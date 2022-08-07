Semifinalists for the Kentucky Teacher of the Year award have been announced and includes a teacher from Clinton County Middle School in nearby Albany. Danielle Hicks, an 8th grade ELA teacher at CCMS, joins 10 others contending in the elementary, middle and high school categories. One of the teachers will be selected as Teacher of the Year in a ceremony scheduled for September 20th.

CLINTON COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO