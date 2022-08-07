ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB Underdog of the Day (It's the Orioles... Again)

Orioles +1.5 (-175) 9.5 (Over -120 / Under +100) Nobody has more wins as an underdog than the Baltimore Orioles, they are 46-48 as an underdog this season, with many of those losses coming during their early season struggles. Now, after being sellers at the trade deadline they are submitting their application as a real postseason contender.
BALTIMORE, MD
Giants vs. Patriots NFL live stream reddit for preseason Week 1

The New England Patriots will host the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Aug. 11 at 7 pm ET. The New York Giants and New England Patriots are set to kick off another season embroiled in one one of the strangest rivalries in the NFL. Bill Belichick earned his first two Super Bowl rings coaching Lawrence Taylor, and his love for the Giants has remained as constant as his hatred of the Jets.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Aaron Rodgers reveals Green Bay Packers might be swindling fans

Aaron Rodgers has been a polarizing figure within the Green Bay Packers, but his latest comments may have his loyal fans seething. If you were to ask Green Bay Packers fans about their feelings towards Aaron Rodgers, most would praise him for the success he delivered. Now, after his latest comments, there might be a change of heart.
GREEN BAY, WI
Best and Worst MLB Teams to Bet on the Run Line

Now that we're in the final two months of the MLB season, we have plenty of data to help us decide who to bet on a daily basis. Run line is one of the most popular types of bets to place, especially when the moneyline odds are lopsided. To cash a run line bet on a favorite, you need them to win by at least two runs. If you're on the underdog, they can still lose by one run, and your bet will be a winner.
MLB
Cubs: 3 players we can’t believe Jed Hoyer didn’t trade

The Chicago Cubs were expected to be one of the more active teams at the trade deadline, but Jed Hoyer, surprisingly, did not trade these three players. Okay, so the Chicago Cubs didn’t keep everybody at this year’s trade deadline. But president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer didn’t commit to a full-on rebuild either. The Cubbies were supposed to be sellers at the deadline, and while they certainly weren’t buyers, the team hung on to a few likely trade candidates.
CHICAGO, IL
Braves infield suffers injury team can ill-afford to deal with

The Atlanta Braves are already trying to make up ground in the NL East but their matchup with the Red Sox on Tuesday proved costly due to a key injury. Given the injuries that the Atlanta Braves have been forced to endure over the past two seasons, it’s truly remarkable that they hoised the World Series trophy last year and just as much so that they remain in contention for a playoff spot again this year. But the hits just keep coming.
ATLANTA, GA
3 teams we’d rather see in Field of Dreams Game other than Reds and Cubs

Major League Baseball has two of worst teams in the league on display for tonight’s Field of Dreams Game. Which three teams would’ve been a better choice?. Major League Baseball will have the sports world abuzz tonight as the Field of Dreams Game takes center stage from Dyersville, Iowa at 7 PM ET. The Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs will go head-to-head with hopes of one-upping last year’s contest between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox.
DYERSVILLE, IA
Braves latest call-up could make Dansby Swanson sweat

The Atlanta Braves are calling up their top prospect Vaughn Grissom … and like Dansby Swanson, he’s shortstop. The Atlanta Braves announced a flurry of roster moves on Wednesday morning, changing the landscape of their roster. The biggest move was in calling up their top prospect, shortstop Vaughn Grissom. And calling him up could make Dansby Swanson sweat a bit.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB hates corn and good marketing, gets rid of Field of Dreams

MLB has officially announced disappointing news. They won’t be bringing the Field of Dreams game back to Dyersville in 2023. Former MLB first baseman and current Field of Dreams owner Frank Thomas announced the Field of Dreams game won’t be coming back to Dyersville, IA in 2023 due to site construction. The actual Field of Dreams site will also never be the original after construction is complete.
DYERSVILLE, IA
5 Dallas Cowboys who need to standout in Preseason Game 1

As the Dallas Cowboys approach their preseason opener against the Denver Broncos, there are more questions that need to be answered than the actual performance from the players itself. For example, who will step up and be WR2 and take pressure off CeeDee Lamb while Michael Gallup continues rehab? Can...
ARLINGTON, TX
