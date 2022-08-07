ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6: Bill Oakley’s Mention Sparks Wild Fan Theory

By Erica Scassellati
 4 days ago

In Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11, Bill Oakley’s name popped up again. Bill worked as a deputy district attorney in Albuquerque. However, Francesca Liddy informs Gene that he has taken his career in a new direction. Bill’s brief mention in episode 11 has sparked a fan theory about how this small character could have a big impact on Gene’s final fate.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding the Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11 “Breaking Bad.”]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mczXl_0h8C95Kb00
Bob Odenkirk as Gene Takovic in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 11 | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Bill Oakley is the deputy district attorney in ‘Better Call Saul’

Bill Oakley is a character who pops up here and there throughout Better Call Saul . He worked as the deputy district attorney in Albuquerque. During Jimmy’s public defender days in season 1 , he and Bill are shown negotiating deals for a client in several scenes. In season 2, Bill expresses jealousy toward Jimmy’s cushy job with Davis & Main.

By season 6, Bill and the rest of the staff at the courthouse have turned cold toward Jimmy for getting Lalo Salamanca out of prison. “I liked you better when you were just a regular bottomfeeder,” he tells Jimmy. Bill accuses Jimmy of scamming the court and the judge, and when Jimmy asks for proof, he replies, “There’s proving, and then there’s knowing.”

Bill’s mention in the Gene Takovic timeline sparked a wild fan theory

In the Better Call Saul episode of “Breaking Bad,” Francesca tells Gene over the phone that Bill Oakley is now a defense attorney. However, Gene initially misunderstands and thinks that Francesca is telling Gene that Bill is gay. On the way to the payphone, Francesca drives past a sign on a park bench for  “William Oakley & Associates.”

Episode 11 left off with Gene making an ill-advised decision to enter the home of one of his scam victims. The brief teaser for episode 12 shows a policeman stepping out of his car in someone’s driveway. It seems possible that Gene will find himself in legal trouble, and fans have a theory that Bill Oakley will make an appearance.

“I have a feeling he’ll be representing Saul on criminal charges before this is all said and done,” one Reddit user wrote. “He’s going to be Jimmy’s attorney, isn’t he?” another said. If Gene gets arrested and recognized as Saul Goodman, a trip back to Albuquerque may be in his future

Will Peter Diseth return to his role as Bill Oakley before the end of ‘Better Call Saul’?

Peter Diseth portrays Bill Oakley in Better Call Saul . His last in-person appearance on the show was a brief scene in “Fun and Games,” where he is shown talking to Kim Wexler. While there’s no news to confirm that Diseth will return before the end of the season, if he is coming back, Better Call Saul may be keeping this information under wraps.

Watch the final episodes of Better Call Saul airing on AMC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

RELATED: ‘Better Call Saul’: 4 Reminders Saul Goodman Never Forgot Kim

