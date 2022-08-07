Letters to the Editor: Support for beleaguered coach

To the Editor,

I am writing to express my significant concern regarding the recently published article disparaging Bethlehem’s varsity field hockey coach.

Like many parents, I opted to move to the Bethlehem school district in large part because of the caliber of the school; a credit to the dedication of the administration, teachers and an engaged community. As your article explains, the administration takes concerns raised by parents regarding mental health seriously as demonstrated by the extensive review of the field hockey program. A number of players shared their experience and perspective of the season and clearly expressed a different view of events and support for their coach. Despite the decision by the highly competent administration and the Board of Education, some dissatisfied parents are opting to play this out in the media and shift from raising their concerns with the school to publicly attacking a member of our community.

It is disappointing that the narrative offered in the Spotlight alludes to preferential treatment and describes the team as having a losing season. It is disheartening that in the name of supporting children, parents are making it even more difficult for the coach and players to come together as a team and focus on creating a positive experience for the upcoming season.

I support Coach Austin. I am proud to call her my friend. It is a testament to her character that she is opting to continue coaching and be an example for her team on how to be a strong woman in the face of adversity. And to be clear, I certainly don’t wish to remain anonymous.

Emilie Chrapowitzky

Slingerlands