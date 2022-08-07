ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach Goodwill to host job fair on Wednesday

By Tyler Hendrickson
Long Beach Post
 4 days ago

The Long Beach Goodwill is hosting a job fair on Wednesday in partnership with a local leader in event security, Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC).

The job fair will offer career opportunities in event security and related hospitality positions, with the chance to interview and receive job offers on-site.

“For this event, we have merged and co-branded with CSC,” said Turkessa Lewis, a security instructor at Goodwill of South Los Angeles County (SOLAC), who is organizing the event. “It’s largely for those that are low income to no income to help them reach economic self-sufficiency through direct hire.”

For those who don’t yet have a security guard license (commonly referred to as a “guard card”), Long Beach Goodwill also offers training programs. After completing the two-week program, participants can then be referred back to an employer like CSC.

“After students complete the 40-hour security training program we offer at Goodwill, we send them right back to that company as a direct hire,” said Lewis. “So even if you might not have a guard card, you still have the ability to be a safety ambassador, to have income coming in and overcome those barriers to employment.”

CSC provides services at events all around Southern California, ranging from large scale events at SoFi Stadium like last year’s Super Bowl, to more local events at Walter Pyramid, Bohl Diamond at Blair Field, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach and more. Jobs range from security work to hospitality and customer service roles, like concessions and box office positions.

For those who may not qualify for CSC work, Goodwill also offers security positions at its retail stores throughout the area.

Job fair attendees should “dress to impress” and bring an ID, a copy of their Social Security card and copies of their resume in order to be hired on the spot.

The job fair will take place on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Long Beach Goodwill headquarters at 800 W. Pacific Coast Highway.

Anyone who is interested can register online at www.csc-usa.com/apply and should select Aug. 10 as the interview date. For questions on the job fair, call 310-320-7223 and select option 5, or email LAHiring@csc-usa.com .

