fox9.com
Wanna trade? East Coast battles heat while Alaska braves snow
DENALI, Alaska - Some states baking in the country’s latest heat wave may want to trade places with Alaska where it’s cold and snowing in some parts. People in central Alaska woke up Tuesday to light snow that swept across parts of the state overnight. But the snow didn’t last long as it melted when warmer afternoon temperatures kicked in, according to the National Weather Service.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Aug. 12-14)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - From antique cars to monster trucks, there is plenty to see in Minnesota this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Irish Fair of Minnesota:. Harriet Island Park, St. Paul. Aug. 12-14 Get your Guinness or your afternoon tea at...
fox9.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - The salary need to buy a home in Minnesota is slightly less than the national average, according to a new report. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros.
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair 'confident' in public safety plan
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - As of Thursday morning, State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer says they’re up to just over 170 officers. That includes the at least 99 officers they’ve hired for their own department and the help they’re getting from outside agencies. He says that’s nothing new for the fair.
fox9.com
Minnesota primaries offer mix of intrigue
Minnesota primaries are set for Aug. 9, but early voting turnout expectations have so far been low in many key races. FOX 9’s Theo Keith has the latest.
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair police officer shortages
The Minnesota State Fair starts in 15 days yet police officers are facing major staffing shortages. With a goal of 200 officers, only 99 are currently set to work the fair.
fox9.com
What's in a drink? Economic, social costs explained in new study
(FOX 9) - What’s the true cost of drinking alcohol? One new study aimed to find out. Excessive drinking cost Minnesotans $7.85 billion in 2019, according to a new study from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. In what won’t be...
fox9.com
Results in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District special election may be delayed
(FOX 9) - Those looking for results in a special election to fill the seat left vacant after the death of Jim Hagedorn in the First Congressional District in southern Minnesota might have to wait. Monday, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon warned that results may come in later than...
fox9.com
2022 Primary Election: How to register to vote, find your polling place
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The primary election is on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Voters across Minnesota can cast a ballot to decide which candidates from their party will be on the ballot for the November general election. The races on the ballot this year include: U.S. representative, governor, secretary of state,...
fox9.com
Hit-and-run injures St. Paul bicyclist, driver flees and leaves car behind
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A hit-and-run that injured a St. Paul bicyclist is still under investigation after the driver of the vehicle jumped into another, and left the one that caused the accident behind. On Aug. 10, around 5:30 p.m., St. Paul Police officers responded to a hit-and-run...
fox9.com
Minnesota Primary Election results: House Districts 41-60
(FOX 9) - While Minnesota's congressional races are at center stage, all 201 seats in the Minnesota Legislature are on the ballot, including 134 house seats. Sixty-seven districts, divided in two, with two parties, comes out to 268 races. To help with the loading of this page, we've cut the Minnesota Senate races into four pages. Below are the races for Districts 41-60. Click here for results from Districts 1-20, click here for results from Districts 21-40, and click here for Districts 61-67.
fox9.com
Minnesota Primary Election results: Secretary of State
(FOX 9) - The primary for Minnesota Secretary of State is one of five statewide elected offices in Minnesota, with Democratic incumbent Steve Simon seeking to hold the position once again. Simon won the Democratic primary with 73.8% of the vote to challenger Steve Carlson's 26.2%, with 48.5% of votes...
fox9.com
Twin Cities designer collaborates with MLS ahead of All Star Game
(FOX 9) - Through his clothing company, Jeremy Sutherland makes sure being socially conscious is never out of fashion. Now he is getting a kick out of his latest collaboration. "Being a part of the MLS All Star Game, it's a dream come true," said Sutherland. The Apple Valley native...
MLS・
fox9.com
Minnesota Primary Election results: Governor
(FOX 9) - In the governor's race, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen won their primaries, as expected, setting the stage for the November general election. The Associated Press called the races for Walz and Jensen about 30 minutes after the polls closed on Tuesday. Walz,...
fox9.com
Minnesota Primary Election results: Hennepin County Attorney
(FOX 9) - The field of candidates for Hennepin County Attorney is packed, with seven candidates vying to replace outgoing County Attorney Mike Freeman. This is the first time the seat has been open in 24 years, and it's been quite a competitive race — especially as violent crime is top of mind for many who live in the state's most populous county.
fox9.com
After going into labor and losing endorsement, Erin Maye Quade wins primary
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - After her bid to secure her party's endorsement ended early last April when she went into labor at the Minnesota DFL's connection, Erin Maye Quade won the primary election for State Senate. Quade defeated Justin Emmerich, 64.6 percent to 35.4, in the Democratic primary for...
fox9.com
North Carolina man wins lottery while celebrating wedding anniversary
A man in North Carolina won $100,000 in the lottery while he and his wife were celebrating their anniversary at the beach. Kenneth Smith, 33, of Greensboro, North Carolina, bought a $100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off lottery ticket at a gas station in Calabash, according to the NC Education Lottery.
fox9.com
Wisconsin Primary Election: GOP's Michels wins governor's race
MILWAUKEE - Tim Michels, a wealthy businessman endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday and will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a contest that could reshape elections in the marquee battleground. Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who was endorsed...
fox9.com
Minnesota Primary Election results: Rep. Ilhan Omar wins close race
(FOX 9) - U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has been declared the winner of the Democratic primary for Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District, after a stiff challenge from Don Samuels. Omar secured 50.5% of the vote, while Samuels won 48% of the vote, as of 9:21 p.m. on Tuesday, with 96.8% of votes counted. The race was separated by a few thousand votes.
fox9.com
Double election held in congressional district
Voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District are deciding who to replace longtime incumbent Jim Hagedorn after his death. FOX 9 continues to follow the results throughout the night.
