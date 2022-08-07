Read full article on original website
Johnny Depp Is King Louis XV in New Image for Upcoming French Drama 'Jeanne Du Barry'
France’s Why Not Productions has released a teaser image of actor Johnny Depp in costume for his role as King Louis XV in the upcoming film Jeanne du Barry, a historical love story by popular French director Maïwenn Le Besco, who will also co-star, Deadline reports. Jeanne Du...
'I Am Groot' Reveals a Killer Hiding Among the Guardians of the Galaxy
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for I Am Groot.The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never cared too much about casualties, and every superhero has their hands stained with the blood of aliens, monsters, and humans. The reason is that, when it comes to saving the world, MCU heroes are ready to beat down — and kill — all sorts of enemies. Some MCU characters have even killed without reason before, or are motivated by selfish aims. Even so, characters such as Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) show remorse for their actions and try to redeem themselves. I Am Groot, though, proves a cold-blooded killer is hiding among the Guardians of the Galaxy, using his cuteness as a shield from scrutiny.
New 'Black Adam' Images Show Dr. Fate, Hawkman, Atom Smasher, and More in Stunning Detail
As the premiere date of Black Adam fast approaches, more content is revealed every day. Today, Vanity Fair revealed some exclusive new images from the upcoming blockbuster and featured an interview with Black Adam himself, leading man and fan-favorite Hollywood bodybuilder Dwayne Johnson. The movie will tell the origin story of Teth-Adam (Johnson), an ancient Egyptian slave who is granted immeasurable powers after becoming a henchman of Wizard Shazam.
Idris Elba Wants 'Suicide Squad's Bloodsport to Fight Superman
One of the best DC films to come out in recent memory was James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. This rambunctious, blood-soaked action comedy introduced so many fun new characters to moviegoers, with arguably the coolest anti-hero being Idris Elba’s Bloodsport. Now, after a year since his debut, Elba wants to return to the role to fight Superman.
How to Watch 'Secret Headquarters': Is the Owen Wilson Superhero Film Streaming or in Theaters?
While superhero films and shows have become rather ubiquitous over the past several years, most of them are told from the point of view of the hero, not the people around them. Secret Headquarters chooses to tell a superhero story from a different point of view, focusing on a superhero’s son and his discovery of his father’s secret headquarters.
'Green Lantern' Live-Action Series Still "Alive" at HBO Max Amid Warner Bros. Shake-Up
With the Warner-Discovery merger in full swing alongside the cancelation of Batgirl among several other projects, fans can be reassured that Green Lantern still remains in the future of DC's slate, according to a report from TVLine. A spokesperson for HBO Max has revealed that the project is “very much alive”.
In 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' Who Is Aneka?
One of the major highlights of Marvel's panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con was the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever content, including images, the movie poster, and the first trailer. There was a lot to take in: Wakanda reeling from the loss of King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), the introduction of Namor, aka the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta) and Riri Williams' (Dominique Thorne) Ironheart. We also got a brief, concealing view of the new Black Panther in action along with confirmation of the introduction of Michaela Coel as Aneka, a vital character from the comics.
'The Sandman's Hob Gadling Explained: Who Is Dream's Unlikely Friend?
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Netflix's The Sandman.One of the most captivating aspects of Netflix's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman is its ability to make its characters feel memorable. While it is filled with recurring characters who audiences come to love or hate, like protagonist Dream (Tom Sturridge), the villainous Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook), or the mysterious Johanna Constantine (Jenna Coleman), the series does an excellent job spotlighting characters who only appear in singular episodes.
Netflix: 10 Best Fantasy Films To Watch After 'The Sandman'
The Sandman by Neil Gaiman has been on everyone's radar because of the new Netflix series. At first, to gear up for the excitement of the adaptation, there was an audiobook with actors like James McAvoy, Taron Egerton, and Andy Serkis. Fans have considered Gaiman's work to be a bit dense because of the world-building, metaphors, and many complex characters.
How 'Stranger Things' VFX Artists Updated the Demogorgon for 2022 Audiences
Stranger Things Season 4 returned this summer with its longest and most ambitious installment yet. The fourth season of Netflix's flagship sci-fi series featured the introduction of new monsters like Jamie Campbell Bower's sinister villain Vecna and horrifying swarms of the small yet powerful Demobats. These new baddies weren't the only creatures from the Upside Down playing a significant part in the latest set of episodes though. In addition to seeing the Mind Flayer's initial team up with the once-human Vecna, we also saw the return of the show's original evil, the Demogorgon.
