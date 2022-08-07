MANSFIELD—The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development is planning their 6th annual Savor & Sip Auction and Food Tasting. The event will take place on October 25th from 5-8 PM at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center in Mansfield. Businesses in the food industry such as restaurants, caterers, and food trucks are invited to have a table at this event to provide tastings of their food in order to promote their business. There is no charge for Chamber member businesses to provide tastings. A non-member rate is also available.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO