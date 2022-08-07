ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pothole Patrol: This Beast Is On The East Side…

RS source sent us these photos, saying this hole is HUGE!.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Couple Of Recent Accident Scenes…

All parties involved are innocent, until proven guilty in a court of law. We can only provide information that IS provided to us.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Pole On Fire, Near Cherry Valley…

In the 1400 block of Illini Drive. Unknown if there are any power outages.
CHERRY VALLEY, IL
Rockford Scanner™: A Few Shots Fired Incidents Reported

A Few Shots Fired Incidents Reported, Where And When:. 3102 N Springfield Ave area/Anna Page Park around 1:30 am. Police are currently investigating, no injuries have been reported.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Winnebago County Had 295 Deaths In July…

The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office is sharing the statistics for deaths for July of 2022. Overall, the Coroner’s Office took 295 death calls in July. Of those, there were 34 unnatural deaths. Below is a graph that shows further breakdown regarding the general causes of these unnatural deaths.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert on the West Side

Beginning Wednesday August 10th, the Water Division will be. repairing the water service in the 1300 block of Seminary St. closed at Catherine St to all traffic going southbound. Southbound traffic will be. detoured on to Nelson Blvd. Proper traffic controls will be in place, and citizens are encouraged to
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Possible Stabbing Victim At A Local Park

Sources are reporting a possible stabbing. It happened last night around 6:30 pm at Beattie Park. Rockford Park District have not yet released any information. "Aggravated Battery With A Weapon" incident. No other details at this time. If the park district releases information,. we will update this.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Get It Now! $2.79 a Gallon…

Sources are reporting a local gas station is selling. Sources said this is the Citgo on W State st. We can not confirm the price, only what sources are reporting to us. You may want to do your own research before going….
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Vehicles Broken Into Last Night

RS sources sent us this video and said this person allegedly broke into multiple vehicles overnight last night, on Rockford's East side.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Electrocution Incident At The Boone County Fairgrounds

Yesterday at approximately 4:00pm District 2 Fire responded to the Boone County Fairgrounds. for an Individual who had made contact with overhead power lines. The person was transported to the hospital with severe injuries but stable condition. Thank you to all who helped from OSF Lifeline Ambulance. Belvidere Police Department.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Large Barn Fire With Wires Down In Pecatonica

Where at: 2800 block of N Pecatonica Rd/Pecatonica. Shortly after 10:00 this evening a large barn fire with wires down, possibly in the roadway, is being reported in the 2800 block of N Pecatonica Road in Pecatonica. Mutual aid from multiple fire departments has been called in, it's unknown if
PECATONICA, IL
Rockford ‘window smasher’ woman identified; still at large

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 34-year-old Sara Hughes of Rockford has been identified as the woman who smashed a store front window at a downtown Rockford business. Hughes is wanted in connection with an attempted burglary on Monday, August 1. She's been charged with felony criminal damage to property.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Homicide Investigation in Winnebago County

On Friday, shortly after 11:00 pm the Loves Park Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 200 Block of Pennsylvania Ave in reference to a subject down in the backyard. The responding officers located a 30 year old male in the backyard. The victim was shot multiple times
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim In Rockton

At approximately 9:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 100 block of E Mechanic Street in Rockton for a stabbing victim. A unknown age male was reported to have been stabbed, possibly in the arm. He was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. No other details are
ROCKTON, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force Investigating Another Death Of An Inmate at the Winnebago County Jail

Investigating Another Death Of An Inmate in the Winnebago County Jail. Several inmates have passed away at the Winnebago County Jail in recent years. The most recent happened last night around 9 pm. Emergency personnel were dispatched to the Winnebago County Jail. Officials have confirmed they located 44 year old
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL

