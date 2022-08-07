ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US News and World Report

Maryland County to Decertify Primary Results and Rescan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland's Frederick County will decertify the results of last month's primary and reconvene this week to rescan all mail-in and provisional ballots because of a discrepancy attributed to human errors in ballot accounting, county and state elections officials announced Monday. The Frederick County Board of...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy