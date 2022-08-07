ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

tribpapers.com

Sourwood Honey Festival in Black Mountain

Black Mountain – For two days, August 13 and 14th, bees and local sourwood honey will be celebrated at the Sourwood Festival in downtown Black Mountain. Saturday, the vendors open at 9:00 a.m. and remain open until 8:00 p.m.; and Sunday, the 14th, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.The Black Mountain Swannanoa Chamber of Commerce has been organizing this festival since 1977.
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
tribpapers.com

Ending NC Death Penalty Has a Coalition

Asheville – “Death Penalty – Racist Roots” by Noel Nickle. Zoom, August 21 @ 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. It has been sixteen years since the last execution in North Carolina, yet the death penalty remains on the books. To honor this anniversary, please join the NC Coalition for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (NCCADP) for a presentation and screening of the film Racist Roots. This 25-minute film, created by the Center for Death Penalty Litigation, exposes the death penalty’s deep entanglement with slavery, lynching, and racism.
ASHEVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina

There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Downtown dodged a mall, but substation now looms

Our late father, landscape architect John Lantzius, was well-known for his determined efforts in his hometown of Asheville, starting in the 1970s, to preserve and renew Lexington Avenue. As longtime and frequent visitors to Asheville — since the 1950s, in fact — we share the passion he had to create a home for local, independent businesses, and a pleasant place for people to live, visit and enjoy.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Entertainment
tribpapers.com

Peggy Marshall Leading the Education Foundation

Hendersonville – The 36-year-old Henderson County Education Foundation has a new executive director in retired principal Peggy King Marshall, a fundraising concert on Aug. 11 and a benefit golf tourney on Oct. 17. A benefit concert event will be Thursday, Aug. 11 at 5:45 p.m. at Oklawaha Brewing in...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Tax Inequity: Designer “Urban3” Demanding Explanations

Asheville – Editor’s Note: The following constitutes “equal time” for the dissenting parties and is based on prompt, thorough, and credible replies to multiple requests for clarification and elaboration. All 146 properties in Biltmore Forest have been losing value since 2011. At least their assessments have...
ASHEVILLE, NC
styleblueprint.com

A Cashiers, NC Modern Mountain Retreat

With forests of wild mountain laurel, majestic waterfalls, and sweeping views, Cashiers, NC, is, unquestionably, a magical place. Steeped in Native American and Appalachian heritage, the area is a nature lover’s paradise with hiking trails, a late-19th century truss bridge, and even the Cashiers Sliding Rock — a 10-foot-high nature-made rockslide that leads to a pool of water below.
CASHIERS, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Mountain retreat Cataloochee Ranch getting a face lift

Cataloochee Ranch, a beloved gem in Maggie Valley, is undergoing major renovations. The Ranch, known for its rustic style, mountain vistas, hiking, horseback riding, cookouts and music events, has a long history, steeped in mountain tradition. The upper hayloft of the horse barn has been converted into an event space,...
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
tribpapers.com

If a Tree Falls in the Forest, Does it Make a Sound?

Weaverville – If a tree falls in the forest and no one is there to hear it fall, does it make a sound? I think we all know the answer to this question. Just because no one is there to hear it doesn’t change the characteristics of the falling tree. The same goes for Weaverville Town Councilwoman Michele Wood’s report of a meme on Facebook (see article page 12).
Axios Charlotte

7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte

It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill  About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Haywood County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Bill Nolte announced Tuesday he will be retiring effective November 1. As students gear up for this upcoming school year there will be 28 new superintendents across the state. There’s a 24% turnover rate when looking at the state’s superintendent roster.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
tribpapers.com

Business Supports Leicester Elementary Supplies Drive

Leicester – As the sun beats down and kids are still on summer vacation, it’s hard to believe that the start of school is right around the corner. Jeff Weller, an Edward Jones financial advisor in the Leicester community, knows it and is supporting a school supplies donation campaign by using his office as a drop-off location for the school supplies drive.
LEICESTER, NC
my40.tv

CarMax slated to open on Brevard Road in February 2023

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Construction is moving forward on Asheville's first CarMax. The used car dealership is coming to the site of the former Toys R Us store on Brevard Road across from Asheville Outlets. CarMax officials said the store is expected to open in February 2023. CarMax operates...
ASHEVILLE, NC
bpr.org

Who should operate a new hospital in Buncombe County? The public weighs in this week.

State health officials will be in Asheville this week to get the public’s input on who should operate an acute care hospital that will be built in Buncombe County. The N.C. 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan, released earlier this year by the NC Department of Health and Human Services (Division of Health Service Regulation) determined Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties will have a projected need of 67 additional acute care beds by 2024.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
theonefeather.com

COMMENTARY: Paying attention to the lynchpins.

It doesn’t matter if you are doing a gigantic, multimillion-dollar project or a relatively small event, neglecting the details of planning can be costly and even result in critical failure. What may seem to be a small cog in the big machine of an operation may just be the lynchpin to the entire project.
CHEROKEE, NC
cbs4indy.com

Indy man dies in motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Buncombe County. The National Park Service said the crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on the parkway near mile marker 358, just south of Mount Mitchell. The motorcyclist, identified...

