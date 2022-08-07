Read full article on original website
10-year-old hospitalized after suspect shoots into vehicle, Dallas police say
DALLAS — A 10-year-old has been taken to the hospital after Dallas police said an unknown driver shot into the vehicle the child was in Wednesday afternoon. Dallas police said the incident happened just after 1 p.m. near U.S. 175 and S. Beltline Road. An unknown suspect driving a...
Man killed in an Arlington shooting has now been identified
The man killed in an Arlington shooting over the weekend has now been identified. Daniel Salinas was killed by a shotgun blast in an apartment on Sanford Street a few blocks from AT&T Stadium.
Body found inside burning Plano home
Plano investigators have a mystery on their hands after a body was found inside a home that caught fire on Wednesday. The home is on Gardengrove Court near Custer and West 15th.
Victim in Fort Worth truck hijacking identified
The victim has now been identified five days after a furniture truck was hijacked in Fort Worth. Investigators say Ivan Rivera-Perez’s body was found in the middle of Reed Street
10-year-old is injured in shooting, suspect is unknown
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A 10-year-old is injured after a shooting. At about 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, Dallas police responded to a shooting at CF Hawn Freeway and South Beltline Road. An unknown suspect driving a red vehicle shot at the victim's vehicle, striking the 10-year-old in the foot. There are no details as to why the shots were fired. The child was taken to a local hospital and the father told CBS 11 that his son is doing well. Police are still looking for the suspect.The investigation is ongoing.
Investigation underway after fatal ‘fire incident’ at Plano home, officials say
PLANO, Texas — A person died after being found on fire at a Plano home Wednesday, officials said. Officials said a witness saw the fire shortly after 1 p.m. at a home in the 1900 block of Gardengrove Court, near Custer Road and West 15th Street. The witness used...
dallasexpress.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Local Hit-and-Run
A hit-and-run crash left a motorcyclist dead in Fort Worth on early Monday. Fort Worth Police responded to the 5800 block of E. Loop 820 at about 4 a.m. on August 8. Upon arrival, officers started working on an accident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. Officers found that...
Texas Woman Who Set Boyfriend On Fire To Be Charged With Murder
The North Texas woman who set her boyfriend on fire is set to face murder charges after he died from his injuries. Ricky Doyle, 25, died two weeks after Breana Johnson, 24, pumped gas into the backseat where he was sitting and intentionally set him on fire, KDFW reports. The attack took place on July 18 at a gas station on East Mayfield Road in Arlington, Texas, following an argument between the couple.
Granbury boy who died from a gunshot has now been identified
A boy shot to death in Granbury this week has now been identified as a nine-year-old named Levi Shaw who was found badly wounded at a home on Abbey Park Court Tuesday.
Sheriff: Child dies after being accidentally shot by his dad
HOOD COUNTY, Texas — A 9-year-old boy has died after he was accidentally shot by his father, according to the Hood County Sherriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a home on Abbey Park Court in the Acton area of Hood County. Sheriff Roger Deeds told WFAA that "a terrible accident occurred where a father accidentally shot his 9-year-old son."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Officers Rescue 5 Children From Hot Car
Fort Worth police were dispatched to an investigation call on the 3500 block of Littlejohn Avenue Sunday at about 8:00 p.m. Details stated that several children were inside a vehicle at this location. Once officers arrived, they observed an adult male in the yard and checked his vehicle that was...
WLBT
CAUGHT ON CAM: Repeat catalytic converter theft victim fights would-be thief
DALLAS (KTVT) – Catalytic converter thefts are still rising in north Texas, as thieves target the precious metals inside. But one repeat victim decided to fight back, literally. Clay Hayner’s van had been targeted for its catalytic converter three times over the past year. “For some reason, it’s...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Pleads Guilty in 2018 Murder of Fort Worth Couple
The man accused in the 2018 killing of a man and a woman in Fort Worth pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday, prosecutors announced. The Tarrant County District Attorney's office said 33-year-old Juan Alfredo Alvarez pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of 47-year-old Donald Jenkins and 52-year-old Cheryl Trimmier.
Five children recovering, found in hot SUV in Fort Worth
Five children are recovering after being found in a hot SUV in Fort Worth. Police were called to a home on Littlejohn Ave. in southeast Fort Worth at around 10:00 p.m. Sunday night.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
18-Year-Old Fatally Wounded Saturday in Arlington Apartment
An 18-year-old man died from a gunshot wound at an Arlington apartment Saturday night, police say. According to police, officers were called at about 11:43 p.m. to a report of a shooting at an apartment in the 800 block of East Sanford Street. Officers found an 18-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound lying on the floor inside one of the apartment units.
KWTX
Texas felon found guilty of murdering cousin with sledgehammer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who beat his cousin to death with a sledgehammer in 2020 was convicted of murder Wednesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about three hours before rejecting David Earl Johnson’s claims of self-defense and finding him guilty in the death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s home in the 1200 block of East Calhoun Avenue.
The Community News
Bodies found in area RV park
Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were discovered Aug.4, in Aledo. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies responded to the 7000-Block of East Interstate 20 where they located an adult female and an adult male deceased inside a recreational vehicle at an RV park.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
East Dallas Residents Concerned After Camera Exposes Home Vandals
Neighbors in an East Dallas neighborhood say they're fed up and tired of not feeling safe where they live. Several residents say their home security videos show possibly two people who may be connected to the incidents. "I know I was scared the first several nights to sleep there. Something...
WFAA
16-year-old arrested after car chase through East Dallas
Mesquite Police said a silver car was reported stolen out of Garland on Aug. 2. Officers spotted the car on Aug. 8.
WFAA
North Texas father arrested for allegedly leaving five children in hot car
Fort Worth police say they got a call at about 8 p.m. about kids inside a vehicle. According to them, the children were either asleep or passed out.
WFAA
