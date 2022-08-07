ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Author Claims Prince William Will Be ‘Furious’ When Prince Harry’s Tell-All Memoir Comes Out

By Wendy Michaels
 4 days ago

Prince Harry ’s upcoming memoir is expected to arrive in the fall but the content remains a mystery . Rumors are swirling about whether Harry’s tell-all book will damage his relationship with members of the royal family further. One royal expert weighed in with Prince William’s potential reaction when the book finally arrives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fRT2A_0h8C94Rs00
Prince William and Prince Harry | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Royal author believes Prince William may be ‘furious’ about Prince Harry’s book

Tina Brown, author of The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor , weighed in with her predictions about Prince Harry’s book . Brown told the Telegraph in April, “Harry’s not going to go after the queen, she’s sacrosanct. And he probably won’t go after Kate, who he’s very fond of.”

She added, “But he will go after Charles and Camilla and maybe William. And that’s so unhelpful to them all at this particular moment; for William that’s the big cloud in their relationship right now.”

Brown also shared her insight about how William potentially could react if Harry takes aim at the royal family in the memoir.

“William was disgusted about Meghan’s attack on Kate because she can’t answer back,” Brown explained. “But that’s nothing compared to how furious he’s going to be when this book comes out.”

Royal expert believes Prince Harry won’t take aim at his family

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di For Daily podcast, believes Prince Harry won’t write anything damaging about his family. According to Schofield, it’s not in “Prince Harry’s DNA to write something salacious.”

She told Express , “I think Harry is going to try to tell a story about a young man who overcomes adversity — that’s truly what I think this is going to be.”

Schofield continued, “He is going to discuss the death of his mother I believe and he’s going to talk about how that affected him as a young adult, and how he turned that emotion into the leader he is today.”

The expert explained why she believes Harry will avoid anything scandalous. “I don’t think that it is in Prince Harry’s DNA to write something salacious that could destroy his family because, at the end of the day, his children could benefit from that relationship, from anything that is good that is happening to the royal family,” she said.

Prince Harry could write a story to ‘brand himself as a leader,’ expert said

According to Schofield, Harry is likely to use the book as an opportunity to reinforce his brand. “I don’t think Prince Harry is going to burn the whole place down with this book,” she said. “I think he is going to use this book to elevate himself.”

The commentator believes Harry is trying to brand himself “a leader in the United States” with the book. “What I think he’s trying to do is brand himself as a Mark Zuckerberg, Barack Obama — some guy that can get $100,000 dollars for a speech in Miami to a bunch of rich dudes,” she said.

Schofield added, “I think he is trying to brand himself as a leader in the United States and will use his book to try to do that. He wanted to try to rewrite his story and to be this phoenix rising from the ashes. That is the route I think he is going to go.”

Ka Wilson
4d ago

it's doubtful these 2 will ever reconcile for many more reasons than we'll ever know. I'm sure there's going to be forbidden topics in that book & it'll be a best seller for a minute. of all the things Harry could be doing to earn a living it seems feeding off the flesh of his family is what he's chosen to do.

Jaye Singleton
3d ago

Harry has sold his soul to the devil for money and he will do anything to make money to sustain his current life as a royal outcast! He has to finance himself now, two children and Meghan! Harry has nothing or nobody else now!

Mary Warner
3d ago

But who would believe Harry??? He and Nutmeg have lied so much. These brothers were once close. So sad.

