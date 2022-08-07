ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Evan McPherson can't seem to miss at Bengals training camp

By Chris Roling
 4 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson was one of the stars of the show at Back Together Saturday near the start of training camp when he hit a 65-yarder to send the crowd at Paul Brown Stadium home happy.

That wasn’t too far off from his 63-yarder that did the same to end Bengals OTAs.

But McPherson is no one-trick kicker by any means (remember his bottle trick?). As a rookie, after all, he didn’t just hit nine of his 11 attempts from 50-plus yards, but 28 of his 33 attempts as a whole before nailing all 14 of his attempts over the team’s four playoff games.

It would appear that trend will continue throughout the summer, as various daily camp reports routinely say McPherson has been perfect in all of his official attempts.

It’s the highlight kicks and quotes that get the attention, of course.

“We showed it today. If the situations were right at the end of the half or the end of a game I think we’re comfortable from 68. Around there,” McPherson said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “Indoor it’s more 65-66. Outside you normally have kind of a wind aid. Or hurt. Definitely into the wind we’re not going to try anything longer 62.”

But with kicking, it’s the consistency that continues to impress. Like Ja’Marr Chase’s consistency and possible improvement already, McPherson appears ready to pick up right back where he left off during his sophomore season.

DL Rasheem Green sharpened skill going against Texans Pro Bowl left tackles of past and present

HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC. The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.
HOUSTON, TX
