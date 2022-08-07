ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

James
4d ago

The better question is where do these guys get the money to drive and eventually wreck these expensive cars? Mostly V8 Dodge or Chryslers. And the way these nit wits sit behind the wheel it’s obvious they don’t know the first thing about driving a high performance car.

Fox News

South Dakota man who fled from police shooting arrested

Police have arrested a driver who fled from a fatal police shooting in Sioux Falls, officials said. Police tweeted Wednesday night that the man was arrested after a brief pursuit in a stolen vehicle. He was driving a car with three other occupants when the vehicle was stopped by law enforcement in the parking lot of a Burger King restaurant in Sioux Falls Tuesday about 5:30 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Driver shoots at bikers in Ham Lake before leading police on wrong-way chase

ANDOVER, Minn. – Two people suspected of shooting at motorcyclists, before leading police on a wrong-way chase, are now in custody.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Lexington Avenue and Constance Boulevard in Ham Lake just before 2 p.m. Wednesday after reports came in that someone in a BMW sedan had fired shots at three bikers.  Deputies and officers from other agencies soon tracked down the BMW, which sped off, then drove against traffic on Highways 65 and 10. The chase came to an end when the BMW "struck an Anoka County Sheriff's Office squad and crashed into a tree" in Blaine near Jefferson Street and 91st Avenue.A man and woman who were inside the BMW were both arrested. The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital. No one else was hurt in the shooting and crash.
HAM LAKE, MN
KARE 11

Warrant leads to confiscation of 8 firearms in St. Paul

St. Paul police notched a small victory Monday in the battle to take guns off the city's streets after a search warrant led to the confiscation of eight firearms, one that had been converted into a fully automatic handgun. Members of the city's Gun and Criminal Intelligence Units executed the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Zumbrota woman, 18, killed in Goodhue County crash

GOODHUE CO., Minn. – An 18-year-old woman is dead following a crash with a semi-truck Wednesday morning in southeastern Minnesota.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 9 a.m. on Highway 60 and County Road 1 in Wanamingo Township.The victim, from Zumbrota, was traveling southbound on 1 when she collided with a semi heading westbound on Hwy. 60.The driver of the semi, a 62-year-old Lewiston man, was not hurt. The victim's identity has not been released.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Motorious

Sheriff Deploys Stop Stick On Stolen Dodge Charger Going 140 MPH

Controversy is swirling around an August 5 incident in St. Paul, Minnesota which involved a 16-year-old speeding in a Dodge Charger and the methods Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department used to try bringing the pursuit to an end. More specifically, the sheriff deployed a Stop Stick while the Mopar was doing 140 mph on a narrow city street.
SAINT PAUL, MN
96.7 The River

Patrol: Excuses for Speeding During July Enforcement Campaign

ST. PAUL -- Law enforcement agencies across the state ticketed nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding last month. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the extra speed enforcement throughout the month of July included 300 agencies. Thirty-seven agencies reported speeds of 100 miles an hour or more. Some examples of...
FOLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man charged in fatal downtown Minneapolis apartment shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man has been charged in connection to a fatal downtown Minneapolis apartment shooting on Sunday night.Mohamed Ahmed Said Zaher, 21, was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in Hennepin County on Wednesday.Charges say that officers were dispatched to the Artistry on 10th apartment building after a witness said they saw a man throwing a gun from a balcony onto the WCCO-TV rooftop below.Officers found Zaher in the lobby, who told them that his friend had been shot on the 13th floor. He appeared upset and had blood spatter on his hands, charges state. The victim was identified as 31-year-old...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

11 teenagers arrested in Twin Cities stolen vehicle pursuits this weekend

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. -- Stolen vehicles and police pursuits led to the arrest of 11 teenagers across the Twin Cities metro this weekend. Their ages range from 12 to 17.Four teenagers were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash on northbound Interstate 35E near Little Canada Road late Saturday afternoon.St. Paul police say they spotted a Kia they believed to be a stolen rental car. They had been tracking the vehicle using GPS from the rental company.Officers requested help from the Minnesota State Patrol, which dispatched a helicopter in response. Stop sticks were attempted on the allegedly stolen...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

SPPD confiscate drugs, guns and stolen keys from suspected criminal

(FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department announced Tuesday that it has taken eight guns from the home of what they describe as a dangerous criminal. A search warrant executed on the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue East executed by the St. Paul Police Gun Unit and Criminal Intelligence Unit, was intended to recover evidence and locate Tamil Scurlock, 22, of St. Paul.
SAINT PAUL, MN
96.7 The River

The Minnesota State Patrol Needs Your Help By Doing This Today!

Which State Highway Patrol has the best-looking Cruiser? Our Minnesota State Highway Patrol would love for you to pick theirs! Let's help show our Minnesota pride by placing our votes today. PLACE YOUR VOTE TODAY. By clicking HERE, you can find all the best photos that were submitted for the...
WJON

Convicted Minnesota Murderer Flips Off Court At Sentencing

On one hand, no pun intended, maybe he thought he had nothing to lose by flipping off the court but on the other hand, I think if I was in his position I might be on my best behavior hoping for maybe a little leniency in my sentence. I guess if he was a deep thinker, he wouldn't be in the situation he's in.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Counselor accused of shooting arrows at kids at Minnesota day camp

(FOX 9) - A counselor at a day camp in Minnetrista, Minnesota, is charged with child endangerment after witnesses say they saw her shooting arrows at children campers. McKenzie Kim Stolt, 19, of Minneapolis, is charged via summons with one count of endangerment to a child that could cause harm or death, a gross misdemeanor, for her alleged role in an archery incident.
MINNETRISTA, MN
Fox News

New Mexico driver arrested in death of passenger after driving into floodwater

A Guadalupita man has been arrested for driving a pickup truck into floodwaters in Mora, allegedly leading to the death of his passenger, authorities said Tuesday. New Mexico State Police said 30-year-old John Vasquez has been booked into the San Miguel County jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and fleeing an accident with knowledge of death or great bodily harm.
GUADALUPITA, NM
Fox News

Fox News

