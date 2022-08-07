ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10-year-old is injured in shooting, suspect is unknown

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A 10-year-old is injured after a shooting. At about 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, Dallas police responded to a shooting at CF Hawn Freeway and South Beltline Road. An unknown suspect driving a red vehicle shot at the victim's vehicle, striking the 10-year-old in the foot. There are no details as to why the shots were fired. The child was taken to a local hospital and the father told CBS 11 that his son is doing well. Police are still looking for the suspect.The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Local Hit-and-Run

A hit-and-run crash left a motorcyclist dead in Fort Worth on early Monday. Fort Worth Police responded to the 5800 block of E. Loop 820 at about 4 a.m. on August 8. Upon arrival, officers started working on an accident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. Officers found that...
FORT WORTH, TX
Black Enterprise

Texas Woman Who Set Boyfriend On Fire To Be Charged With Murder

The North Texas woman who set her boyfriend on fire is set to face murder charges after he died from his injuries. Ricky Doyle, 25, died two weeks after Breana Johnson, 24, pumped gas into the backseat where he was sitting and intentionally set him on fire, KDFW reports. The attack took place on July 18 at a gas station on East Mayfield Road in Arlington, Texas, following an argument between the couple.
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Sheriff: Child dies after being accidentally shot by his dad

HOOD COUNTY, Texas — A 9-year-old boy has died after he was accidentally shot by his father, according to the Hood County Sherriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a home on Abbey Park Court in the Acton area of Hood County. Sheriff Roger Deeds told WFAA that "a terrible accident occurred where a father accidentally shot his 9-year-old son."
HOOD COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Officers Rescue 5 Children From Hot Car

Fort Worth police were dispatched to an investigation call on the 3500 block of Littlejohn Avenue Sunday at about 8:00 p.m. Details stated that several children were inside a vehicle at this location. Once officers arrived, they observed an adult male in the yard and checked his vehicle that was...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Pleads Guilty in 2018 Murder of Fort Worth Couple

The man accused in the 2018 killing of a man and a woman in Fort Worth pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday, prosecutors announced. The Tarrant County District Attorney's office said 33-year-old Juan Alfredo Alvarez pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of 47-year-old Donald Jenkins and 52-year-old Cheryl Trimmier.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

18-Year-Old Fatally Wounded Saturday in Arlington Apartment

An 18-year-old man died from a gunshot wound at an Arlington apartment Saturday night, police say. According to police, officers were called at about 11:43 p.m. to a report of a shooting at an apartment in the 800 block of East Sanford Street. Officers found an 18-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound lying on the floor inside one of the apartment units.
ARLINGTON, TX
KWTX

Texas felon found guilty of murdering cousin with sledgehammer

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who beat his cousin to death with a sledgehammer in 2020 was convicted of murder Wednesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about three hours before rejecting David Earl Johnson’s claims of self-defense and finding him guilty in the death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s home in the 1200 block of East Calhoun Avenue.
WACO, TX
The Community News

Bodies found in area RV park

Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were discovered Aug.4, in Aledo. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies responded to the 7000-Block of East Interstate 20 where they located an adult female and an adult male deceased inside a recreational vehicle at an RV park.
ALEDO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

East Dallas Residents Concerned After Camera Exposes Home Vandals

Neighbors in an East Dallas neighborhood say they're fed up and tired of not feeling safe where they live. Several residents say their home security videos show possibly two people who may be connected to the incidents. "I know I was scared the first several nights to sleep there. Something...
DALLAS, TX
