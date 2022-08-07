Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines when he admitted to using the powerful psychedelic ayahuasca. Fortunately for Rodgers, while the substance is considered a Schedule I drug by federal law, there is no NFL rule preventing Rodgers from using ayahuasca. Effectively, the NFL has given Rodgers the green light to continue his psychedelic […] The post Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Marshawn Lynch has new role with Seahawks
Marshawn Lynch is back with the Seattle Seahawks — sort of, at least. The Seahawks announced their broadcasting and media plans for the season, including local preseason telecast information. The release included one notable bit of information at the end, however: Lynch will be serving as a “special correspondent” later in the season and will “produce creative content” for the team.
3 things to watch for in Carolina Panthers vs Washington Commanders preseason opener
The National Football League returns with the 2022 preseason and multiple NFL games today. As Week 1 of the preseason
NFL World Reacts To The Pete Carroll Practice Video
Pete Carroll is 70 years old, but the Seattle Seahawks head coach sure doesn't look it. This week, a video of the Seahawks head coach sprinting down the field went viral on social media. Carroll looks ready for the season. "The fastest 50 ever ran in a pair of Air...
5 Dallas Cowboys who need to standout in Preseason Game 1
As the Dallas Cowboys approach their preseason opener against the Denver Broncos, there are more questions that need to be answered than the actual performance from the players itself. For example, who will step up and be WR2 and take pressure off CeeDee Lamb while Michael Gallup continues rehab? Can...
Marshawn Lynch to serve as 'special correspondent' for Seahawks
The product on the field for the Seattle Seahawks will likely take a big step backwards this year. However, in the absence of Russell Wilson or any realistic hope of winning a playoff game, the team will have a few franchise legends helping to improve their off-the-field product this season.
Seahawks signing Jameson Houston
The Seahawks are adding some depth at defensive back. Seattle is adding Jameson Houston, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. Houston worked out for the Seahawks last week. He most recently played for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL. But he’s also had stints with the Browns, Panthers, Eagles, and Jaguars since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
