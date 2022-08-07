ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Family Remembers Gastonia Man Shot, Killed In Car Wreck In Lowell

The family of Jose Quinones said final goodbyes to him during a memorial service Wednesday. They say he was a hard worker who loved his family. They believe he was attempting to help a driver during a multi-car crash last Thursday night when he was shot to death. It happened last week in Lowell, N.C. Police arrested a juvenile for second degree murder in the case. Quinones leaves behind several children, including a 6-year-old son.
LOWELL, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis bank robbed, suspect caught

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord man was charged shortly after police say he robbed a bank in Kannapolis. Police in Kannapolis say that on Wednesday at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers from the Kannapolis Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Wells Fargo branch located at 1501 S. Cannon Boulevard. While officers were on the way, a witness provided information on the location of the suspect.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Crime Stoppers: Search for armed robbery suspect

Burglary suspect poses as food delivery person in Gastonia, police say. Police are looking for a man they say tried to rob a home in Gastonia while pretending to be a food delivery person. Police investigating after potential kidnapping situation unfolded in RiverGate Shopping Center. Updated: 18 minutes ago. A...
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Reports 8th Confirmed Rabies Case Of 2022

GASTONIA, N.C. — A raccoon located in Gastonia, N.C. tested positive for rabies. This is the 8th confirmed rabies case in Gaston County in 2022. On Saturday, August 6th, 2022 at 11:01 am, Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a call regarding a raccoon involved in a fight with a residents’ dog in the area of Windsong Court off of Gaston Day School Road in Gastonia, NC.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Public Safety
WBTV

Demonstrators question enforcement of picketing statute in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple demonstrators have voiced concern over the constitutionality of a state statute being enforced in Gaston County. The statute, G.S. 14-225.1, entitled ‘picketing or parading’, places limitations on the rights of demonstrators who are gathered outside of a courthouse. It specifically notes that citizens need to remain 300 feet away from a courthouse to prevent the influence of a judge, juror, witness or district attorney.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WJBF

SLED arrests three people involved in death of child and several animals

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Two South Carolina men and a South Carolina woman have been arrested and charged after the death of a child and ill treatment of several animals. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Edward Vincent Baynard, 20, of Gaffney, has been charged with Murder, Child Abuse, Unlawful Neglect of […]
GAFFNEY, SC
WBTV

More charges announced for Statesville teacher charged with statutory rape

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following previous charges for sex crimes against a student, a Statesville teacher was served two additional arrest warrants by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Monday. Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey was charged with felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15 and misdemeanor contributing to the...
cn2.com

Arrest Made in Lake Wylie Murder of 20 Year Old

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Back on June 6, 2022, York County authorities say 20 year-old TJ Hubert was found shot and killed on a trail at a park in Lake Wylie in York County. For weeks Hubert’s family begged for answers and detectives worked around the clock to...
YORK COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Gastonia man who robbed Charlotte 7-Eleven sentenced

GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia man who robbed a Charlotte 7-Eleven has been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Tuesday. 24-year-old Gastonia resident Davonte Everett will serve over 10 years in prison after being convicted of robbing a Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint. In July […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Wanted: Mooresville vape shop armed robbery suspect

MOORESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An armed robbery suspect who held Mooresville vape shop employees at gunpoint is being sought, Mooresville Police said Tuesday. Officers responded to the incident on Sunday at the Hope 1 Tobacco and Vape store at the Rocky River Promenade Shopping Center. Employees told police a man entered the store […]
MOORESVILLE, NC

