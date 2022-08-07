‘The Challenge 38’ Finished Filming: Here’s Everything We Know so Far
[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for The Challenge 38 .]
MTV’s The Challenge 38 has finished filming, and many reported cast members have returned to social media. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming season, including who won, according to spoiler accounts.
‘The Challenge 38’ has a working title of ‘Ride or Dies’
In May 2022, over 30 reality television personalities flew to Argentina to film MTV’s The Challenge 38 .
According to the popular spoiler account PinkRose, the new season is hosted by TJ Lavin and currently has the working title of Ride or Dies .
As the theme suggests, the cast is split into pairs with their loved ones or close friends, and they compete alongside each other for the entire season.
The game is played with the winning team sending a duo into elimination as well as nominating three other pairs who pull “daggers,” determining the other couple who will compete to stay in the house. It’s reported that the format changes halfway through the season.
‘The Challenge 38’ reported cast
Nelson Thomas – Are You the One? 3 (8 seasons, 2 finals)
Laurel Stucky – The Challenge: Fresh Meat 2 (6 seasons, 3 finals, 1 win)
Devin Walker – Are You the One? 3 (6 seasons, 2 finals)
Kaycee Clark – Big Brother 20 (3 seasons, 2 finals, 1 win)
Fessy Shafaat – Big Brother 20 (3 seasons, 2 finals)
Amber Borzorta – Big Brother 16 (2 seasons, 1 win)
Turabi “Turbo” Çamkıran – Survivor Turkey 8 (2 seasons, 1 win)
Tori Deal – Are You the One? 4 (6 seasons, 3 finals)
Aneesa Ferreira – The Real World: Chicago (15 seasons, 2 finals)
Kailah Casillas – The Real World: Go Big or Go Home (5 seasons, 1 final)
Nam Thanh Vo – Ultimate Beastmaster (2 seasons)
Jay Starrett – Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X (2 seasons)
Michele Fitzgerald – Survivor: Kaôh Rōng (1 season)
Nurys Mateo – Are You the One? 6
Analyse Talavera – Big Brother 21
Tommy Bracco – Big Brother 21
Johnny Middlebrooks – Love Island 2 (USA)
Olivia Kaiser – Love Island 3 (USA)
Jakk Maddox – Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love (Laurel’s best friend)
Sam Bird – Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love (Kailah Casillas’s husband)
Horacio Gutierrez – Exatlón Telemundo (Olivia’s friend)
Colleen Schneider – The Mole Germany
Kim Tranka – Prince Charming Germany
Emmy Russ – Beauty and the Beast Germany
Ravyn Collier – Actor
Moriah Jadea – Influencer
Chauncey Palmer – Amber Borzorta’s boyfriend
James Simon – Aneesa Ferreira’s best friend
Kenneth Clark – Kaycee Clark’s brother
Tamara Alfaro – Turbo’s girlfriend
Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González and Darrell Taylor, and Veronica Portillo reportedly joined the game later as part of a twist. Jordan Wiseley replaced James Simon as Aneesa’s partner. Veteran Nia Moore has revealed that she and Jordan initially planned to compete together, but she couldn’t due to a health issue.
‘The Challenge 38’ teams and elimination matchups
Amber and Chauncey
Analyse and Tommy
Aneesa and Jordan
Colleen and Kim
Darrell and Veronica
Emmy and Nam
Kailah and Sam
Kaycee and Kenny
Laurel and Jack
Johnny and Nany
Michele and Jay
Moriah and Fessy
Nany and Bananas
Nurys and Nelson
Olivia and Horacio
Ravyn and Johnny M
Tamara and Turbo
Tori and Devin
Veronica and Darrell
According to PinkRose, some of the elimination matchups are as follows:
Emmy quit; Nam disqualified as a result
Kailah and Sam were eliminated by Tori and Devin
Tamara and Turbo were eliminated by Olivia and Horacio
Johnny and Ravyn were eliminated by Olivia and Horacio
Tommy and Analyse were eliminated by Kim and Colleen
Kim and Colleen were eliminated by Laurel and Jakk
Laurel and Jakk were eliminated by Aneesa and Jordan
Veronica and Darrell were eliminated by Amber and Chauncey
Michele and Jay were eliminated by Amber and Chauncey
Nurys and Nelson were eliminated by Moriah and Fessy
Kaycee and Kenny were eliminated by Aneesa and Jordan
Who won ‘The Challenge 38?’
Johnny and Nany, Horacio and Olivia, Jordan and Aneesa, and Devin and Tori reportedly advanced to the finals of The Challenge 38 .
Spoiler accounts claim the finals lasted five days and came down to a puzzle just short of the finish line. Nany and Johnny placed second, with Tori and Devin winning, marking their first victory.
The spoiler account also shared drama that allegedly happened in the house, including hookups between Johnny and Nurys, which upset his partner Ravyn who has since unfollowed him on social media.
Additionally, Fessy reportedly had flings with Colleen and Laurel, and Nelson and Olivia got cozy. During their time in the house, it’s said that Tori and Jordan rekindled their romance. However, it’s unclear if the formerly engaged couple is currently dating again. The Challenge airs on MTV.
