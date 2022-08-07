ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Wanna trade? East Coast battles heat while Alaska braves snow

DENALI, Alaska - Some states baking in the country’s latest heat wave may want to trade places with Alaska where it’s cold and snowing in some parts. People in central Alaska woke up Tuesday to light snow that swept across parts of the state overnight. But the snow didn’t last long as it melted when warmer afternoon temperatures kicked in, according to the National Weather Service.
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - The salary need to buy a home in Minnesota is slightly less than the national average, according to a new report. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros.
Minnesota State Fair 'confident' in public safety plan

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - As of Thursday morning, State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer says they’re up to just over 170 officers. That includes the at least 99 officers they’ve hired for their own department and the help they’re getting from outside agencies. He says that’s nothing new for the fair.
What's in a drink? Economic, social costs explained in new study

(FOX 9) - What’s the true cost of drinking alcohol? One new study aimed to find out. Excessive drinking cost Minnesotans $7.85 billion in 2019, according to a new study from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. In what won’t be...
Minnesota Primary Election results: House Districts 41-60

(FOX 9) - While Minnesota's congressional races are at center stage, all 201 seats in the Minnesota Legislature are on the ballot, including 134 house seats. Sixty-seven districts, divided in two, with two parties, comes out to 268 races. To help with the loading of this page, we've cut the Minnesota Senate races into four pages. Below are the races for Districts 41-60. Click here for results from Districts 1-20, click here for results from Districts 21-40, and click here for Districts 61-67.
Minnesota Primary Election results: Secretary of State

(FOX 9) - The primary for Minnesota Secretary of State is one of five statewide elected offices in Minnesota, with Democratic incumbent Steve Simon seeking to hold the position once again. Simon won the Democratic primary with 73.8% of the vote to challenger Steve Carlson's 26.2%, with 48.5% of votes...
Twin Cities designer collaborates with MLS ahead of All Star Game

(FOX 9) - Through his clothing company, Jeremy Sutherland makes sure being socially conscious is never out of fashion. Now he is getting a kick out of his latest collaboration. "Being a part of the MLS All Star Game, it's a dream come true," said Sutherland. The Apple Valley native...
Minnesota Primary Election results: Governor

(FOX 9) - In the governor's race, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen won their primaries, as expected, setting the stage for the November general election. The Associated Press called the races for Walz and Jensen about 30 minutes after the polls closed on Tuesday. Walz,...
Minnesota Primary Election results: Hennepin County Attorney

(FOX 9) - The field of candidates for Hennepin County Attorney is packed, with seven candidates vying to replace outgoing County Attorney Mike Freeman. This is the first time the seat has been open in 24 years, and it's been quite a competitive race — especially as violent crime is top of mind for many who live in the state's most populous county.
North Carolina man wins lottery while celebrating wedding anniversary

A man in North Carolina won $100,000 in the lottery while he and his wife were celebrating their anniversary at the beach. Kenneth Smith, 33, of Greensboro, North Carolina, bought a $100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off lottery ticket at a gas station in Calabash, according to the NC Education Lottery.
Wisconsin Primary Election: GOP's Michels wins governor's race

MILWAUKEE - Tim Michels, a wealthy businessman endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday and will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a contest that could reshape elections in the marquee battleground. Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who was endorsed...
Minnesota Primary Election results: Rep. Ilhan Omar wins close race

(FOX 9) - U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has been declared the winner of the Democratic primary for Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District, after a stiff challenge from Don Samuels. Omar secured 50.5% of the vote, while Samuels won 48% of the vote, as of 9:21 p.m. on Tuesday, with 96.8% of votes counted. The race was separated by a few thousand votes.
