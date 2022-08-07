ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

George R.R. Martin Confirms He Is Giving ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans What They Always Wanted — a Different Ending

By Perry Carpenter
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

George R. R. Martin insists that he is still working on Winds of Winter . Fans have been waiting for the sixth book in his A Song of Ice and Fire series for over a decade. And they expected the book to be finished before the final seasons of Game of Thrones . But as the whole world knows, that’s not what happened.

Now, Martin says that the story is changing as he writes. This means that Game of Thrones fans will get something they’ve always wanted — a different ending.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20O7ww_0h8C976300
George R.R. Martin | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

George R. R. Martin gave ‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners an outline for the final seasons

For years, Martin has promised fans that the next installment in his seven-book fantasy novel series was on the way. But they’re still waiting for book six, The Winds of Winter, and book seven, A Dream of Spring .

The author confessed to PBS in Chicago last year that he never thought the TV series would catch up with him — much less pass him — because he had a “five-book head start.” But when it became apparent that would happen, Martin met with showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

The author told them what he was planning to do in the final books, so they could write the series ending accordingly. They did use the elements that Martin told them, but they distorted his storyline and wrote their own ending.

The author confirms he is giving fans what they always wanted

In a recent post on his “ Not A Blog ,” Martin admitted that one of the most common questions he gets from fans is “will A Song of Ice and Fire end the same way as Game of Thrones ?”

He explained that was a difficult question to answer because as a writer he is a “gardener,” not an “architect.” So, the story is changing as he writes.

“An architect would be able to give a short, concise, simple answer to that, but I am much more of a gardener. My stories grow and evolve and change as I write them,” Martin wrote.

“I generally know where I am going, sure… the final destinations, the big set pieces, they have been in my head for years…for decades, in the case of A Song of Ice and Fire . There are lots of devils in the details, though, and sometimes the ground changes under my feet as the words pour forth.”

George R. R. Martin’s final books in ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ will stray from ‘Game of Thrones’

The author continued, explaining that he knows his final two books will not be the same as the final seasons of Game of Thrones . He refused to give any details about Winds of Winter , but he insisted “I am working on it, I have been working on it, I will continue to work on it.”

“What I have noticed more and more of late…is my gardening is taking me further and further away from the television series. Yes, some of the things you saw on HBO in Game of Thrones you will also see in The Winds of Winter (though maybe not in quite the same ways)…but much of the rest will be quite different.”

Martin also revealed that not all of the characters who survived until the end of Game of Thrones will survive until the end of A Song of Ice and Fire . On the flipside, not all of the characters who died in Game of Thrones will die in A Song of Ice and Fire .

“And the ending? You will need to wait until I get there. Some things will be the same. A lot will not,” Martin concluded.

All eight seasons of Game of Thrones are now playing on HBO Max.

RELATED: ‘House of the Dragon’ Already Has 1 Major Difference Than the Final Season of ‘Game of Thrones’ — George R.R. Martin’s Approval

Comments / 96

Mike Bishop
3d ago

Believe it when I see it. Worst of all is his mandate to his publisher that if he passes away before he finishes - no one else is allowed to step in and wrap it up. Let's hope he has been working on both final books so there is not another decade or more before the end.

Reply(10)
20
AmenRaa
3d ago

No way in the World should the Dragon Queen have died ……with all that the Lannisters had did they were supposed to get ripped apart by the Dragon at the end …and it was obvious to me he loved the Lannisters …but the reality would have been the Dragon Queen burned Castle Rock to the ground and erased their name !!!!

Reply(5)
13
Lynn is fed up!
3d ago

THANK YOU! I wlll never watch the HBO series passed the battle of winterfell episode ever again. HBO did a horrible job.

Reply
14
Related
Distractify

Emilia Clarke Played One of the Last Targaryens — Will She Be in 'House of the Dragon'?

Winter has come and gone in the world of Game of Thrones, but the battle for the Iron Throne has a long-standing history. We will soon bear witness to one of those battles in House of the Dragon on HBO. Like the series before it, House of the Dragon is partially based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by fantasy author George R.R. Martin. More specifically, it adapts the events of the 2018 novel, Fire and Blood.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George R R Martin
Person
D.b. Weiss
OK! Magazine

Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals

Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Of Thrones#Television Series
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Spinoff House of the Dragon Gets Full-Length Trailer

The upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is one of the most anticipated TV events of the year, with HBO Max releasing an all-new trailer to tease the fantastical adventures of the series. The events of the show have already been hinted at in the original HBO series, with House of the Dragon shedding insight into events that have only been previously discussed by the figures of Westeros. However, with the series being based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood, not all of its events will be a surprise to audiences familiar with the franchise. Check out the trailer for House of the Dragon above before it debuts on August 21st.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie

Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Ahead Of Reprising Breaking Bad's Jesse, Aaron Paul Just Landed Another Truly Disturbing TV Show

With Better Call Saul now in its final stretch, with several big deaths and twists having already heightened the stakes in its sixth season, fans are extremely eager to see how Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will finally appear anew as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively. But before we can witness what will presumably be another depressing peek into Jesse’s tumultuous life, Paul has landed a new role on another series that has long been known for disturbing the shit out of its viewers: Black Mirror.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Cinemablend

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
TV SERIES
LADbible

People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'

A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix series might be your worst nightmare

One hit TV show and Netflix series after another has made broadcast gold out of terror in the skies. Lost, of course, is an easy example that comes to mind, with the breakup of Oceanic Flight 815 in mid-air and its subsequent crash on a mysterious island. Manifest did its own version of the same thing (and, speaking of which, creator Jeff Rake has teased that we might be getting a trailer for Manifest Season 4, Part 1, on August 28 — fingers crossed!).
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Admits Being Replaced by Gal Gadot's Felt 'Strange'

For decades, fans of the DC universe only acknowledged one live-action version of Wonder Woman and that is Lynda Carter who pretty much defined the character through her brilliant performance in the timeless series from the 1970s. Obviously, that would all change when Patty Jenkins reimagined the iconic DC superhero in 2017, introducing fans to Gal Gadot's take on Diana Prince.
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

156K+
Followers
111K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy