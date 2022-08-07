ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Rescuers Save Park Visitor Who Fell Off Cliff—and Find a Dead Body

A search crew in Austin, Texas, rescued an injured park visitor who fell off a cliff—and found someone else’s body in the process. A rescue crew set out Saturday evening to help a visitor who fell from a cliff on Mount Bonnell, a high peak in the city’s Covert Park. But as they went out to rescue the visitor, they stumbled upon an “obviously deceased” body nearby. Officials did not name the injured visitor or identify the body, nor did they disclose the body’s condition. Officials worked to recover the body late Saturday, according to McClatchy outlets .

