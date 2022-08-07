Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Tv20detroit.com
Man arrested after fatal assault at GM Orion Assembly Plant, police say
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The General Motors Orion Assembly Plant in Lake Orion will be closed today after an incident at the plant early Thursday morning that left a 49-year-old Pontiac man dead. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, there was an altercation between two coworkers around...
Tv20detroit.com
Body of man who went missing in Lake St. Clair Sunday recovered Tuesday afternoon
(WXYZ) — Macomb County divers were able to recover the body of the missing 37-year-old-man who disappeared while swimming in Lake St. Clair Sunday afternoon. According to police, 37-year-old Essa Koja of Macomb was on a boat with 16 other adults when he decided to go for a swim.
Tv20detroit.com
Oxford families express outrage following new evidence in Oxford High School shooting case
(WXYZ) — On Tuesday, Oxford High School parents took turns airing out their fury towards the Oxford School Board for what they consider to be a lack of transparency and inaction. This comes after new video evidence allegedly shows a security guard walking past deceased victim Tate Myre bleeding...
Tv20detroit.com
State issues multiple violation notices to Tribar Manufacturing after Huron River spill
(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has issued several violation notices to Tribar Manufacturing following the company's improper disposal of cancer-causing compound hexavalent chromium. According to the state, the company released several thousand gallons of liquid containing hexavalent chromium to the Wixom Sewage...
Tv20detroit.com
State: Safety alarm was overridden 460 times in leak of hexavalent chromium into Huron River
Clean-up efforts are continuing on Thursday morning as new details emerge surrounding the chemical spill in the Huron River. It's expected that the company responsible for leaking 10,000 gallons of a cancer-causing toxin into the river will release more information on how it happened. A former employee is suspected of...
Tv20detroit.com
EGLE: Tribar alarm system overridden 460 times on night of Huron River chemical release
MILFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — There were major calls for accountability from Tribar Technologies Wednesday as The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced violation notices against the company, while a rally was being held in Milford. EGLE said they issued multiple violation notices against the auto-parts company...
Tv20detroit.com
Oxford teachers told they don’t have to participate in third-party investigation
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The new school year in Oxford starts on Aug. 25. Major issues remain unresolved including safety, trust and transparency about what happened in the mass shooting back on Nov. 30 that killed four students and injured seven others, including a teacher. In June, Oxford Community...
Tv20detroit.com
Oxford parents call for resignation of school board amid new lawsuit revelations
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Passionate parents filled the auditorium at Oxford High School Tuesday night during a board meeting in the wake of new revelations in the Nov. 30 deadly shooting. The revelations stem from a lawsuit, stating that an armed security guard saw one of the students killed,...
Tv20detroit.com
New way to administer monkeypox vaccine could increase supply
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Local health leaders remain steadfast in their response to the monkeypox outbreak in the United States. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says there are 17 cases in Oakland County, 17 in the city of Detroit, 11 in Macomb County, three in Washtenaw County and eight in Wayne County.
Tv20detroit.com
Ford partners with DTE to increase renewable energy use while assembling vehicles in Michigan
(WXYZ) — Ford Motor Company and DTE Energy announced an agreement Wednesday morning where Ford will purchase clean energy from DTE. According to Ford, DTE will add 650 megawatts of new solar energy capacity for Ford by 2025, and it's a step toward Ford's goal to reach carbon neutrality.
Tv20detroit.com
Oxford Community Schools to hold school board meeting following new evidence in Nov. 30 school shooting
(WXYZ) — Oxford Community Schools plans on holding a school board meeting Tuesday afternoon following new evidence in the November 30 Oxford High School shooting. Video shows a guard, who is now a retired Oakland County Deputy Sheriff, walking inside the bathroom where the alleged shooter and two victims were and then leaving.
Tv20detroit.com
Average price of gas below $4 for first time in months in metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — For the first time in months, the average price of gas in metro Detroit is under $4 per gallon. Our photographer found gas being sold as low as $3.55 per gallon at a Citgo gas station on Detroit's west side – near W. Chicago and Schaefer Highway.
Tv20detroit.com
Just Big Talk?: Opening statements begin in Governor Whitmer kidnap plot retrial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Opening statements were given Wednesday morning in the retrial of two men facing charges for allegedly plotting to kidnap and kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Adam Fox and Barry Croft are on trial for the second time facing charges of conspiracy to kidnap, possession of weapons of mass destruction, and possession of a dangerous device.
Tv20detroit.com
4-mile contamination plume continues to move toward Ann Arbor's primary water source
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A massive contamination plume in groundwater in the Ann Arbor area is continuing to spread and no one knows where or if it will stop. "This is probably the nation's largest, if not the world's largest dioxane contamination of its type because they used it pure," said Roger Rayle, who has been collecting data on the contamination plume and its source for years.
Tv20detroit.com
Festivals, airshow and Red Hot Chili Peppers coming to metro Detroit this weekend
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Festivals will be taking place across metro Detroit this weekend including the Ribs and R&B Festival and the Sweetest Heart of Mary Pierogi Festival. The Beach Boys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be performing. If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan adds 16,137 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 137 deaths
(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 16,137 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 2,305 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan man creates 'Moist Towelette Museum' in East Lansing with over 1K objects
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — What started as a joke for one man has turned into a squeaky-clean success in Michigan. It's called the Moist Towelette Museum and people are taking an interest in one of the most unusual collections you will ever see. The museum is hidden in...
Tv20detroit.com
INTERACTIVE MAP: Find reported harmful algal blooms in Michigan
(WXYZ) — The state has launched a new interactive map to help Michiganders track harmful algal blooms in bodies of water. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) teamed up with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to develop the map. The MDHHS announced the new tool on Monday and is reminding the public of the potential harm these blooms can pose to people and animals.
Tv20detroit.com
Housing hurdle: Rising average home prices in metro Detroit leave many buyers frustrated
CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The housing market has changed dramatically in recent months, but the average home price continues to go up in metro Detroit. Samantha Mocheri has been trying to buy a home for over a year. “My husband and I just got married in December,” Mocheri explained....
Tv20detroit.com
Governor Whitmer files new motion to block Michigan abortion ban
LANSING, Mich. — After a series of legal moves to keep a 1931 abortion ban from going into effect in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she is making yet another move to protect abortion rights in the state. Governor Whitmer announced on Wednesday that she filed a new motion...
