO