Ex-India star drops bombshell statement against Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik
With the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November being the showpiece event of this year’s cricket calendar, almost every big team including India, Australia, England, and Pakistan are involved in fine-tuning their strategies for the prestigious competition. Rohit Sharma-led Team India has also been in experimental mode, trying out several players at key positions […] The post Ex-India star drops bombshell statement against Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Diamond League: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs fourth-fastest women's 100m ever
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran the fourth-fastest ever women's 100m, 10.62 seconds, to win at the Diamond League in Monaco. The five-time world 100m champion, 35, bettered her own mark for the fastest 100m of the year, having clocked 10.66 seconds in Poland on Saturday. She has now run the third and...
Watch: Diamond League Monaco - GB's Neita & Wightman in action
The 10th leg of the 2022 Diamond League series is in Monaco. It is one of the first events following the Commonwealth Games and four members of team GB are amongst the starters. Daryll Neita lines up in the women's 100m track event, whilst Jake Wightman features in the 1000m.
Rugby star Gareth Thomas sued after ex-partner gets HIV
Former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Gareth Thomas has been accused of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to a previous partner, according to High Court legal papers. Ian Baum has alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status, "failing to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on.
Liam Sutcliffe: Hull FC sign Leeds Rhinos centre on three year-deal
Hull FC have signed Leeds Rhinos centre Liam Sutcliffe on a three-year deal, starting from the 2023 season. The 27-year-old England international has won one Grand Final and two Challenge Cups with the Rhinos. "I'm very excited. We're looking to build our team for next season," coach Brett Hodgson told...
‘I Get Emotional’ - Jorginho Reveals Heartwarming Moment With His Mother After Europa League Final
Jorginho has spoken about what his mother said to him after Chelsea beat Arsenal in the Europa League final.
Eurovision: Nottingham not bidding to host 2023 contest
Event organisers in Nottingham have decided the city will not submit a bid to host Eurovision next year. The show, which has a worldwide television audience of more than 180 million people, will be staged in the UK in 2023 due to the war in Ukraine. Nottingham City Council had...
Manchester City close to signing Sergio Gómez from Anderlecht
Manchester City are closing in on a deal to sign the Spanish left-back Sergio Gómez from Anderlecht
Oleksandr Usyk looks massive before Anthony Joshua fight
Two weeks before his rematch with Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk looks to be in fierce shape. The 35-year-old Ukrainian fighter has been sharing footage online of his training before the fight on 20 August. Meanwhile, a new British boxing star is born at the Commonwealth Games and Jake Paul v...
AJ Tracey just leaked Tottenham’s third kit
If you’ve been anxiously waiting for the official release of Tottenham Hotspur’s third kits, well it sure looks like you don’t have much longer to wait. North London musician and Spurs super-fan AJ Tracey spilled the beans on the new kit, posting a teaser of him wearing it on TikTok.
Gini Wijnaldum on Roma Goals and Mohamed Salah’s Role in Transfer
Gini Wijnaldum’s move from Liverpool to Paris Saint-Germain didn’t go to plan for the midfielder, who went from one of manager Jürgen Klopp’s most valued players to unregistered outcast over a year in France. Now, though, the 31-year-old Dutch international has joined Roma, moving to the...
Chelsea strikers continue to leave with Tuchel short of replacements | Jacob Steinberg
Timo Werner has returned to RB Leipzig and Thomas Tuchel has only Raheem Sterling as a guaranteed source of goals
FIFA looks to start World Cup in Qatar 1 day earlier
GENEVA (AP) — Host nation Qatar is set to play in the opening game of its own World Cup tournament after all — and on a stand-alone day being added to the schedule barely 100 days before kickoff. Soccer’s marquee tournament is now set start one day earlier...
NFL・
Chicharito says he’d play for Manchester United for free
LA Galaxy striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernández has said he would happily return to his former club Manchester United if asked – and would even play for free. United’s goalscoring woes were apparent in a season-opening loss to Brighton, with the Red Devils linked to a host of options in the transfer market including Bologna veteran Marko Arnautović. Chicharito spent four seasons with United between 2010 and 2014, before he played his final two seasons under contract with the Premier League club on loan at Real Madrid. The 34-year-old admitted he’d be happy to make a shock return to Old Trafford, though he made...
