LA Galaxy striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernández has said he would happily return to his former club Manchester United if asked – and would even play for free. United’s goalscoring woes were apparent in a season-opening loss to Brighton, with the Red Devils linked to a host of options in the transfer market including Bologna veteran Marko Arnautović. Chicharito spent four seasons with United between 2010 and 2014, before he played his final two seasons under contract with the Premier League club on loan at Real Madrid. The 34-year-old admitted he’d be happy to make a shock return to Old Trafford, though he made...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO