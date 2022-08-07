Wesley Fofana offers Chelsea transfer hint after walking straight down tunnel after Leicester’s draw vs Brentford

Read full article on original website
Manchester United's Erik ten Hag rejected signing of former Liverpool star due to Frenkie de Jong interest
It has been made increasingly obvious over the last few weeks that Erik ten Hag is in need of multiple midfielders during this transfer window. As has been widely covered throughout this window, Manchester United very much want Frenkie de Jong to sign for the club this summer. Erik ten...
Manchester United fans threaten to leave Old Trafford empty for Liverpool clash
Manchester United fans are planning to boycott the club’s next match at Old Trafford against Liverpool as they continue their protests against the Glazer family. The hashtag #EmptyOldTrafford has been gathering pace amongst United fans on social media. Their latest plan will mean seats at Old Trafford will remain unoccupied for the visit of Liverpool on August 22 in order to express their discontent to the Glazers.
Raheem Sterling on reasons for leaving Man City and joining Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel's influence and his best role
Raheem Sterling has extensively outlined why he left Manchester City to join Chelsea in a £47.5 million transfer this summer. Sterling, 27, arrived from Man City in June following a £47.5 million agreement, which saw him sign a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge. He has already made his...
Borussia Dortmund 'replace' Erling Haaland with forgotten Premier League striker who didn't score a goal
Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Anthony Modeste - who you may have forgotten about after a loan spell in the Premier League ten years ago. The Bundesliga giants sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City earlier in the transfer window and have gone about bolstering their frontline. Dortmund signed...
Bernardo Silva doesn't understand why Liverpool have more players in Team of the Year than Man City
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has gone in on the Professional Footballers' Association for last season's Team of the Year selections. City won the Premier League title in dramatic fashion on the final day after coming from 2-0 down to defeat Aston Villa 3-2. Despite that, only three City players...
"It was a masterclass" - Premier League forward glows with praise about Manchester City's performance
While Manchester City and Pep Guardiola are lauded for their domination of English football, there are many that have put down their rousing success to a mere available of incredible resources. The aforementioned statement especially applies in the latter’s case, as several critics strongly believe that the Catalan would be...
Atlanta and Nottingham Forest make Emerson Palmieri contact as Chelsea receive Conor Gallagher interest
Serie A side Artalanta are rivalling Nottingham Forest for Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri, while Crystal Palace are interested in Conor Gallagher, according to reports. The wing-back looks to be on his way out of Stamford Bridge, despite it previously looking like he could stay. Speaking to Chelsea earlier in the...
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to meet Barcelona as Chelsea eye attacking alternatives
Chelsea target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set for meetings with Barcelona regarding his future as the Blues look to alternative targets, it has been reported. The 32-year-old could make a sensational return to the Premier League after departing Arsenal last season following disciplinary issues. Chelsea were initially linked with a move...
He's only been in Italy for a month and Nemanja Matic is already giving interviews in fluent Italian
Nemanja Matic has only been living in Rome for just over a month, but the Serbian midfielder is already giving interviews in fluent Italian. The 34-year-old, who penned a one-year deal with Serie A side AS Roma at the end of June, has once again reunited with manager Jose Mourinho following an eight-year spell in England.
Ralf Rangnick advises player to remain at Stuttgart despite Manchester United interest
Former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has advised Sasa Kalajdzic to remain at Stuttgart this season amid reports the Premier League club is considering a move for the striker. Rangnick took charge of United on interim basis in November following the sacking of former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. But he...
'Fed up' Man United players reportedly want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club, annoyed by his antics
Some Manchester United players want to see Cristiano Ronaldo LEAVE the club amid his transfer stance, according to stunning reports. Ronaldo has been the subject of intense transfer speculation after expressing his desire to quit Man United in a bid to play in the Champions League. The 37-year-old sat out...
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has 'banished' FOUR senior players from his squad
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has reportedly banished four senior players from training as the club continues to look for buyers for the unwanted quartet. Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks have been separated from the rest of the squad and must train individually, according to the Evening Standard.
A tactical analysis of Manchester City's incoming left-back signing Sergio Gomez
Manchester City’s search for a left back hit a stumbling block when they found themselves at odds with Brighton over the pricing of Marc Cucurella. Pep Guardiola has never been one to complain about the squad and make desperation moves, and City have mostly moved on to other targets.
Liverpool urged to sign major Man United and Chelsea transfer target - could cost £85m
Former Liverpool defender José Enrique has encouraged the Reds to sign Frenkie de Jong before the summer transfer window slams shut. The Barcelona midfielder has found himself regularly mentioned in transfer related stories over the past few months amid interest from Manchester United. Barca are said to be open...
All or Nothing: Arsenal reveals the dramatic moment the club found out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was in Barcelona without permission
The moment that Arsenal found out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had travelled to Barcelona without permission last season has been revealed in another fascinating episode of All or Nothing: Arsenal. The latest instalment of Amazon Prime's hugely popular docuseries covers Arsenal's 2021-22 campaign under manager Mikel Arteta. One of the most dramatic...
Joe Cole thinks four clubs are more likely to win the Champions League than holders Real Madrid
Joe Cole believes four teams are more likely to win this season's Champions League ahead of current holders Real Madrid. Los Blancos defeated Liverpool back in May to win Europe's elite competition for a record 14th time. Wednesday evening saw them win the UEFA Super Cup after running out 2-0...
Manchester City target second transfer raid on Borussia Dortmund this summer
Manchester City’s excellent recruitment has geared themselves up to defend their Premier League crown once again this season. The club’s blockbuster signing in Erling Haaland has needed no time to settle into the side, bagging a stunning brace on his league debut against West Ham. While the Norwegian...
Javier Hernandez's fascinating breakdown of why Man Utd need to move on from Sir Alex Ferguson goes viral
Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez has explained why the club need to move on from legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Ferguson retired back in 2013 after 26 years at the helm and since then, United haven't won the Premier League title. They've struggled under five different managers since and...
Barcelona summer signing reverts back to old profile picture on social media amid registration issue
Andreas Christensen has reverted back to his old profile picture of him in a Chelsea shirt amid Barcelona's registration issues. Christensen moved to the Camp Nou from Chelsea on a free transfer this summer. But he could leave his new club before even making a competitive appearance. That's because Christensen...
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez ranked first for surprise key attribute in whole of Premier League last weekend.
Liverpool may not have been at their best performance-wise on Saturday against Fulham, but one of their new players showed some serious pace. And that player was new signing Darwin Nuñez. The Uruguay international registered the highest top speed of any player in the English top division last weekend.
