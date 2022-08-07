ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now

Shaquille O’Neal has had his fair share of relationships throughout the 50 years he has been on this earth. At this point, however, it appears that Shaq is enjoying the single life. In a recent episode of The Big Podcast, The Los Angeles Lakers icon revealed his current relationship status — or the lack thereof […] The post Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers quarterbacks coach has shocking update on Tom Brady

Following the 2021-22 NFL season, legendary quarterback Tom Brady was initially ready to call it quits, announcing his retirement from football following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams back in January. However, that retirement was short-lived, with the future Hall of Famer unretiring just a few months later. And based on early practice reports, it’s a good thing he did.
Sports World Reacts To The Crushing Diana Taurasi News

The Phoenix Mercury are set to be down one of their best players for the foreseeable future. Diana Taurasi is going to miss the remainder of the WNBA season with a quad strain, per the team. To fill Taurasi's roster spot, the Mercury have signed Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract.
Skylar Diggins-Smith's Status TBD amid Mercury's WNBA Playoff Push; Out Last 2 Games

Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith's status with the franchise remains up in the air heading into the team's two final regular-season games. M.A. Voepel of ESPN reported the Mercury have not indicated whether the All-Star will suit up as the team vies for a playoff berth. Diggins-Smith has sat out Phoenix's last two games because of a non-COVID illness and for personal reasons.
Ranking Every NBA Team's 3 Best Future Prospects

Not every farm system in the NBA is created equal. Teams often have to choose between a young talent base (Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons) or a win-now veteran core (Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers) with some lucky enough to have both (Golden State Warriors). In...
NFL Fans Clown Bears After All-Pro LB Roquan Smith Requests Trade amid Contract Talks

The Chicago Bears are coming off a disappointing 2021 season, and the 2022 campaign isn't off to a good start with linebacker Roquan Smith requesting a trade on Tuesday:. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> All-Pro LB Roquan Smith has requested a trade. <a href="https://t.co/x4vmOMhROt">pic.twitter.com/x4vmOMhROt</a>. The news led to significant blowback over social media:
Celtics Rumors: Kevin Durant Would Want to Play with Marcus Smart If Traded to BOS

Kevin Durant "would like to play with" Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart if the Brooklyn Nets sent him to the Celtics in a trade, according to SNY's Ian Begley. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported July 25 the Celtics were willing to trade Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for Durant but balked when Brooklyn requested Smart and more draft picks to be included.
NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Left Nets Group Chat When Asked If He Was Playing vs. Celtics

Ben Simmons reportedly didn't appreciate it when his Brooklyn Nets teammates asked him if he planned on playing during the team's first-round exit against the Boston Celtics. "They're having a team chat before Game 4, thinking he's going to play against the Celtics, and from what I'm told, Ben just left the chat," Ric Bucher told Colin Cowherd on FS1's The Herd last week (8:30 mark). "They asked him, 'Are you going to play?' Ben left the chat. Like he didn't even answer the question. Just left the chat."
2022 NBA Rookies Most Likely to Look Like Steals

NBA prospects slip through the draft's cracks every year. What second-rounders will emerge as rookie rotation players like Herb Jones and Ayo Dosunmu did last season? Which undrafted player has the best chance to earn a role, the way Jose Alvarado did in New Orleans?. Steals can also be late...
Michael Jordan Game-Worn Bulls Jersey from 1998 NBA Finals Could Auction for over $3M

If you have a few million dollars sitting around burning a hole in your pocket, you could fetch yourself a piece of NBA history. Michael Jordan's game-worn jersey from Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals will be going on auction on Sept. 6, according to TMZ Sports, with early valuations estimating that it could be sold for around $3 million.
