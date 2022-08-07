ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Continuity and calculated risks pay off for lower leagues in Carabao Cup

It is a competition that gave Phil Foden the inspiration to name his French bulldog Carabao and one in which Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham made their debuts en route to establishing themselves as key figures for club and country. The Carabao Cup commenced at the start of this month with Cambridge United edging out Millwall, four days after the start of the Football League season and three before the Premier League removed its sunglasses, shook off its flip-flops and returned to our screens. That game at the Abbey Stadium went under the radar to most but it offered a snapshot of a trend that has seen a dozen Championship clubs exit the cup to lower-league opposition.
BBC

Marko Arnautovic: Manchester United end interest in Bologna striker

Manchester United have ended their interest in Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic. New United boss Erik ten Hag was considering a move for the 33-year-old Austria forward, whom he worked with at Dutch side FC Twente. But is understood United pulled out because of a combination of Bologna's growing transfer fee...
BBC

Sotona wants to speed progress with Kilmarnock

Once registered as the fastest player on Manchester United's books ahead of the likes of Marcus Rashford, Deji Sotona is hoping a loan move to Kilmarnock from Nice will speed his progress to first-team football. The Republic of Ireland-born 19-year-old is to spend a season with the Scottish Premiership club...
SB Nation

AJ Tracey just leaked Tottenham’s third kit

If you’ve been anxiously waiting for the official release of Tottenham Hotspur’s third kits, well it sure looks like you don’t have much longer to wait. North London musician and Spurs super-fan AJ Tracey spilled the beans on the new kit, posting a teaser of him wearing it on TikTok.
BBC

Issa Diop: Fulham agree £15m deal for West Ham defender

Fulham have agreed a £15m deal with West Ham for defender Issa Diop. The 25-year-old is due to have a medical on Tuesday before his switch across London to Fulham, who are back in the Premier League this season. The Frenchman signed a five-year contract with the Hammers after...
BBC

Knighton wants to oust Man Utd owners

Michael Knighton came close to owning Manchester United in 1989, now he is looking to launch a hostile takeover to try and get rid of the Glazer family. Although the club are not treating his plan seriously, Knighton is convinced the Glazers will sell if the right deal is put to them.
BBC

Football legend Tony Adams MBE is our latest signing for Strictly 2022!

Tony Adams MBE is a former English football player and manager. Tony Adams MBE said: “To say I’m excited is an understatement - the lure of the sequins and the call of the salsa has me swapping my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly soft shoes. Am absolutely thrilled to be giving it my all on this year’s 20th anniversary of Strictly Come Dancing. I can’t wait to meet my partner - god help her - and start the dancing.”
