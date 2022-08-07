ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicola Peltz’s Teary-Eyed Selfie May Be Clueing Fans in on the Alleged Feud Between Her & Victoria Beckham

By Delilah Gray
 4 days ago
Nicola Peltz just gave fans a glimpse into her private struggles, showing everyone her emotions behind the spotlight. Not only did these photos show a more vulnerable side of herself, but they may or may not be a confirmation of her and Victoria Beckham ’s alleged ongoing feud.

The newlywed showed the world a more vulnerable side of her, one that many resonated with after seeing the teary-eyed star. Peltz uploaded the photos with the caption, “Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me. Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart. It made me put such a wall up to protect myself, especially in this industry. We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it.”

She added, “I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here. I wanted to show this side of me. I love you all so much and truly appreciate all of your support. It means so much when you guys are kind on my page I want you to know i see you, I hear you, and it means a lot to me. 💘”

In the first photo, we see Peltz teary-eyed in bed, no makeup on as she holds her hair back, followed by a close-up photo of her green eyes.

Many stars like Selma Blair, Natalia Bryant, and Irina Shayk left comments of love underneath the post, with her husband Brooklyn Beckham commenting, “You have the most amazing heart xx ❤️❤️ I love you so so much xx.”

Now speaking of her and Victoria’s feud, many reports and rumors have been swirling that the two have been feuding since the buildup to Peltz and David’s wedding. She allegedly didn’t want Victoria in on the planning, making the build-up to the wedding reportedly “horrendous.”

According to the International Business Times, Peltz and Victoria allegedly “can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” also affecting Victoria’s relationship with her eldest son Brooklyn.

Brooklyn and Peltz tied the knot at her family estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 9, 2022, after being together since late 2019.

