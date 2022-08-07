ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cordova, CA

Fire burns multiple units in a Rancho Cordova apartment complex

By Megan Camponovo
 4 days ago

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a multi-alarm apartment fire in Rancho Cordova early Sunday morning.

According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, eight units in the apartment complex were damaged while three were destroyed.

One person dead after late-night Rancho Cordova shooting

11 people are currently displaced due to the fire, and one is being treated for smoke inhalation.

Metro Fire said that the cause of the fire is still being investigated, however, the fire started on an exterior balcony.

