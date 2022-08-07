ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

Single-car crash in Columbia sends three people to hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: The accident has been cleared, according to the Department of Transportation. ORIGINAL: A single-car collision at 277 Bull Street headed into Columbia has sent three people to the hospital, according to the Columbia Police Department. Police say three people including two children have been...
COLUMBIA, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Fire destroys Blackville house

A Blackville man lost everything last week in a house fire. Firefighters from the Blackville, Hilda, Elko, Williston, and Barnwell Rural fire departments responded to Sparrow Circle in Blackville for a house fire on August 4 after a neighbor called 911. Multiple vehicles in the yard were also on fire.
BLACKVILLE, SC
wach.com

Driver dies in hospital, children unharmed after single-car collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The driver of the car in a single-car crash in Columbia has died from their injuries, Columbia Police said Tuesday night. The driver was pronounced dead from her injuries by officials after a single-car crash at 277 and Bull Street on Tuesday afternoon. The two children in the car with the driver were unharmed, officials said.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Cars
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Accidents
News19 WLTX

Horse rescued after five hour effort in Pelion

PELION, S.C. — Frolicking in the field is where you typically see a horse, but a couple of days ago that's not where Dandy the horse was found. After reaching for some tasty grass near a pond, the Arab gelding slipped into the pond as the the ground was softened by recent rains.
PELION, SC
WIS-TV

Sheriff: Teen charged after hitting Richland Co. deputy with stolen vehicle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said a Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy was injured while on duty Tuesday at around 10 p.m. Lott said deputies tracked down a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening near the 6000 block of Two Notch Rd. Lott said the 17-year-old Jamon Cheatham drove the vehicle at high speed into one of the responding deputies, SRT Operator Sarah Merriman.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Tree#Apartment Complex#Accident
WIS-TV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: CPD searching for peeping tom suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of peeping into windows at 1823 Devine Street. The man was caught on camera at the location peeping into multiple windows. CPD asks if anyone has any information on who this person may be to submit...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Columbia Police Department to conduct public safety checkpoints this week

The Columbia Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that officers will be conducting public safety checkpoints Friday and Saturday. According to a tweet on the department’s Twitter account, CPD will be working alongside the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The citywide effort is to reduce and deter traffic violations, including speeding and reckless driving.
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Fire on O’Neal Street

The Newberry Fire Department responded to a house fire at 408 O’Neal Street on August 1 at 9:51 p.m. Upon arrival, crews made entry and gained access to the attic to extinguish the fire. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries to report. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.
NEWBERRY, SC
wach.com

Threat against Kershaw County school traced to Hawaii

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — New information on a fake threat against Lugoff-Elgin High School in Kershaw County. The threat on social media came from an account under the name of a student who is in special education classes at the high school. But he was the one who reached out to deputies, calling to tell them he didn’t make the threat.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
abccolumbia.com

Sheriff: Deputy injured by teen driving stolen car

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says a deputy was injured after she was hit by a 17 year old driving a stolen car. Lott says on Tuesday SRT Operator Sarah Merriman and another deputy stopped a car that had been reported stolen on Two Notch Rd.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

"Prank" account posing as Lugoff-Elgin student closed

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A young man from Hawaii has been identified by the FBI and Honolulu Police after pretending to be a special needs student and sending school shooting threats, according to Kershaw County deputies. The young man in Hawaii is facing possible prosecution for creating a...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

One dead in single car accident in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — One person is dead following a crash on Pinewood road Monday afternoon. According to Highway Patrolman Brandon Bolt, the accident happened around 2:30pm Monday afternoon in the westbound lane of Pinewood Road about four miles east of the town. A 2003 Ford pickup truck was traveling...
SUMTER, SC
WYFF4.com

Columbia man dies in rollover crash in Laurens County, coroner says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A 28-year-old died at the hospital after being involved in a crash on Tuesday, according to the Laurens County coroner's office. The crash happened on Highway 72 in Clinton, Coroner Patti Canupp said. She said Tavarus K. Barksdale, from Columbia, was flown to Spartanburg Regional...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy