CINCINNATI — It's official, Fiona the hippo is a big sister. The Cincinnati Zoo confirmed Monday morning that Bibi gave birth to a baby boy!. “Bibi and the baby are doing great together. They are inseparable, which is why it took almost five days to be sure about the sex,” said Cincinnati Zoo's director of animal care, Christina Gorsuch. “They will continue to bond inside for another week or two. Fiona and Tucker are outside, so visitors will still be able to see hippos when they come to the Zoo.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO