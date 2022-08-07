Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Collider
Johnny Depp Is King Louis XV in New Image for Upcoming French Drama 'Jeanne Du Barry'
France’s Why Not Productions has released a teaser image of actor Johnny Depp in costume for his role as King Louis XV in the upcoming film Jeanne du Barry, a historical love story by popular French director Maïwenn Le Besco, who will also co-star, Deadline reports. Jeanne Du...
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
Collider
7 Best New Movies on Hulu in August 2022
August in North America is summertime and a month to kick back and relax in the sun. These seven new releases on Hulu explore the carefree nature of love and the integrity of ambition, through tales that confirm our complexities even when we respond to what we consider as joy. These films show us a divergence of journeys in exploring heydays and what moments of looseness do to our experiences of constriction.
Collider
'The Flash’s Fate Is Actually Uncertain as Ezra Miller Faces Legal Charges
Warner Bros. Discovery still hasn’t decided what to do with The Flash, as the film’s leading star Ezra Miller keeps getting involved in criminal activities. According to THR, the company is studying the damage caused to the franchise due to Miller’s erratic behavior. If things get worse in the upcoming weeks, Warner Bros. Discovery might even opt to scrap the project entirely.
Collider
How 'Elvis' Shows America's Struggle With Sexuality
Elvis Presley’s legacy is tied to hordes of screaming fans as much as his musical ability. Although he left the building for the final time forty-five years ago, Elvis maintains an iron grip on American culture. The recent success of the film Elvis proves that the love for the King isn’t going away anytime soon. The former would-be electrician, whose style was heavily influenced by Black musicians through his love of gospel and blues, was unlike anything the world had heard before when Sun Records released his first single in the summer of 1954. For the adults at the time, his swiveling hips and rockabilly guitar were everything that was wrong with the country. To teenagers, especially young women, he represented an opportunity to express their desire for something explicitly forbidden socially: sex. The conflicting morals of young and old come together in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, a spellbinding take on a biopic that asks how far we have come.
Collider
New 'Black Adam' Images Show Dr. Fate, Hawkman, Atom Smasher, and More in Stunning Detail
As the premiere date of Black Adam fast approaches, more content is revealed every day. Today, Vanity Fair revealed some exclusive new images from the upcoming blockbuster and featured an interview with Black Adam himself, leading man and fan-favorite Hollywood bodybuilder Dwayne Johnson. The movie will tell the origin story of Teth-Adam (Johnson), an ancient Egyptian slave who is granted immeasurable powers after becoming a henchman of Wizard Shazam.
Lisa Kudrow Explained Why Jerry Seinfeld Can Partially Take Credit For The Success Of "Friends"
"I said, 'Hi,' and he said, 'You’re welcome.'"
Collider
How 'Smash's Roundabout Storytelling Makes It a Great Marilyn Monroe Tale
Almost exactly 60 years after she died, the world is still captivated by Marilyn Monroe. Her enigma continues to inspire projects based on the icon’s life; it seems that telling Marilyn’s story is Hollywood’s white whale. But even in death, Marilyn remains apart from us. Very few attempts at translating her story to the screen have found success, commercial or critical, whether it be the 2015 TV show The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe, the 2001 TV movie Blonde, or even the recently released The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes from Netflix. Despite a promising teaser, even the upcoming reimagining of Blonde (2022) has been criticized for lead Ana De Armas’ performance ahead of the film’s release. Aside from My Week With Marilyn, which is largely the story of the boy who loved her and not of the titular actress, attempts at immortalizing her story have largely failed to leave an impression.
Collider
'The Sandman's Merv Pumpkinhead Explained: Who Is the Dreaming's Janitor?
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for The Sandman.Neil Gaiman's The Sandman is a complex Netflix series that deals with a variety of fantastical and human characters and their interactions in different realms, of both lore and reality. One such setting is the Dreaming, essentially a place where people go to dream. The Dreaming is ruled by the series' title character, otherwise known as Morpheus/Dream (Tom Sturridge), and features a host of interesting characters such as his trusted librarian Lucienne (Vivienne Acheampong), Matthew the Raven (Patton Oswalt) and one particularly unique figure, Mervyn Pumpkinhead, voiced by the legendary Mark Hamill.
Collider
Idris Elba Wants 'Suicide Squad's Bloodsport to Fight Superman
One of the best DC films to come out in recent memory was James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. This rambunctious, blood-soaked action comedy introduced so many fun new characters to moviegoers, with arguably the coolest anti-hero being Idris Elba’s Bloodsport. Now, after a year since his debut, Elba wants to return to the role to fight Superman.
Collider
Steve Martin Will Not Pursue New Roles After 'Only Murders In The Building' Ends
Steve Martin has run the gamut of the entertainment industry with an illustrious career spanning stand-up comedy, music, acting (both and stage and in film/TV), and writing. His over 5-decade-old career has been an immense success with only the "T" left to make him an EGOT winner. Now approaching his late 70s, Martin has begun thinking of his future beyond the entertainment industry and has recently shared that retirement could soon be on the horizon.
Collider
Jason Momoa Says His 'Conan The Barbarian' Movie "Really Sucked"
Presumably, everyone goes into a remake with only the best of intentions. When filmmakers set out to redo a beloved film from decades prior, they want to craft something that honors the original while also standing out on its own merits. Alas, that's not a fate that befalls most remakes. Indeed, it's hard for even the most knowledgeable film fans to think of many remakes that lived up to — or surpassed — their predecessors, and 2011's Conan the Barbarian, a remake of John Milius' 1982 epic of the same name, simply didn't compare to the original. While Jason Momoa, the star of this well-publicized flop, has certainly moved on to many other notable and exciting projects, he still harbors negative feelings towards this movie's disappointing execution.
Collider
Yet Another Stephen King Story to Hit Screens With 'The Regulators' Adaptation
The best-selling Stephen King novel The Regulators is coming soon to the big screen, as Bohemia Group has gained the film rights to an adaptation of the story, according to Deadline. George Cowan is attached to pen the script for the film, which is currently in development. “We could not...
Collider
'A Friend of the Family' Images Showcase Anna Paquin and McKenna Grace's Intense True-Crime Drama
With the release of Peacock's upcoming true-crime series a couple of months away, several new images from A Friend of the Family have been released, showcasing some of the actors that will star in the show while also teasing an emotionally moving and intense crime drama. Set in the 1970s...
Collider
‘Rogue Agent’ Review: James Norton Ensnares Gemma Arterton in His Dangerous Con
Based on the shocking true story of Robert Freegard’s insidious crime spree in the 1990s and early 2000s, Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn’s stylish thriller Rogue Agent turns James Norton into Gemma Arterton’s duplicitous and dangerous lover and takes audiences on a twisted, yet surprisingly straightforward journey. Opening in 1993, the film’s prologue of sorts sets the stage for Freegard’s greatest con, as Arterton’s Alice Archer tells the audience about the trick he used to gain someone’s trust: Look them in the eye long enough to learn their eye color.
Collider
'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Nails Its Gen Z Satire by Understanding (But Not Excusing) Its Protagonists
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Bodies Bodies BodiesAlthough it received positive reviews following its premiere at South by Southwest in March, the trailer for the slasher/mystery comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies was greeted with some consternation. No one could deny that it had a good pedigree - helmed by rising director Halina Reijin, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah DeLappe, and starring young talents including Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, and Rachel Sennott - but the marketing gave some viewers pause. Bodies positioned itself as a Generation Z satire, which can be very difficult to do without sounding like a conservative crank indignantly sputtering about pronouns. The trailer, which featured a bunch of self-absorbed twentysomethings using the typical buzzwords (“toxic,” “gaslighting,” “trigger”), didn’t help; neither did the tagline, “this is not a safe space,” which sounded for all the world like the name of a Ricky Gervais stand-up special.
Collider
Brutally Honest: The Significance of 'The Sandman's Diner Episode
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the first season of Netflix's The Sandman.The entertainment industry has been attempting to bring Neil Gaiman's The Sandman to life for over 30 years. The complexity of the characters and the large world that Gaiman created made this process a difficult one, but Netflix and Gaiman came together to bring Dream (Tom Sturridge), Rose Walker (Vanesu Samunyai), and a host of other characters off the comic pages and onto the screen. The series follows Dream and his attempt to reclaim his throne at the head of the Dreaming and his various interactions with the human world — some positive, and some negative.
Collider
'The Sandman's Fiddler's Green: Gilbert's Real Identity, Explained
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Netflix's The Sandman.Netflix's decision to adapt The Sandman comic series into a television series was wrought with a series of possible pitfalls. For over 30 years, the entertainment world has been trying its best to make Neil Gaiman's creation come to life. However, with the help of creators David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg, Gaiman was able to bring Dream (Tom Sturridge), The Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook), and others to life.
Collider
Ryan Phillippe Cast Opposite Bella Thorne In Upcoming Thriller 'Saint Clare'
It has been announced that Ryan Phillippe (The Locksmith) has joined the cast of Mitzi Peirone’s thriller Saint Clare and will have a key role in the film opposite Bella Thorne. The casting announcement was originally made by Deadline, where we were also given some insight on the character...
