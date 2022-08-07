ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 8

unavailible
4d ago

Homeless on the highway. What will it take for the “ leaders” to address the real issue? They won’t. They’ll lower the speed on the highway instead.

Reply(1)
6
Caspian
3d ago

How can a "pedestrian " be on a highway with cars moving at 70 miles an hour?That was a meth head tent camper out of his mindcall a spade a spadeWow!

Reply
4
Jacob North
4d ago

There is no such thing as a pedestrian on an interstate. Those are what we call junkies.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Arson investigation underway after fire at vacant warehouse in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A vacant warehouse was damaged by a fire in northeast Portland early Thursday morning, and officials say the fire was intentionally set. Portland Fire & Rescue said the fire was reported just after 3:30 a.m. by a MAX train operator in the area of the 2500 block of Northeast Multnomah Street.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Woman attacked with rock ‘size of basketball’ in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man has been charged with assault after hitting a woman in the head with a rock the “size of a basketball” in northeast Portland on Tuesday. Dwayne Simpson, 40, is accused of attacking the woman near Northeast 2nd Avenue and Wasco Street. The woman told police she observed Simpson walking back and forth before turning her back and feeling a sharp impact on her head. She then fell to the ground, hitting her head on a concrete barrier.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police investigating deadly shooting in Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is responding to a deadly shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. Officers first arrived in the 13400 block of Southeast Bush Street just before 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. Officers arrived and found one person dead. The victim’s name has not been released.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Accidents
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KXL

Driver Injured In NE Portland Crash Passes Away

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person has died from the injuries they suffered in a crash in Northeast Portland last month. A vehicle crashed into a tree on Northeast Cornfoot Road east of 47th Avenue in front of FedEx on July 27th. Police said on Monday that the driver died...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 84#Traffic Accident#Northeast 82nd Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
kptv.com

Officials investigating fire at Roseway Theater

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Investigators are still looking for the cause of a fire that gutted the historic Roseway Theater in Northeast Portland over the weekend. The fire, which started just before 6 a.m. Saturday, destroyed the theater’s roof and much of its interior. Opened in the 1920s, the...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

New non-emergency number to provide 24-hour cleanup, security services in downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Crime and vandalism have pushed some businesses away from downtown Portland, but efforts are underway to stop the trend. Downtown Portland Clean and Safe is enhancing its services. The agency has established a phone number - which is 503-388-3888 - that people can call if they see a situation in the downtown area that needs attention. Within the next couple of weeks that phone number will be staffed 24-hours a day, 7 days a week.
PORTLAND, OR
police1.com

Video: Police plane catches shootout in Portland neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested two men and are looking for additional suspects in a Friday morning shooting in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood that left about 90 cartridge casings on the street. A police plane, deployed to assist officers on the ground, captured video of much of the...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Hillsboro Police seek public’s help in homicide investigation

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding suspects or suspects in the homicide of a 40-year-old man on August 2, 2021. Mauricio Ponce-Gonzalez was shot and killed while standing outside of the 1823 Mystery Bar on 1823 Southeast Tualatin Valley...
HILLSBORO, OR
KXL

Hundreds Of Bullets Fly In Gresham Shootings

GRESHAM, Ore. — There have been at least six shootings in four nights across the city. Somebody was shot after 10:15 on Monday night near SE 1st and Burnside just blocks away from another shooting over the weekend. There’s no word on the person’s condition. A suspect has not been identified.
GRESHAM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy