Elvis Presley’s legacy is tied to hordes of screaming fans as much as his musical ability. Although he left the building for the final time forty-five years ago, Elvis maintains an iron grip on American culture. The recent success of the film Elvis proves that the love for the King isn’t going away anytime soon. The former would-be electrician, whose style was heavily influenced by Black musicians through his love of gospel and blues, was unlike anything the world had heard before when Sun Records released his first single in the summer of 1954. For the adults at the time, his swiveling hips and rockabilly guitar were everything that was wrong with the country. To teenagers, especially young women, he represented an opportunity to express their desire for something explicitly forbidden socially: sex. The conflicting morals of young and old come together in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, a spellbinding take on a biopic that asks how far we have come.

MOVIES ・ 59 MINUTES AGO