Read full article on original website
James
4d ago
The better question is where do these guys get the money to drive and eventually wreck these expensive cars? Mostly V8 Dodge or Chryslers. And the way these nit wits sit behind the wheel it’s obvious they don’t know the first thing about driving a high performance car.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
Must Watch: Teens From Minnesota Try To Outrun Police On Freeway
We all know full well that the camera does not lie and a group of teens stealing a car and running from police was caught on camera by the Minnesota Department of Transportation outside of St. Paul. Not that the police will necessarily need this as evidence as they were in hot pursuit.
South Dakota man who fled from police shooting arrested
Police have arrested a driver who fled from a fatal police shooting in Sioux Falls, officials said. Police tweeted Wednesday night that the man was arrested after a brief pursuit in a stolen vehicle. He was driving a car with three other occupants when the vehicle was stopped by law enforcement in the parking lot of a Burger King restaurant in Sioux Falls Tuesday about 5:30 p.m.
Sheriff: Driver shoots at bikers in Ham Lake before leading police on wrong-way chase
ANDOVER, Minn. – Two people suspected of shooting at motorcyclists, before leading police on a wrong-way chase, are now in custody.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Lexington Avenue and Constance Boulevard in Ham Lake just before 2 p.m. Wednesday after reports came in that someone in a BMW sedan had fired shots at three bikers. Deputies and officers from other agencies soon tracked down the BMW, which sped off, then drove against traffic on Highways 65 and 10. The chase came to an end when the BMW "struck an Anoka County Sheriff's Office squad and crashed into a tree" in Blaine near Jefferson Street and 91st Avenue.A man and woman who were inside the BMW were both arrested. The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital. No one else was hurt in the shooting and crash.
WATCH: Minnesota Teens Jump From Car On Highway During Police Chase
Watch the wild video here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warrant leads to confiscation of 8 firearms in St. Paul
St. Paul police notched a small victory Monday in the battle to take guns off the city's streets after a search warrant led to the confiscation of eight firearms, one that had been converted into a fully automatic handgun. Members of the city's Gun and Criminal Intelligence Units executed the...
Police officer exodus a result of 'demonization of law enforcement,' top police official says
A top U.S. law enforcement official called out the "total lack of respect" for the profession, Wednesday, resulting in a police officer staffing "crisis." Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) President Patrick Yoes joined "America's Newsroom" to sound the alarm on the decline and impact on rising crime. "There is definitely...
Zumbrota woman, 18, killed in Goodhue County crash
GOODHUE CO., Minn. – An 18-year-old woman is dead following a crash with a semi-truck Wednesday morning in southeastern Minnesota.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 9 a.m. on Highway 60 and County Road 1 in Wanamingo Township.The victim, from Zumbrota, was traveling southbound on 1 when she collided with a semi heading westbound on Hwy. 60.The driver of the semi, a 62-year-old Lewiston man, was not hurt. The victim's identity has not been released.
Sheriff Deploys Stop Stick On Stolen Dodge Charger Going 140 MPH
Controversy is swirling around an August 5 incident in St. Paul, Minnesota which involved a 16-year-old speeding in a Dodge Charger and the methods Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department used to try bringing the pursuit to an end. More specifically, the sheriff deployed a Stop Stick while the Mopar was doing 140 mph on a narrow city street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Patrol: Excuses for Speeding During July Enforcement Campaign
ST. PAUL -- Law enforcement agencies across the state ticketed nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding last month. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the extra speed enforcement throughout the month of July included 300 agencies. Thirty-seven agencies reported speeds of 100 miles an hour or more. Some examples of...
Man charged in fatal downtown Minneapolis apartment shooting
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man has been charged in connection to a fatal downtown Minneapolis apartment shooting on Sunday night.Mohamed Ahmed Said Zaher, 21, was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in Hennepin County on Wednesday.Charges say that officers were dispatched to the Artistry on 10th apartment building after a witness said they saw a man throwing a gun from a balcony onto the WCCO-TV rooftop below.Officers found Zaher in the lobby, who told them that his friend had been shot on the 13th floor. He appeared upset and had blood spatter on his hands, charges state. The victim was identified as 31-year-old...
11 teenagers arrested in Twin Cities stolen vehicle pursuits this weekend
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. -- Stolen vehicles and police pursuits led to the arrest of 11 teenagers across the Twin Cities metro this weekend. Their ages range from 12 to 17.Four teenagers were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash on northbound Interstate 35E near Little Canada Road late Saturday afternoon.St. Paul police say they spotted a Kia they believed to be a stolen rental car. They had been tracking the vehicle using GPS from the rental company.Officers requested help from the Minnesota State Patrol, which dispatched a helicopter in response. Stop sticks were attempted on the allegedly stolen...
18-year-old from Zumbrota dies in Goodhue County crash
An 18-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Goodhue County, Minnesota on Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the collision happened on Hwy. 60 at County 1 Blvd. in Wanamingo Township at about 8:48 a.m., with an 18-year-old from Zumbrota killed in the crash. She has been identified...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox9.com
SPPD confiscate drugs, guns and stolen keys from suspected criminal
(FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department announced Tuesday that it has taken eight guns from the home of what they describe as a dangerous criminal. A search warrant executed on the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue East executed by the St. Paul Police Gun Unit and Criminal Intelligence Unit, was intended to recover evidence and locate Tamil Scurlock, 22, of St. Paul.
drydenwire.com
Man Found Deceased After Authorities Respond To Report Of Missing Swimmer
BURNETT COUNTY - A 38-year-old man from Minnesota was found deceased after authorities received and responded to a report of a missing swimmer in Burnett County, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On August 8, 2022 at approximately 6 p.m. Burnett County...
The Minnesota State Patrol Needs Your Help By Doing This Today!
Which State Highway Patrol has the best-looking Cruiser? Our Minnesota State Highway Patrol would love for you to pick theirs! Let's help show our Minnesota pride by placing our votes today. PLACE YOUR VOTE TODAY. By clicking HERE, you can find all the best photos that were submitted for the...
Watch Out For These 10 Minnesota Fugitives On The Run
You can never be too cautious when you're out and about. Personal safety should truly be a priority. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, it's usually best to keep your guard up, and just always let someone know where you are going. Similar to...
Convicted Minnesota Murderer Flips Off Court At Sentencing
On one hand, no pun intended, maybe he thought he had nothing to lose by flipping off the court but on the other hand, I think if I was in his position I might be on my best behavior hoping for maybe a little leniency in my sentence. I guess if he was a deep thinker, he wouldn't be in the situation he's in.
fox9.com
Counselor accused of shooting arrows at kids at Minnesota day camp
(FOX 9) - A counselor at a day camp in Minnetrista, Minnesota, is charged with child endangerment after witnesses say they saw her shooting arrows at children campers. McKenzie Kim Stolt, 19, of Minneapolis, is charged via summons with one count of endangerment to a child that could cause harm or death, a gross misdemeanor, for her alleged role in an archery incident.
Florida 30-year-old cold case cracked after suspect's family members talk to police
Florida law enforcement officials have solved a 30-year-old cold case because the suspect's family decided to come forward and provide investigators with information related to the death of John Stagner, who was 53 when he died in 1992. Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in...
New Mexico driver arrested in death of passenger after driving into floodwater
A Guadalupita man has been arrested for driving a pickup truck into floodwaters in Mora, allegedly leading to the death of his passenger, authorities said Tuesday. New Mexico State Police said 30-year-old John Vasquez has been booked into the San Miguel County jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and fleeing an accident with knowledge of death or great bodily harm.
Fox News
777K+
Followers
174K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3