'Star Wars': 10 Best Cantina Aliens
Ready to embark on their galactic adventure Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) enter the Mos Eisley cantina looking for a pilot to smuggle them to Alderaan in Star Wars: A New Hope (1977). Entering the smoke soaked bar, audiences were immersed into the galaxy far, far away with a wide array of alien patrons that couldn't be bothered by some routine dismemberment and blaster fire.
7 Best New Movies on Hulu in August 2022
August in North America is summertime and a month to kick back and relax in the sun. These seven new releases on Hulu explore the carefree nature of love and the integrity of ambition, through tales that confirm our complexities even when we respond to what we consider as joy. These films show us a divergence of journeys in exploring heydays and what moments of looseness do to our experiences of constriction.
'Jurassic World Dominion' Extended Edition Adds 14-Minutes of Epic Footage
It's time to get prehistoric because Jurassic World Dominion is headed to Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray next week with a dino-sized Extended Edition. It's clear that Universal spared no expense in crafting the home release of Jurassic World Dominion with an extended version of the movie that features 14 minutes of never-before-seen footage and an alternate opening, as well as ton of new bonus features including the Battle at Big Rock short film directed by franchise director Colin Trevorrow, an exploration of the film's VFX, footage from the final night of filming, and several new behind the scenes featurettes.
'The Flash’s Fate Is Actually Uncertain as Ezra Miller Faces Legal Charges
Warner Bros. Discovery still hasn’t decided what to do with The Flash, as the film’s leading star Ezra Miller keeps getting involved in criminal activities. According to THR, the company is studying the damage caused to the franchise due to Miller’s erratic behavior. If things get worse in the upcoming weeks, Warner Bros. Discovery might even opt to scrap the project entirely.
‘Joker 2’: Zazie Beetz in Talks to Return for Sequel
Zazie Beetz is in talks to reprise her Joker role in the Warner Bros. and DC sequel Joker: Folie à Deux. The Todd Phillips directed movie, which is set to start shooting in December, is slated to hit theaters Oct. 4, 2024. The Emmy Award nominee would be returning...
How 'Elvis' Shows America's Struggle With Sexuality
Elvis Presley’s legacy is tied to hordes of screaming fans as much as his musical ability. Although he left the building for the final time forty-five years ago, Elvis maintains an iron grip on American culture. The recent success of the film Elvis proves that the love for the King isn’t going away anytime soon. The former would-be electrician, whose style was heavily influenced by Black musicians through his love of gospel and blues, was unlike anything the world had heard before when Sun Records released his first single in the summer of 1954. For the adults at the time, his swiveling hips and rockabilly guitar were everything that was wrong with the country. To teenagers, especially young women, he represented an opportunity to express their desire for something explicitly forbidden socially: sex. The conflicting morals of young and old come together in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, a spellbinding take on a biopic that asks how far we have come.
Ezra Miller Filmed 'The Flash' Scenes While Dodging the Law
Amidst all the chaos and confusion going on at Warner Bros. Discovery this month, one thing is safe to assume: They wish they could fast-forward to June 23, 2023. That’s when The Flash solo movie is slated to premiere, and it will certainly be one of the studio’s attempts to kickstart a multi-million dollar franchise. But with ten months to go, the question in everyone’s minds is: How much more damage can Ezra Miller do until then?
How 'Smash's Roundabout Storytelling Makes It a Great Marilyn Monroe Tale
Almost exactly 60 years after she died, the world is still captivated by Marilyn Monroe. Her enigma continues to inspire projects based on the icon’s life; it seems that telling Marilyn’s story is Hollywood’s white whale. But even in death, Marilyn remains apart from us. Very few attempts at translating her story to the screen have found success, commercial or critical, whether it be the 2015 TV show The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe, the 2001 TV movie Blonde, or even the recently released The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes from Netflix. Despite a promising teaser, even the upcoming reimagining of Blonde (2022) has been criticized for lead Ana De Armas’ performance ahead of the film’s release. Aside from My Week With Marilyn, which is largely the story of the boy who loved her and not of the titular actress, attempts at immortalizing her story have largely failed to leave an impression.
Edgar Wright Thinks Aubrey Plaza Should Be the New Lara Croft
Parks and Creation alum Audrey Plaza might be best known for her comedic chops, but her performance in the upcoming action-packed crime thriller Emily the Criminal, which premiered early in the year at Sundance Film Festival, was compelling enough to have her colleague Edgar Wright (Baby Driver) thinking that she will be a good fit for the next Tomb Raider movie as its lead heroine Lara Croft.
