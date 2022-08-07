ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownstown Charter Township, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Man arrested after fatal assault at GM Orion Assembly Plant, police say

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The General Motors Orion Assembly Plant in Lake Orion will be closed today after an incident at the plant early Thursday morning that left a 49-year-old Pontiac man dead. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, there was an altercation between two coworkers around...
LAKE ORION, MI
Tv20detroit.com

State issues multiple violation notices to Tribar Manufacturing after Huron River spill

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has issued several violation notices to Tribar Manufacturing following the company's improper disposal of cancer-causing compound hexavalent chromium. According to the state, the company released several thousand gallons of liquid containing hexavalent chromium to the Wixom Sewage...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

New way to administer monkeypox vaccine could increase supply

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Local health leaders remain steadfast in their response to the monkeypox outbreak in the United States. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says there are 17 cases in Oakland County, 17 in the city of Detroit, 11 in Macomb County, three in Washtenaw County and eight in Wayne County.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Just Big Talk?: Opening statements begin in Governor Whitmer kidnap plot retrial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Opening statements were given Wednesday morning in the retrial of two men facing charges for allegedly plotting to kidnap and kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Adam Fox and Barry Croft are on trial for the second time facing charges of conspiracy to kidnap, possession of weapons of mass destruction, and possession of a dangerous device.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

4-mile contamination plume continues to move toward Ann Arbor's primary water source

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A massive contamination plume in groundwater in the Ann Arbor area is continuing to spread and no one knows where or if it will stop. "This is probably the nation's largest, if not the world's largest dioxane contamination of its type because they used it pure," said Roger Rayle, who has been collecting data on the contamination plume and its source for years.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Festivals, airshow and Red Hot Chili Peppers coming to metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Festivals will be taking place across metro Detroit this weekend including the Ribs and R&B Festival and the Sweetest Heart of Mary Pierogi Festival. The Beach Boys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be performing. If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's...
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan adds 16,137 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 137 deaths

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 16,137 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 2,305 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

INTERACTIVE MAP: Find reported harmful algal blooms in Michigan

(WXYZ) — The state has launched a new interactive map to help Michiganders track harmful algal blooms in bodies of water. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) teamed up with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to develop the map. The MDHHS announced the new tool on Monday and is reminding the public of the potential harm these blooms can pose to people and animals.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Governor Whitmer files new motion to block Michigan abortion ban

LANSING, Mich. — After a series of legal moves to keep a 1931 abortion ban from going into effect in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she is making yet another move to protect abortion rights in the state. Governor Whitmer announced on Wednesday that she filed a new motion...
LANSING, MI

