Report: Manchester United Begin Contacts With Real Betis Over Possibility Of Signing Guido Rodriguez
Manchester United are starting to dominate headlines with the number of transfer rumours arising amid links with a number of players on Monday as the club look to add to their squad following opening day defeat to Brighton.
Continuity and calculated risks pay off for lower leagues in Carabao Cup
It is a competition that gave Phil Foden the inspiration to name his French bulldog Carabao and one in which Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham made their debuts en route to establishing themselves as key figures for club and country. The Carabao Cup commenced at the start of this month with Cambridge United edging out Millwall, four days after the start of the Football League season and three before the Premier League removed its sunglasses, shook off its flip-flops and returned to our screens. That game at the Abbey Stadium went under the radar to most but it offered a snapshot of a trend that has seen a dozen Championship clubs exit the cup to lower-league opposition.
BBC
Marcelino Nunez: Norwich City boss Dean Smith relieved after Chilean's Panenka penalty comes off
Norwich boss Dean Smith was a relieved man after new signing Marcelino Nunez's Panenka spot-kick came off during their Carabao Cup win over Birmingham. The Canaries surrendered a two-goal lead at Carrow Road but eventually prevailed 4-2 on penalties. Chile international midfielder Nunez was making only his second appearance since...
Report: AS Roma Turning Their Attention To Other Manchester United Defender
AS Roma have been listed as one of the names interested in Manchester United defender Eric Bailly but have now looked away from the Ivory Coast international and are now looking at another United defender, reports claim.
BBC
Marko Arnautovic: Manchester United end interest in Bologna striker
Manchester United have ended their interest in Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic. New United boss Erik ten Hag was considering a move for the 33-year-old Austria forward, whom he worked with at Dutch side FC Twente. But is understood United pulled out because of a combination of Bologna's growing transfer fee...
BBC
Sotona wants to speed progress with Kilmarnock
Once registered as the fastest player on Manchester United's books ahead of the likes of Marcus Rashford, Deji Sotona is hoping a loan move to Kilmarnock from Nice will speed his progress to first-team football. The Republic of Ireland-born 19-year-old is to spend a season with the Scottish Premiership club...
BBC
Joel Robles: Leeds United sign goalkeeper on a free transfer after Real Betis exit
Leeds United have signed former Everton and Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Joel Robles on a free transfer following his departure from Real Betis. The ex-FA Cup winner, whose contract at the La Liga side had expired, has agreed a one-year deal at Elland Road. Robles, 32, will provide competition for first-choice...
Manchester City close to signing Sergio Gómez from Anderlecht
Manchester City are closing in on a deal to sign the Spanish left-back Sergio Gómez from Anderlecht
‘I Get Emotional’ - Jorginho Reveals Heartwarming Moment With His Mother After Europa League Final
Jorginho has spoken about what his mother said to him after Chelsea beat Arsenal in the Europa League final.
SB Nation
AJ Tracey just leaked Tottenham’s third kit
If you’ve been anxiously waiting for the official release of Tottenham Hotspur’s third kits, well it sure looks like you don’t have much longer to wait. North London musician and Spurs super-fan AJ Tracey spilled the beans on the new kit, posting a teaser of him wearing it on TikTok.
BBC
Issa Diop: Fulham agree £15m deal for West Ham defender
Fulham have agreed a £15m deal with West Ham for defender Issa Diop. The 25-year-old is due to have a medical on Tuesday before his switch across London to Fulham, who are back in the Premier League this season. The Frenchman signed a five-year contract with the Hammers after...
Inter and Juve put faith in returning stars but youthful Milan feel upbeat
Lukaku and Pogba moves have roused interest but Stefano Pioli’s well-drilled squad are confident of retaining their title
BBC
Knighton wants to oust Man Utd owners
Michael Knighton came close to owning Manchester United in 1989, now he is looking to launch a hostile takeover to try and get rid of the Glazer family. Although the club are not treating his plan seriously, Knighton is convinced the Glazers will sell if the right deal is put to them.
BBC
Football legend Tony Adams MBE is our latest signing for Strictly 2022!
Tony Adams MBE is a former English football player and manager. Tony Adams MBE said: “To say I’m excited is an understatement - the lure of the sequins and the call of the salsa has me swapping my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly soft shoes. Am absolutely thrilled to be giving it my all on this year’s 20th anniversary of Strictly Come Dancing. I can’t wait to meet my partner - god help her - and start the dancing.”
