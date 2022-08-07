ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
talkbusiness.net

Personal training franchise in Bentonville uses robotics, AI to optimize workouts

The Exercise Coach, an Illinois-based personal training franchise, opened its second Arkansas location on July 6 at 812 S.W. Raintree Lane in Bentonville, just off Walton Boulevard. This “smart fitness studio” forgoes traditional equipment in favor of artificial intelligence-enabled machines that adapt to the user’s abilities. Each...
BENTONVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Bentonville retail development checks out $2.95M sale

A 12,592-square-foot retail center in Bentonville sold recently for $2.95 million. The purchase price equals $234.27 per square foot. Coal Gap LLC, led by Steve Lane, bought the Eden Brooke Shopping Center at 1001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. Cabe Ranch Leasing LLC, led by Kyle Naples, was the seller. BancorpSouth...
BENTONVILLE, AR
ucanews.live

Post receives Arkansas Teacher of Year award

Susanna Post graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with a degree in math and computer science, but after working for a few years in the oil and gas industry, she decided to go back to school at UCA to receive her teacher licensure. Post said she always considered...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Sneaker and Vintage Swap Meet creates platform for young entrepreneurs

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The 479 Swap Meet hosted sneaker and vintage streetwear enthusiasts at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center on Sunday, Aug 7. The event ran from noon to 5 p.m. with 56 vendors attending. Organizers say entrepreneurs from across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Tennessee attended the event to sell, trade, and network with enthusiasts.
SPRINGDALE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#The Business Journal
talkbusiness.net

Fred’s Hickory Inn in Bentonville has a new owner; will re-open as Table at the Hickory Inn

Fred’s Hickory Inn, an enduring Bentonville restaurant that opened in 1970, has a new owner. Effective Monday (Aug. 8), Carl and Lindie Garrett own the business and property at 1502 N. Walton Blvd. Bentonville businessman Randy Lawson, part of the previous ownership group, confirmed the sale to the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal.
5newsonline.com

'Hot Girls Walk' trend happened in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The fitness trend started during the pandemic and nationwide women started walking together. The organizer for tonight’s walk got inspired and wanted to bring a sense of harmony to Fayetteville. “I just wanted to get a strong community of women together and kind of see...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Construction in downtown Rogers blocking local businesses

ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas street in downtown Rogers is still under construction. It has been, for over a year now, and has blocked off access to many local businesses. The city started construction on Arkansas street to expand the commercial footprint and add more access to parks and trails. But with unexpected challenges, construction has taken a lot longer than everyone expected.
ROGERS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Success, AR
City
Rogers, AR
City
Bentonville, AR
City
Fort Smith, AR
KHBS

Arkansas schools adding armed presence

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they're doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an armed presence at...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Woman killed in crash on I-49 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash that happened on I-49 in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police report, 87-year-old Nan Brooks of Bella Vista was killed in the crash on Aug. 9. The report states that a 2013 Hyundai, 2014...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

Arkansas woman killed in head-on crash near Branson

A woman from Arkansas was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 5, seven miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Arkansas was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 65 at 12:14 a.m., when her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox struck a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango head-on, being driven by Crystal Thompson, 42, of Clever.
BRANSON, MO
localmemphis.com

Arkansas officer and deputy attacked during call for service, suspect shot

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — A Cleburne County Deputy and a Heber Springs Police Officer were attacked while they responded to a call about a trespasser on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs on the morning of August 6, 2022. They arrived to find 31-year-old Cody Weidemann of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy