People
'Insecure' and 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actress Denise Dowse in Coma Brought on by Meningitis, Says Sister
Denise Dowse's sister is asking for prayers as the actress fights for her life in the hospital. On Sunday, Denise's sister Tracey Dowse posted on the actress' Instagram to announce that the Insecure and Beverly Hills, 90210 star had been hospitalized and was currently in a coma due to "a virulent form of meningitis."
Popculture
Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth
Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
Serena Williams Covers 'Vogue' with Daughter Olympia as She Reveals Plans for a Second Baby
Serena Williams is shifting her focus from Grand Slams to growing a family. The tennis legend, 40, opened up in a first-person essay for Vogue about her decision to begin an "evolution" away from tennis and her hopes of adding another little one to her family of three. The mom...
People
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Close-Up Photo of Baby Bump During Acupuncture Appointment
Chrissy Teigen is giving fans a look at her wellness routine as she prepares for her new addition to the family. On Tuesday, the cookbook author, 36, shared a close-up photo of her baby bump on her Instagram Story which she snapped during an acupuncture session. In the picture, Teigen...
People
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Mourn Loss of Family Dog: 'Goodbye Sweet Lily'
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are mourning the loss of their beloved family pet. On Sunday, the couple shared on their Instagram accounts that their dog Lily recently died. Each star included a tribute to the dog in their post. Bacon, 64, included several personal photos of his family's time...
PETS・
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Ultrasound Photos of Baby Boy with Tarek El Moussa: 'So Special'
Heather Rae El Moussa is celebrating a special pregnancy milestone!. The Selling Sunset star, 34, shared the "first 'glimpse' of [her] baby boy" with husband Tarek El Moussa to Instagram Tuesday night, posting a series of ultrasound photos. "This was my very first time seeing him since I found out...
Michael K. Williams' Posthumous Memoir Details Fight That Led to His Facial Scar: 'I Never Felt More Ugly'
In his upcoming posthumous memoir Scenes from My Life, Williams wrote about his life in 1991 when he was in the midst of a successful modeling and dancing career and about to head to London on tour. But on the eve of his 25th birthday, a friend called to invite him out to a club in Queens to celebrate. By midnight he was drunk, showing off his moves on the dance floor.
Model Shaun Ross Engaged to Actor David Alan Madrick — All the Details on Their At-Home Proposal
Shaun Ross and David Alan Madrick are ready to tie the knot. On July 7, the model and recording artist proposed to the Black-ish star after three years of dating, PEOPLE can exclusively announce. "I had been planning it for about a year," Ross tells PEOPLE, sharing that he originally...
Oscars Producer Will Packer Responds to Will Smith's Public Apology: 'He's Being So Transparent'
Oscars producer Will Packer is showing his support for Will Smith. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Tuesday, the producer behind the 2022 Academy Awards shared his thoughts on Smith's public video apology to Chris Rock for slapping the comedian onstage during the ceremony. "I love the fact that...
People
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Celebrate Lyla's Second Birthday with Sweet New Photos
On Saturday, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and husband Chris Pratt celebrated their daughter Lyla turning 2 years old with sweet tributes on social media. The couple is also parents to 11-week-old daughter Eloise Christina and Pratt is dad to son Jack, 9½, with ex-wife Anna Faris. The mom of two...
Lisa Kudrow Explained Why Jerry Seinfeld Can Partially Take Credit For The Success Of "Friends"
"I said, 'Hi,' and he said, 'You’re welcome.'"
Ryan Reynolds Reveals How He Broke This Pricey Piece Of ‘Bad News’ To Blake Lively
“We’re still working through that one,” the "Deadpool" actor said of the outlandish purchase.
NFL・
Mark Ronson Celebrates 1st Wedding Anniversary with Wife Grace Gummer: 'Freak Anomaly of Love'
Mark Ronson is celebrating a year of marriage to his best friend. The Grammy Award winner, 46, marked his first anniversary with wife Grace Gummer on Monday, sharing photos from a gorgeous romantic getaway and a throwback of the happy couple in some formalwear. "When people used to tell me...
Hallmark Star Brennan Elliott Calls Wife Cami a 'Warrior' After Her 16th Round of Chemo in 2 Years
Brennan Elliott is praising his wife and her bravery as she continues to battle cancer. While attending Christmas Con in Pasadena, California over the weekend, the Hallmark star, 47, spoke with PEOPLE about how his wife Cami is doing amid her ongoing health challenges. "She's hanging in there. She finished...
People
Conjoined Twins Who Made Headlines for 2002 Separation Surgery Turn 21: Inside Their Lives Now
Josie Hull and her twin sister Teresa Cajas were not expected to live past their first birthday. In July, the sisters turned 21. "In the eyes of the world they're both deemed challenged, but they've touched so many lives," Josie's mom, Jenny Hull, tells PEOPLE in this week's exclusive story. "This birthday is such a huge milestone to celebrate."
John Travolta Remembers 'Grease' Costar Olivia Newton-John After Her Death: 'I Love You So Much'
John Travolta is remembering Olivia Newton-John as one of the greats. On Monday, Travolta, 68, posted a loving tribute to Newton-John after the sad news of her death at age 73, noting his Grease costar's "incredible" impact. "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," he...
People
'AGT' Standout Avery Dixon Talks Simon Cowell's 'Unreal' Carrie Underwood Comparison: 'I'm Floating on Air'
America's Got Talent has found its first "superstar" of the season 17 live shows. Saxophonist Avery Dixon, who previously won host Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer, was the final contestant to hit the stage during the first live show of the NBC series' latest season on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old brought...
People
Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Martin Look Like Twins in Photos from Their NYC Getaway
Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin enjoyed a sweet mother-daughter trip to the Big Apple!. The Goop founder, 49, shared scenes from a quick getaway to New York City with daughter Apple, 18, on her Instagram Story on Wednesday. "48 hours in NYC with this beauty," she captioned a photo showing...
