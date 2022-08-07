Ridgefield resident Tyler Berman will sell homemade cookies at Tuesday's Chirp concert to support the nonprofit Cookies for Kids' Cancer

The Darien Arts Center has announced the addition of professional dancer Claire St. John and international freelance artist and co-director of East Coast Contemporary Ballet, Alejandro Ulloa as part of an expansion to their dance program, which will take place in the newly renovated DAC Weatherstone Studio this fall. Ulloa and St. John join the popular DAC dance program which offers ages 3 through adults, the opportunity to train in one of the finest dance spaces in Fairfield County and to participate in multiple performances throughout the year.

DARIEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO