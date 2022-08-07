Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now
Shaquille O’Neal has had his fair share of relationships throughout the 50 years he has been on this earth. At this point, however, it appears that Shaq is enjoying the single life. In a recent episode of The Big Podcast, The Los Angeles Lakers icon revealed his current relationship status — or the lack thereof […] The post Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Kendrick Perkins Reacts To Kevin Durant Ultimatum News
It's been one crazy offseason for Kevin Durant so far. He requested a trade out of Brooklyn back in June and now, he's given the team an ultimatum. He told Nets owner Joe Tsai that he needs to choose between him or the pairing of Steve Nash and Sean Marks, per Shams Charania.
Pelicans Land Kyrie Irving In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Listen. It’s OK to admit it. We don’t blame you: You’re tired of reading about Kyrie Irving. How could you not be? Over the last several NBA seasons, the Brooklyn Nets’ point guard has made a habit of grabbing headlines. Often, he’s not doing so for...
Nets owner responds to Kevin Durant’s ultimatum
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai on Monday issued a public response to Kevin Durant’s ultimatum. Durant reportedly met with Tsai in London over the weekend to talk about his status with the team. According to a report, Durant issued an ultimatum to the owner. Durant reportedly told Tsai that...
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Out A Tweet After Massive Report About Kevin Durant
On Monday, Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai sent out a tweet after the report from The Athletic's Shams Charania came out about Kevin Durant.
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Lakers News: LeBron James and Anthony Davis React to LA's New Uniforms
LeBron James and Anthony Davis both gave the Lakers new "classic edition" uniforms a rave review.
BREAKING: Quinn Cook Signs With New Team
According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN and Andscape, Quinn Cook has agreed to a deal with the Sacramento Kings. Cook is a two-time NBA Champion with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.
Buccaneers quarterbacks coach has shocking update on Tom Brady
Following the 2021-22 NFL season, legendary quarterback Tom Brady was initially ready to call it quits, announcing his retirement from football following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams back in January. However, that retirement was short-lived, with the future Hall of Famer unretiring just a few months later. And based on early practice reports, it’s a good thing he did.
Sports World Reacts To The Crushing Diana Taurasi News
The Phoenix Mercury are set to be down one of their best players for the foreseeable future. Diana Taurasi is going to miss the remainder of the WNBA season with a quad strain, per the team. To fill Taurasi's roster spot, the Mercury have signed Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract.
Skylar Diggins-Smith's Status TBD amid Mercury's WNBA Playoff Push; Out Last 2 Games
Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith's status with the franchise remains up in the air heading into the team's two final regular-season games. M.A. Voepel of ESPN reported the Mercury have not indicated whether the All-Star will suit up as the team vies for a playoff berth. Diggins-Smith has sat out Phoenix's last two games because of a non-COVID illness and for personal reasons.
Celtics Rumors: Robert Williams III Not Available in Kevin Durant Trade Talks
The Boston Celtics want Kevin Durant, and he apparently wants them back. That said, Boston is driving a pretty hard bargain if it hopes to land the 12-time All-Star. Kurt Helin of NBC Sports reported the Celtics are not making Robert Williams III available in trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets.
Nets Rumors: Kevin Durant Shut Down Kyrie Irving Trade in Middle of Last Season
Kevin Durant reportedly stopped the Brooklyn Nets from trading away Kyrie Irving at some point last season. According to FS1 NBA insider Ric Bucher on his On The Ball with Ric Bucher podcast (h/t Hoops Hype), KD shot down the idea of a Kyrie trade, and the Nets decided to honor his wishes.
Ranking Every NBA Team's 3 Best Future Prospects
Not every farm system in the NBA is created equal. Teams often have to choose between a young talent base (Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons) or a win-now veteran core (Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers) with some lucky enough to have both (Golden State Warriors). In...
NFL Fans Clown Bears After All-Pro LB Roquan Smith Requests Trade amid Contract Talks
The Chicago Bears are coming off a disappointing 2021 season, and the 2022 campaign isn't off to a good start with linebacker Roquan Smith requesting a trade on Tuesday:. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> All-Pro LB Roquan Smith has requested a trade. <a href="https://t.co/x4vmOMhROt">pic.twitter.com/x4vmOMhROt</a>. The news led to significant blowback over social media:
Celtics Rumors: Kevin Durant Would Want to Play with Marcus Smart If Traded to BOS
Kevin Durant "would like to play with" Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart if the Brooklyn Nets sent him to the Celtics in a trade, according to SNY's Ian Begley. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported July 25 the Celtics were willing to trade Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for Durant but balked when Brooklyn requested Smart and more draft picks to be included.
NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Left Nets Group Chat When Asked If He Was Playing vs. Celtics
Ben Simmons reportedly didn't appreciate it when his Brooklyn Nets teammates asked him if he planned on playing during the team's first-round exit against the Boston Celtics. "They're having a team chat before Game 4, thinking he's going to play against the Celtics, and from what I'm told, Ben just left the chat," Ric Bucher told Colin Cowherd on FS1's The Herd last week (8:30 mark). "They asked him, 'Are you going to play?' Ben left the chat. Like he didn't even answer the question. Just left the chat."
2022 NBA Rookies Most Likely to Look Like Steals
NBA prospects slip through the draft's cracks every year. What second-rounders will emerge as rookie rotation players like Herb Jones and Ayo Dosunmu did last season? Which undrafted player has the best chance to earn a role, the way Jose Alvarado did in New Orleans?. Steals can also be late...
Michael Jordan Game-Worn Bulls Jersey from 1998 NBA Finals Could Auction for over $3M
If you have a few million dollars sitting around burning a hole in your pocket, you could fetch yourself a piece of NBA history. Michael Jordan's game-worn jersey from Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals will be going on auction on Sept. 6, according to TMZ Sports, with early valuations estimating that it could be sold for around $3 million.
NBA Rumors: Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Requested in Kevin Durant Trade Talks
The Brooklyn Nets are going to drive a hard bargain when it comes to a potential trade for Kevin Durant. They even reportedly asked the Boston Celtics for their two best players in early talks, according to a report from Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe:. "Brooklyn initially tried to...
