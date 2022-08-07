Harry Maguire says Manchester United got off to a "nightmare start" against Brighton in Erik ten Hag's first game

Read full article on original website
Manchester United's Erik ten Hag rejected signing of former Liverpool star due to Frenkie de Jong interest
It has been made increasingly obvious over the last few weeks that Erik ten Hag is in need of multiple midfielders during this transfer window. As has been widely covered throughout this window, Manchester United very much want Frenkie de Jong to sign for the club this summer. Erik ten...
Manchester United fans threaten to leave Old Trafford empty for Liverpool clash
Manchester United fans are planning to boycott the club’s next match at Old Trafford against Liverpool as they continue their protests against the Glazer family. The hashtag #EmptyOldTrafford has been gathering pace amongst United fans on social media. Their latest plan will mean seats at Old Trafford will remain unoccupied for the visit of Liverpool on August 22 in order to express their discontent to the Glazers.
Raheem Sterling on reasons for leaving Man City and joining Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel's influence and his best role
Raheem Sterling has extensively outlined why he left Manchester City to join Chelsea in a £47.5 million transfer this summer. Sterling, 27, arrived from Man City in June following a £47.5 million agreement, which saw him sign a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge. He has already made his...
Former Germany captain Philipp Lahm plans to boycott the World Cup in Qatar
Former Germany and Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm will boycott the World Cup this winter over host nation Qatar's poor human rights record. FIFA has faced widespread criticism for awarding the tournament to the tiny Gulf nation, which has a population over just over two million people. Qatar had never...
Thomas Tuchel reveals future Chelsea plans to replace Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta amid Wesley Fofana interest
Thomas Tuchel has revealed his plans for Chelsea’s defence as they look to a future without Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta. The Chelsea skipper penned a contract extension, seeing him renew his deal for an extra season, while Silva has one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge.
Borussia Dortmund 'replace' Erling Haaland with forgotten Premier League striker who didn't score a goal
Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Anthony Modeste - who you may have forgotten about after a loan spell in the Premier League ten years ago. The Bundesliga giants sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City earlier in the transfer window and have gone about bolstering their frontline. Dortmund signed...
Sadio Mane left Eintracht Frankfurt mascot in shock ahead of Bayern Munich debut
All eyes were on Sadio Mane as he made his Bundesliga debut for Bayern Munich on Friday. However, a Eintracht Frankfurt mascot stole the show ahead of kick off after producing a great reaction when he saw Mane walking in front of him. A video was posted on the Bundesliga’s...
Bernardo Silva doesn't understand why Liverpool have more players in Team of the Year than Man City
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has gone in on the Professional Footballers' Association for last season's Team of the Year selections. City won the Premier League title in dramatic fashion on the final day after coming from 2-0 down to defeat Aston Villa 3-2. Despite that, only three City players...
"It was a masterclass" - Premier League forward glows with praise about Manchester City's performance
While Manchester City and Pep Guardiola are lauded for their domination of English football, there are many that have put down their rousing success to a mere available of incredible resources. The aforementioned statement especially applies in the latter’s case, as several critics strongly believe that the Catalan would be...
He's only been in Italy for a month and Nemanja Matic is already giving interviews in fluent Italian
Nemanja Matic has only been living in Rome for just over a month, but the Serbian midfielder is already giving interviews in fluent Italian. The 34-year-old, who penned a one-year deal with Serie A side AS Roma at the end of June, has once again reunited with manager Jose Mourinho following an eight-year spell in England.
Atlanta and Nottingham Forest make Emerson Palmieri contact as Chelsea receive Conor Gallagher interest
Serie A side Artalanta are rivalling Nottingham Forest for Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri, while Crystal Palace are interested in Conor Gallagher, according to reports. The wing-back looks to be on his way out of Stamford Bridge, despite it previously looking like he could stay. Speaking to Chelsea earlier in the...
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to meet Barcelona as Chelsea eye attacking alternatives
Chelsea target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set for meetings with Barcelona regarding his future as the Blues look to alternative targets, it has been reported. The 32-year-old could make a sensational return to the Premier League after departing Arsenal last season following disciplinary issues. Chelsea were initially linked with a move...
Revealed: Chelsea refuse to bid world record fee for Wesley Fofana
Chelsea are set to submit a new bid for Wesley Fofana, but the offer will be less than the world record fee for a defender, according to reports. The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer as Thomas Tuchel eyes defensive reinforcements for his backline.
Ralf Rangnick advises player to remain at Stuttgart despite Manchester United interest
Former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has advised Sasa Kalajdzic to remain at Stuttgart this season amid reports the Premier League club is considering a move for the striker. Rangnick took charge of United on interim basis in November following the sacking of former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. But he...
'Fed up' Man United players reportedly want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club, annoyed by his antics
Some Manchester United players want to see Cristiano Ronaldo LEAVE the club amid his transfer stance, according to stunning reports. Ronaldo has been the subject of intense transfer speculation after expressing his desire to quit Man United in a bid to play in the Champions League. The 37-year-old sat out...
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has 'banished' FOUR senior players from his squad
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has reportedly banished four senior players from training as the club continues to look for buyers for the unwanted quartet. Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks have been separated from the rest of the squad and must train individually, according to the Evening Standard.
Hilarious video titled 'Man Utd Transfer Strategy - EXPLAINED' goes viral after Rabiot and Arnautovic bids
Paddy Power have produced a hilarious video titled 'Manchester United Transfer Strategy - EXPLAINED' following a mad 48 hours in the transfer window. United were beaten 2-1 in their Premier League opener against Brighton on Sunday and it seems to have sent the club's transfer activity into overdrive. During the...
A tactical analysis of Manchester City's incoming left-back signing Sergio Gomez
Manchester City’s search for a left back hit a stumbling block when they found themselves at odds with Brighton over the pricing of Marc Cucurella. Pep Guardiola has never been one to complain about the squad and make desperation moves, and City have mostly moved on to other targets.
All or Nothing: Arsenal reveals the dramatic moment the club found out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was in Barcelona without permission
The moment that Arsenal found out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had travelled to Barcelona without permission last season has been revealed in another fascinating episode of All or Nothing: Arsenal. The latest instalment of Amazon Prime's hugely popular docuseries covers Arsenal's 2021-22 campaign under manager Mikel Arteta. One of the most dramatic...
Liverpool urged to sign major Man United and Chelsea transfer target - could cost £85m
Former Liverpool defender José Enrique has encouraged the Reds to sign Frenkie de Jong before the summer transfer window slams shut. The Barcelona midfielder has found himself regularly mentioned in transfer related stories over the past few months amid interest from Manchester United. Barca are said to be open...
