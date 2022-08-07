ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

YSU, Kent, Akron offer former students chance to complete degree

Tens of thousands of college students in Northeast Ohio who left school without a degree and owe money to their former college, now have a pathway back to settle the debt and continue their education. As a part of the Ohio College Comeback Compact, an innovative program to help students...
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio metro areas named best places to be a teacher in US

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Are you a teacher looking for a district that pays well and doesn't break the bank to live in? If you're in Northeast Ohio, you may not have to go far. The teaching profession has had it's fair share of turmoil over the last few years with many teachers leaving classrooms due to low wages, wages not keeping up with inflation, long hours and dissatisfaction.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 11th

Vindicator file photo / August 11, 1970 | More than 1,000 people crowd the Grand Ballroom of Youngstown’s Hotel Ohio 52 years ago to hear Cleveland Mayor Carl B. Stokes address the Prince Hall Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio and the Amaranth Grand Chapter Order of Eastern Star of Ohio at their 13 h annual banquet.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Vaccines
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Salem, OH
Kent, OH
Education
Salem, OH
Education
City
Kent, OH
Salem, OH
Health
Salem, OH
Coronavirus
Kent, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Education
Kent, OH
COVID-19 Vaccines
East Liverpool, OH
Health
East Liverpool, OH
Education
City
East Liverpool, OH
Kent, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
WFMJ.com

YSU receives $5 million total in gifts from Marion G. Resch Foundation

Youngstown State University has reaches $5 million in total donations from the Marion G. Resch Foundation. The Foundation reached this threshold with its most recent gift of $400,000 designated for scholarships in the 2022/23 academic year. For the past 20 years, these funds have supplied scholarships to approximately 2,500 students.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Record low enrollment could jeopardize TCTC adult education program

Trumbull County Career & Technical Center's (TCTC) adult education program could be in jeopardy with the school showing lower enrollment. Superintendent Jason Gray tells 21 News that a total of 11 students enrolled in the school's adult education program for the fall semester with one program even getting no students whatsoever.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kent State University#Covid 19 Vaccine#College#Linus Covid#General Health
whbc.com

Investigating Vandalism at Akron-Owned Golf Course

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police continue looking for whoever did thousands of dollars in damage to a city-owned golf course last weekend. They say someone drove an ATV onto the 6th hole at the Mud Run Golf Course, knocking down a fence and digging ruts on the green.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Kent State, University of Akron offer up to $5,000 in debt forgiveness for students who left school but want to finish through Ohio College Comeback Compact

AKRON, Ohio – Kent State University and the University of Akron are among eight public colleges and universities in Northeast Ohio to participate in the Ohio College Comeback Compact, a program that helps students who left one of the schools without earning a degree continue their education by reducing or eliminating their debt, KSU announced Monday.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Inflation sparks uncertainty for Rockabilly Ruckus

Inflation is still causing major concern for local communities and it continues to take a toll on local festivals and events happening this summer. Our 21 News team spoke with organizers of this weekend's Rockabilly Ruckus on why this may be their last year at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds and result in thousands lost for local charities.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WFMJ.com

Akron Children's Hospital updates rules for Emergency Department visits

Akron Children’s Hospital has updated its Emergency Department visitation guidelines. The hospital announced that as of Wednesday of this week, patients may now be accompanied by 2 visitors. All visitors must be 18 or older unless the visitor is the parent or guardian of a patient. To limit the...
AKRON, OH
akronschools.com

Glover Principal Addresses Board Upon Retirement

Philomena Vincente is a lifelong educator ... the kind of teacher and principal kids remember fondly. Her first students at Akron Public Schools are now approaching retirement age, and so is she. At last evening's meeting of the Akron Public Schools Board of Education, Vincente had a moment to address...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Clinic collaborates with an HBCU to increase diversity in medical field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic is collaborating with Morehouse School of Medicine, a historically Black college and university, to increase the number of underrepresented groups in the medical field. Students will work on several projects including an investigation of the root causes of gender, racial, and ethnic underrepresentation...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

'Lugnut Louie' remembered by Stoneboro community

A Mercer county community is mourning the death of a local business owner who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday. A small memorial of flowers and messages sit outside Lugnut Customs service station in Stoneboro. Lewis Isenberg turned an old Oldsmobile dealership into a bike ship back in...
STONEBORO, PA
WFMJ.com

AT&T grants $20K to improve digital literacy in Youngstown

AT&T is helping a Youngstown non-profit’s mission to improve digital literacy in the Valley. A $20,000 grant from AT&T is designed to enable the Oak Hill Collaborative to provide computer education classes and workshops for students, unemployed or underemployed adults, and seniors. The Oak Hill Collaborative focuses on community...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy