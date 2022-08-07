Read full article on original website
Donna “DJ” Beckel
Donna “DJ” Beckel 76, of Galion passed away Friday, August 6, 2022 at home. Born in Portsmouth, Ohio on July 21, 1946, she was the daughter of William (Sylvia) Skinner and Eva (Dave) Pace. She is survived by one sister, Carol Lovejoy of Midvale, Utah; two nephews, Erik...
Carl Trosper
Carl Trosper, 76, of Galion passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Avita Galion Hospital. He was born May 17, 1946 in Harlan, Kentucky and was the son of Julian and Lou (Pennington) Trosper. Carl is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda (Evans) Trosper whom he married on December 26, 1971.
Wayne E. “Bud” Rossman
Wayne E. “Bud” Rossman, 87 formerly of Bucyrus and most recently of Marion passed away due to health issues, on Monday August 8, 2022 in Marion. Bud was born September 6, 1934 in Bucyrus to the late Russell L. and Edna (Hunt) Rossman. Bud graduated from Bucyrus High...
Three vie for title of Bratwurst Queen
BUCYRUS—Three area girls are vying for the title of the Bucyrus Bratwurst Queen. This year’s pageant will take place on Thursday at 8 PM, following the first parade of the three-day festival. Contestant number one is Abbigail Martin:. Abbigail is the daughter of Todd and Heather Martin. She...
Maralee Carter Frost
Maralee Carter Frost, 99, of Galion passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Magnolia Terrace in Galion. She was born July 26, 1923 in Dayton, Ohio and was the daughter of Clarence Milton Carter and Mary (Roadefer) Carter. Maralee married George William Frost in 1944 and he preceded her in death after 49 years of marriage in 1993.
Hot Diggity! It’s a Day Just for Dogs!
VERMILION—Main Street Vermilion has something to bark about this summer. It’s the return of Hot Diggity Dog Day, sponsored by Harbor Town Animal Clinic, on Saturday, August 27, 11 AM-2 PM at Main Street Beach. The event brings friendly pooches, their owners as well as dog lovers in general together for a dog-centered event that delivers fun, pet-related vendors, games, and competitions for dogs, and a rare opportunity for them to enjoy a special section of Main Street Beach for a dip in the lake.
Kelly Park Ribbon Cutting held on August 6th
CRESTLINE—The Crestline Community Development Team (Crestline CDT) in coordination with the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting at Kelly Park in Crestline on Saturday, August 6th to dedicate the Kelly Park Playscape that was installed last fall. Phase III of the Crestline CDT’s Community Improvement Plan was...
Food Industry Businesses are encouraged to participate in 6th annual Savor & Sip event
MANSFIELD—The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development is planning their 6th annual Savor & Sip Auction and Food Tasting. The event will take place on October 25th from 5-8 PM at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center in Mansfield. Businesses in the food industry such as restaurants, caterers, and food trucks are invited to have a table at this event to provide tastings of their food in order to promote their business. There is no charge for Chamber member businesses to provide tastings. A non-member rate is also available.
All 11 records broken at 2022 Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions
COLUMBUS – For the first time in its history, the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction, held this afternoon in the WCOL Celeste Center, shattered historical records, totaling $676,500. Over half of a million dollars will be donated from the Sale to the Youth Reserve Program. The...
Marion man gets lengthy sentence for robberies
MARION—Marion County Common Pleas Court Judge Warren T. Edwards took another violent criminal off the streets of Marion. Cedrick Riley pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated burglary, each a first-degree felony. Attached to those sentences were two gun specification charges, each having a mandatory prison sentence of three years in prison.
