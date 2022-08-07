ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joel Embiid Taking Steps Toward Playing For France in 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid has a long list of milestones he’s aiming for and playing in the Olympics is among the feats that he has not yet achieved.

The Sixers big man plans to play internationally for the French National Team, having received his French citizenship this summer. He had originally planned to participate in EuroBasket 2022, though his hand injury (sustained during the 2022 NBA postseason) prevented the center from suiting up.

The French National Team gave Team USA a tough battle in the championship game in Tokyo last summer, losing 87-82 behind a spirited effort by Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier .

Joel Embiid would be joining one of the most talented non-USA Basketball teams in the competition pool.

France’s Most Recent Olympic Basketball Team

