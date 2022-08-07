ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha police collect more than 100 firearms during a gun amnesty day

By KMTV Staff
 4 days ago
In a news release, the Omaha Police Department announced the results of its gun and fireworks amnesty day yesterday.

The Omaha Police Department held a fireworks and gun amnesty day on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seymour Smith Park, 72nd and Harrison Street, and Omaha Fire Station 43 at 103rd and Fort Street. Citizens dropped off fireworks, ammunition, and guns, no questions asked.

The following items were turned in during the event:

  • 44 handguns
  • 50 long guns
  • 24 pellet/BB guns
  • 2 starter pistols
  • Over 1000 lbs of ammunition
  • Over 1000 lbs of various fireworks
  • Several containers of black powder

