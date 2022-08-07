(FOX 9) - While Minnesota's congressional races are at center stage, all 201 seats in the Minnesota Legislature are on the ballot, including 134 house seats. Sixty-seven districts, divided in two, with two parties, comes out to 268 races. To help with the loading of this page, we've cut the Minnesota Senate races into four pages. Below are the races for Districts 41-60. Click here for results from Districts 1-20, click here for results from Districts 21-40, and click here for Districts 61-67.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO