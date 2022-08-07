ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

ClutchPoints

Ex-India star drops bombshell statement against Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik

With the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November being the showpiece event of this year’s cricket calendar, almost every big team including India, Australia, England, and Pakistan are involved in fine-tuning their strategies for the prestigious competition. Rohit Sharma-led Team India has also been in experimental mode, trying out several players at key positions […] The post Ex-India star drops bombshell statement against Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SPORTS
BBC

Watch: Diamond League Monaco - GB's Neita & Wightman in action

The 10th leg of the 2022 Diamond League series is in Monaco. It is one of the first events following the Commonwealth Games and four members of team GB are amongst the starters. Daryll Neita lines up in the women's 100m track event, whilst Jake Wightman features in the 1000m.
SPORTS
BBC

Rugby star Gareth Thomas sued after ex-partner gets HIV

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Gareth Thomas has been accused of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to a previous partner, according to High Court legal papers. Ian Baum has alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status, "failing to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on.
WORLD
BBC

Liam Sutcliffe: Hull FC sign Leeds Rhinos centre on three year-deal

Hull FC have signed Leeds Rhinos centre Liam Sutcliffe on a three-year deal, starting from the 2023 season. The 27-year-old England international has won one Grand Final and two Challenge Cups with the Rhinos. "I'm very excited. We're looking to build our team for next season," coach Brett Hodgson told...
RUGBY
BBC

Eurovision: Nottingham not bidding to host 2023 contest

Event organisers in Nottingham have decided the city will not submit a bid to host Eurovision next year. The show, which has a worldwide television audience of more than 180 million people, will be staged in the UK in 2023 due to the war in Ukraine. Nottingham City Council had...
WORLD
BBC

Oleksandr Usyk looks massive before Anthony Joshua fight

Two weeks before his rematch with Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk looks to be in fierce shape. The 35-year-old Ukrainian fighter has been sharing footage online of his training before the fight on 20 August. Meanwhile, a new British boxing star is born at the Commonwealth Games and Jake Paul v...
COMBAT SPORTS
SB Nation

AJ Tracey just leaked Tottenham’s third kit

If you’ve been anxiously waiting for the official release of Tottenham Hotspur’s third kits, well it sure looks like you don’t have much longer to wait. North London musician and Spurs super-fan AJ Tracey spilled the beans on the new kit, posting a teaser of him wearing it on TikTok.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Gini Wijnaldum on Roma Goals and Mohamed Salah’s Role in Transfer

Gini Wijnaldum’s move from Liverpool to Paris Saint-Germain didn’t go to plan for the midfielder, who went from one of manager Jürgen Klopp’s most valued players to unregistered outcast over a year in France. Now, though, the 31-year-old Dutch international has joined Roma, moving to the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chicharito says he’d play for Manchester United for free

LA Galaxy striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernández has said he would happily return to his former club Manchester United if asked – and would even play for free. United’s goalscoring woes were apparent in a season-opening loss to Brighton, with the Red Devils linked to a host of options in the transfer market including Bologna veteran Marko Arnautović. Chicharito spent four seasons with United between 2010 and 2014, before he played his final two seasons under contract with the Premier League club on loan at Real Madrid. The 34-year-old admitted he’d be happy to make a shock return to Old Trafford, though he made...
PREMIER LEAGUE

