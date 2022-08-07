ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, NY

Letters to the Editor: Support for beleaguered coach

By Spotlight Newsroom
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KcROd_0h8C8T9L00

To the Editor,

I am writing to express my significant concern regarding the recently published article disparaging Bethlehem’s varsity field hockey coach.

Like many parents, I opted to move to the Bethlehem school district in large part because of the caliber of the school; a credit to the dedication of the administration, teachers and an engaged community. As your article explains, the administration takes concerns raised by parents regarding mental health seriously as demonstrated by the extensive review of the field hockey program. A number of players shared their experience and perspective of the season and clearly expressed a different view of events and support for their coach. Despite the decision by the highly competent administration and the Board of Education, some dissatisfied parents are opting to play this out in the media and shift from raising their concerns with the school to publicly attacking a member of our community.

It is disappointing that the narrative offered in the Spotlight alludes to preferential treatment and describes the team as having a losing season. It is disheartening that in the name of supporting children, parents are making it even more difficult for the coach and players to come together as a team and focus on creating a positive experience for the upcoming season.

I support Coach Austin. I am proud to call her my friend. It is a testament to her character that she is opting to continue coaching and be an example for her team on how to be a strong woman in the face of adversity. And to be clear, I certainly don’t wish to remain anonymous.

Emilie Chrapowitzky

Slingerlands

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethlehem, NY
Bethlehem, NY
Education
Bethlehem, NY
Sports
WNYT

Former Assemblyman Pat Casale passed away

Former Assemblyman Pat Casale died Friday at home, surrounded by his family. He grew up in Troy, beginning his political career as a member of the Troy City Council. He went on to become the mayor of Troy, the Rensselaer County Clerk, and New York State Assemblyman. He also owned...
TROY, NY
101.5 WPDH

A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning

A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
CHESTERTOWN, NY
AOL Corp

Gov. Hochul encourages local N.Y. gov’ts to aid in combating extremism and domestic terrorism

ALBANY — Gov. Hochul highlighted steps New York is taking to combat domestic terrorism Tuesday as she encouraged local governments to prepare plans to counter extremism. The governor cited the race-fueled Buffalo mass shooting that left 10 dead in May as she outlined plans to bolster local efforts to prevent similar tragedies, including $10 million in state funds for the development of Threat Assessment and Management Teams.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#Mental Health#Express#Field Hockey#The Board Of Education
Jake Wells

New stimulus bill would send New York families thousands

man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Tired of having sticker shock every time you go to the store because of what it is doing to your wallet? That's understandable. And, thankfully, there is an exciting new law being proposed from three senators that would likely help you out A new law, called the Family Security Act 2.0.,was introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. This new government program would send money in the amount of $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Mid-Hudson News Network

Judge Judy’s son wants state’s top judge disbarred

PUTNAM COUNTY – Adam Levy, former Putnam County District Attorney, and son of “Judge Judy” Scheindlin, has filed a grievance against New York State Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, seeking to have her disbarred. DiFiore recently announced that she was stepping down from her position on August 31st after serving six years of a 14-year term. State law requires judges to retire at the age of 70 and DiFiore is 66.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Huge 4 Day Rock Concert this Week in the Catskills

Spending summer days and weeks in the Catskills is nothing new. Many of our parents and grandparents did it in days gone by. There are some great towns and villages to explore, the weather is a bit cooler, and the scenery is unbelievable. If you were hoping for a Catskill getaway before the summer ends, this might just be the perfect week to do it. Especially if you’re a fan of rock and roll.
EAST DURHAM, NY
opb.org

Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies

Your browser does not support the audio element. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by. He used...
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy