ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Police investigating Niagara Street shooting

By Adam Duke
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X2XwY_0h8CEXQu00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police responded to a reported shooting on Niagara Street, near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue, just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to detectives, a 35-year-old Buffalo man was shot while outside. He was taken to ECMC by ambulance and is reportedly stable.

Anyone with information is asked to text or call the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIVB

Buffalo man recovering after Quincy Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old Buffalo man appears to be the victim of a targeted Quincy Street shooting. He was shot in the hand in the first block of Quincy Street Tuesday just before 4:20 p.m., according to Buffalo Police. An initial investigation revealed the shooting appeared to be targeted.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Man found dead in crashed vehicle in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police found a man dead inside a crashed vehicle early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to an emergency call around 2 a.m. near East Utica Street and the 33. When officers arrived on the scene they found the man dead inside a vehicle, a BPD...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Four Jamestown residents indicted for narcotics conspiracy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four Jamestown residents were indicted on Wednesday for their roles in a narcotics conspiracy. According to the court, between 2019 and December 2021, Roberto Morales Sanchez, 53, Ryan A. Bloom, 36, Rachelle N. Allison, 36 and Katie E. Calimeri, 30, all conspired to sell heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Jamestown […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man charged with falsely reporting kidnapping

ELBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who was arrested Monday is accused of falsely telling deputies he was kidnapped. Terrance Dandridge II was charged with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, as he allegedly told deputies he was kidnapped at his residence in Buffalo and was left tied up in his vehicle in […]
ELBA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Buffalo Police
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man charged after domestic incident on city's south side

A Jamestown man has been arrested for allegedly grabbing a woman, and choking her during a domestic incident on the city's south side early Tuesday evening. Jamestown police say that officers responded to the call around 6 pm and learned that 33-year-old Anthony Rios-Colon had grabbed the woman by the neck, and began choking her in the presence of two young girls. Police say Rios-Colon then allegedly held the victim against a wall and pushed one of the girls. The second girl then became very upset. Officers arrested Rios-Colon, charging him with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken to the city jail, pending arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Four arrested after Jamestown police chase, search warrant

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police arrested four people on Tuesday, following a high-speed vehicle pursuit, which started in Jamestown just before noon and ended in Frewsburg. The pursuit began after police attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of Allen Street and Willard Street, as police reportedly observed Samuel Pointer, a wanted […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Three Jamestown residents arrested on drug charges

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three Jamestown residents were arrested on Wednesday on drug charges after a search warrants was conducted at a home on East 7th Street. SWAT entered the home at approximately 1 p.m. and found three adults and three children in the home. They found a quantity of money, 11.3 grams of fentanyl […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Dayton Man Charged with Criminal Mischief and Criminal Tampering

A traffic stop last week led to the arrest of a Dayton man on a felony warrant. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reports that 79-year-old Daniel Gabel was taken into custody after State Police conducted a traffic stop on Route 62 in the Town of Dayton at about 10:30 PM Thursday. Sheriff's deputies arrived on scene and took Gabel into custody on the warrant that charges him with 3rd-degree criminal mischief and 2nd-degree criminal tampering. Gabel was arraigned in Ellicottville Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
DAYTON, NY
explore venango

Police Respond to Altercation Following Race in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say a fight broke out following a race on Saturday night at Lockhart Raceway in Cranberry Township. According to PSP Franklin, a physical altercation occurred around 9:17 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, between a known 37-year-old male victim, of Hamburg, New York, and 45-year-old Matthew Bernard, of Seneca, and 27-year-old Zachary Wilson, of Oil City, at Lockhart Raceway located on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Early Morning Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest in Jamestown

A Jamestown man faces several drug-related charges following a traffic stop early Tuesday on the city's east side. Jamestown Police say they stopped 37-year-old Tyler Elsesser in the area of East 2nd Street and Cowing Street shortly after 3:00 AM and arrested him after they found that he had a suspended license. Officers then searched the vehicle and found various quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, prescription pills and suboxone, as well as digital scales. Elsesser faces one felony count of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, five counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, one count of 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, and one county of 2nd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was jailed pending arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Amherst Police asking for help locating 86-year-old

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Police are asking for public assistance in locating an elderly woman. 86-year-old Leona Ordway was last seen just after 1 p.m. Sunday in the Hopkins and Klein Road area of Amherst. She is described as 5’0″, 150 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a […]
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy