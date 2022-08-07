Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 1st-9th
The Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Monday, August 1st through Tuesday, August 9th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wccbcharlotte.com
Family Remembers Gastonia Man Shot, Killed In Car Wreck In Lowell
The family of Jose Quinones said final goodbyes to him during a memorial service Wednesday. They say he was a hard worker who loved his family. They believe he was attempting to help a driver during a multi-car crash last Thursday night when he was shot to death. It happened last week in Lowell, N.C. Police arrested a juvenile for second degree murder in the case. Quinones leaves behind several children, including a 6-year-old son.
WBTV
Kannapolis bank robbed, suspect caught
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord man was charged shortly after police say he robbed a bank in Kannapolis. Police in Kannapolis say that on Wednesday at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers from the Kannapolis Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Wells Fargo branch located at 1501 S. Cannon Boulevard. While officers were on the way, a witness provided information on the location of the suspect.
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Search for armed robbery suspect
Burglary suspect poses as food delivery person in Gastonia, police say. Police are looking for a man they say tried to rob a home in Gastonia while pretending to be a food delivery person. Police investigating after potential kidnapping situation unfolded in RiverGate Shopping Center. Updated: 18 minutes ago. A...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Reports 8th Confirmed Rabies Case Of 2022
GASTONIA, N.C. — A raccoon located in Gastonia, N.C. tested positive for rabies. This is the 8th confirmed rabies case in Gaston County in 2022. On Saturday, August 6th, 2022 at 11:01 am, Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a call regarding a raccoon involved in a fight with a residents’ dog in the area of Windsong Court off of Gaston Day School Road in Gastonia, NC.
WBTV
Police investigating after potential kidnapping situation unfolded in RiverGate Shopping Center
Burglary suspect poses as food delivery person in Gastonia, police say. Police are looking for a man they say tried to rob a home in Gastonia while pretending to be a food delivery person. Updated: 18 minutes ago. Shocking video shows a man dressed as an Amazon delivery driver as...
WBTV
Reports show Charlotte judge got in argument, ‘slapped at’ phone of delivery truck driver in courthouse garage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Judge Kimberly Best got into a heated argument with a delivery driver in the parking garage at the Mecklenburg County courthouse last month, according to multiple law enforcement narratives of the incident completed by courthouse security guards and deputies with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
SLED announces charges against brother in Upstate girl's death
The brother of an Upstate teenager who died earlier this year, has now been charged in her death. As we previously reported, a 14 year old disabled girl died in Cherokee County April 11th.
WBTV
Demonstrators question enforcement of picketing statute in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple demonstrators have voiced concern over the constitutionality of a state statute being enforced in Gaston County. The statute, G.S. 14-225.1, entitled ‘picketing or parading’, places limitations on the rights of demonstrators who are gathered outside of a courthouse. It specifically notes that citizens need to remain 300 feet away from a courthouse to prevent the influence of a judge, juror, witness or district attorney.
Ricky Price back in York County court on drug charges
Price was one of two men involved in a controversial 2021 arrest in Rock Hill that made national headlines and raised questions on the use of force.
SLED arrests three people involved in death of child and several animals
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Two South Carolina men and a South Carolina woman have been arrested and charged after the death of a child and ill treatment of several animals. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Edward Vincent Baynard, 20, of Gaffney, has been charged with Murder, Child Abuse, Unlawful Neglect of […]
WBTV
More charges announced for Statesville teacher charged with statutory rape
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following previous charges for sex crimes against a student, a Statesville teacher was served two additional arrest warrants by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Monday. Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey was charged with felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15 and misdemeanor contributing to the...
WBTV
Burglary suspect poses as food delivery person in Gastonia, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a man they say tried to rob a home in Gastonia while pretending to be a food delivery person. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened on Audubon Drive. Investigators say the man rang a doorbell to see if someone...
cn2.com
Arrest Made in Lake Wylie Murder of 20 Year Old
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Back on June 6, 2022, York County authorities say 20 year-old TJ Hubert was found shot and killed on a trail at a park in Lake Wylie in York County. For weeks Hubert’s family begged for answers and detectives worked around the clock to...
GPD investigates suspect who stole packages off porch of same house in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police in Gastonia are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who stole multiple packages from the same home earlier this month. The incidents happened at a home on Normen Street on Aug. 6, police said. In a tweet, the Gastonia Police Department said the thefts were committed by the same suspect.
Body found while searching for missing man in McDowell Co.
A body was found Tuesday afternoon while officials were looking for a missing man in McDowell County.
Gastonia man who robbed Charlotte 7-Eleven sentenced
GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia man who robbed a Charlotte 7-Eleven has been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Tuesday. 24-year-old Gastonia resident Davonte Everett will serve over 10 years in prison after being convicted of robbing a Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint. In July […]
Rock Hill Police: Man disarmed, beaten with his own rifle in fight with ex-girlfriend’s lover
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police in Rock Hill say a suspect accused of attempted murder ended up in the hospital when another man disarmed him and beat him with his own rifle. Now, both men are facing criminal charges for the fight. The Rock Hill Police Department says Joshua...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: Three Women Arrested On Fraud Charges In Iredell County, Could Be Wanted Elsewhere In Southeast
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies have charged three women with stealing a purse and using credit cards from the purse to purchase gift cards. Deputies believe the women could be part of a larger group involving thefts across the Southeast. On August 2nd, deputies were called...
Wanted: Mooresville vape shop armed robbery suspect
MOORESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An armed robbery suspect who held Mooresville vape shop employees at gunpoint is being sought, Mooresville Police said Tuesday. Officers responded to the incident on Sunday at the Hope 1 Tobacco and Vape store at the Rocky River Promenade Shopping Center. Employees told police a man entered the store […]
