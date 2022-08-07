Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
Related
wach.com
Single-car crash in Columbia sends three people to hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: The accident has been cleared, according to the Department of Transportation. ORIGINAL: A single-car collision at 277 Bull Street headed into Columbia has sent three people to the hospital, according to the Columbia Police Department. Police say three people including two children have been...
wach.com
Tractor trailer accident closes Clemson Road, Longtown Road intersection, officials said
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire Department say the intersection of Clemson Road and Longtown Road is closed to traffic at this time due to an accident involving a tractor trailer. Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff's Office are on the scene to divert traffic. No injuries are reported...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Fire destroys Blackville house
A Blackville man lost everything last week in a house fire. Firefighters from the Blackville, Hilda, Elko, Williston, and Barnwell Rural fire departments responded to Sparrow Circle in Blackville for a house fire on August 4 after a neighbor called 911. Multiple vehicles in the yard were also on fire.
wach.com
Driver dies in hospital, children unharmed after single-car collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The driver of the car in a single-car crash in Columbia has died from their injuries, Columbia Police said Tuesday night. The driver was pronounced dead from her injuries by officials after a single-car crash at 277 and Bull Street on Tuesday afternoon. The two children in the car with the driver were unharmed, officials said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horse rescued after five hour effort in Pelion
PELION, S.C. — Frolicking in the field is where you typically see a horse, but a couple of days ago that's not where Dandy the horse was found. After reaching for some tasty grass near a pond, the Arab gelding slipped into the pond as the the ground was softened by recent rains.
WIS-TV
Sheriff: Teen charged after hitting Richland Co. deputy with stolen vehicle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said a Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy was injured while on duty Tuesday at around 10 p.m. Lott said deputies tracked down a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening near the 6000 block of Two Notch Rd. Lott said the 17-year-old Jamon Cheatham drove the vehicle at high speed into one of the responding deputies, SRT Operator Sarah Merriman.
Columbia man dies after Laurens Co. crash
A Columbia man died after a crash in Laurens County last week.
Suspect hit Richland County deputy with car, sheriff says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said a teenage suspect hit one of his officers with a car, sending her to the hospital with serious injuries, an incident he says shows the dangers of what his deputies face. A visibly frustrated Lott talked about the incident that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: CPD searching for peeping tom suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of peeping into windows at 1823 Devine Street. The man was caught on camera at the location peeping into multiple windows. CPD asks if anyone has any information on who this person may be to submit...
coladaily.com
Columbia Police Department to conduct public safety checkpoints this week
The Columbia Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that officers will be conducting public safety checkpoints Friday and Saturday. According to a tweet on the department’s Twitter account, CPD will be working alongside the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The citywide effort is to reduce and deter traffic violations, including speeding and reckless driving.
Fire on O’Neal Street
The Newberry Fire Department responded to a house fire at 408 O’Neal Street on August 1 at 9:51 p.m. Upon arrival, crews made entry and gained access to the attic to extinguish the fire. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries to report. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.
wach.com
Threat against Kershaw County school traced to Hawaii
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — New information on a fake threat against Lugoff-Elgin High School in Kershaw County. The threat on social media came from an account under the name of a student who is in special education classes at the high school. But he was the one who reached out to deputies, calling to tell them he didn’t make the threat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wach.com
Mother devastated after Bull Street wreck; her second loss of a child in less than a year
COLUMBIA, SC — WACH FOX News has new details about a woman who died in a wreck on Bull Street in Columbia. Her three children, two of them who were also in the car, are now left without their mother. Tonya Parker is remembering her 24- year- old daughter...
abccolumbia.com
Sheriff: Deputy injured by teen driving stolen car
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says a deputy was injured after she was hit by a 17 year old driving a stolen car. Lott says on Tuesday SRT Operator Sarah Merriman and another deputy stopped a car that had been reported stolen on Two Notch Rd.
Argument led to fatal shooting at Broad River Road gas station, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting at a gas station Sunday afternoon. Deputies said Monday that Byron Lewie, 29, has has been taken into custody and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
wach.com
"Prank" account posing as Lugoff-Elgin student closed
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A young man from Hawaii has been identified by the FBI and Honolulu Police after pretending to be a special needs student and sending school shooting threats, according to Kershaw County deputies. The young man in Hawaii is facing possible prosecution for creating a...
One dead in single car accident in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — One person is dead following a crash on Pinewood road Monday afternoon. According to Highway Patrolman Brandon Bolt, the accident happened around 2:30pm Monday afternoon in the westbound lane of Pinewood Road about four miles east of the town. A 2003 Ford pickup truck was traveling...
Suspect charged with murder in shooting at Broad River Road gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting at a gas station Sunday afternoon. Deputies said Monday that Byron Lewie, 29, has has been taken into custody and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
WYFF4.com
Columbia man dies in rollover crash in Laurens County, coroner says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A 28-year-old died at the hospital after being involved in a crash on Tuesday, according to the Laurens County coroner's office. The crash happened on Highway 72 in Clinton, Coroner Patti Canupp said. She said Tavarus K. Barksdale, from Columbia, was flown to Spartanburg Regional...
Police update on shooting that injured two teens in Winnsboro
WINNSBORO, S.C. — Two kids were shot in the legs on Friday as they sat on the wall of neighborhood in Winnsboro. Both teens are doing well and the injuries are non-life threatening. The shooting took place around 4pm on NInth street at the entrance to the Chatham Forest...
Comments / 1