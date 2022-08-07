Ridgefield resident Tyler Berman will sell homemade cookies at Tuesday's Chirp concert to support the nonprofit Cookies for Kids' Cancer

Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Kathy Carroll
Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” highlights the local...
Brookfield Library Foundation's Comedy Show Fundraiser on August 19
Comedy Show Fundraiser on August 19 at Brookfield Theatre for the Arts benefits The Brookfield Library. The Brookfield Library Foundation welcomes hilarious headliner Chris Monty, hosted by Howie Mason and featuring Rick Roberts for a PG comedy show at the Brookfield Theatre for the Arts. There is no better way to kick off the weekend and support a great cause!
Rotary Club of Ridgefield reports SOAR in Fly the Colors program, thanks community!
An idea that was right for the times - Fly the Colors. The Rotary Club of Ridgefield started Fly the Colors in 2013 with 121 subscribers ... today there are 583 families and businesses, nearly a five-fold increase!. Almost every US flag that you see flying along the streets of...
4th Annual Stamford Senior Center Miniature Golf Fundraiser on September 8
The Stamford Senior Center (SSC) invites the community to its 4th Annual Miniature Golf Tournament. This fun evening of miniature golf, food and beverages takes place on Thursday, September 8, and raises funds to support this vital resource for seniors in our area. Participants can show off their mini golf...
Sign up to be a Gallery Ambassador volunteer at The Maritime Aquarium and become a steward of Long Island Sound
Sign up to become to be a Gallery Ambassador volunteer at The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk and become a steward of Long Island Sound. As a member of our dynamic volunteer team, you’ll interact with guests of all ages and help raise awareness of our critical conservation efforts. “The...
Ridgefield Rec Center Pool Closed August 22 - September 5, Ballard Park Closed August 22-23
The Recreation Center Pool will be closed for two weeks from Aug. 22 - Sept. 5 so that we can perform maintenance, make improvements and deep clean the aquatic facility. Where can I swim and cool off while the Rec Center Pool is closed?. Spray Bay is open daily 10:00...
Child Advocacy Center of Putnam County Announces Annual 'One Too Many NY' 5K (Virtual Run/Walk)
Break out your running shoes, stretch out your legs, grab your four-legged running buddy and make the move to stop child abuse. The Child Advocacy Center of Putnam County is proud to announce that registration is open for the annual One Too Many NY 5K to end child abuse and will be held from September 16th-18th, 2022. Get moving and run for the kids because one child abused is “ONE TOO MANY.”
Town of Ridgefield Seeks Local Businesses to Join its Senior Savings Program
The Senior Positive Initiative Forum (SPIF) is looking for more businesses to join the Senior Gold Card program!. SPIF is a Town of Ridgefield, CT task force working to meet the needs of Ridgefield’s senior population. The chairman is Tony Phillips, LCSW Director of the Social Services Department. The...
Danbury Elks Lobersterfest on Saturday, August 27
The Danbury Elks Lodge Lobsterfest 2022 is back and everyone is welcome to come, enjoy a great meal and see our terrific lodge. Seating: 1pm - 3pm & 3:30pm - 5:30pm Rain date: August 27th. There will be LIVE MUSIC and orders are available TO GO. Purchase tickets at the...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Saltwater Sono
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Saltwater Sono!
Southbury Women's Club holds Operation Backpack
Southbury Women's Club's Operation Backpack annually provides school supplies for the children of needy Southbury families via Southbury Social Services, funded by generous community grants, sponsorships, monetary and Amazon Wishlist purchase donations. This year, they have over 80 backpacks to fill! From pencils to scientific calculators, we are able to assist...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Beet & Blossom Photo Co.
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Beet &...
New Dance Instructors Announced at Darien Arts Center
The Darien Arts Center has announced the addition of professional dancer Claire St. John and international freelance artist and co-director of East Coast Contemporary Ballet, Alejandro Ulloa as part of an expansion to their dance program, which will take place in the newly renovated DAC Weatherstone Studio this fall. Ulloa and St. John join the popular DAC dance program which offers ages 3 through adults, the opportunity to train in one of the finest dance spaces in Fairfield County and to participate in multiple performances throughout the year.
Shop LOCAL and Tax Free in Redding August 21 - August 27
2022 Connecticut Sales Tax-Free Week Sunday, August 21, through Saturday, August 27. This year will be Connecticut's 22nd Sales Tax-Free Week. According to state statute, Sales Tax-Free Week begins on the third Sunday of August and runs until the following Saturday and includes clothing and footwear costing less than $100.
'Screenings Under the Stars' continues with Boss Baby 2 - Family Business on Wednesday, August 17 at Kensico Dam Plaza
White Plains Hospital Screenings Under the Stars continues with Boss Baby 2 - Family Business on Wednesday, August 17 at Kensico Dam Plaza, Valhalla!. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and movies begin at sundown. The event is rain or shine. Admission and parking are free. Moviegoers should bring blankets, folding chairs, and a picnic. Refreshments will be available for sale.
Sandy Hook Promise Co-founder and World-class Musician performs for the first time since 12/14/12 - A Father's Promise: The Concert this Saturday
Sandy Hook Promise co-founder Mark Barden is a world-class musician who lost his passion for making music when his son Daniel was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy on December 14, 2012. In the years since, Mark and his family have been on an incredible journey filled with inspiration, perseverance and, mostly, love.
This Thursday - Caraluzzi's is HIRING for their new Danbury location!
Join the Caraluzzi's team this Thursday, August 11th from 3 - 7PM at the Holiday Inn Express on Mill Plain Rd in Danbury. The grocery store is HIRING for its soon-to-open location on Mill Plain Road in Danbury. No appointment is needed, on-the-spot interviews. Positions include part-time cashiers and clerks...
Connecticut Invests in Quality Child Care for Bridgeport
Bridgeport, CT - Three Little Bears Day Care just received its license from the CT Office of Early Childhood. It also received a huge grant from Women’s Business Development Council (WBDC) to ensure the quality that all children deserve. This unique program is intended to serve families who work at Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent’s Hospital, as well as the local neighborhood. From infancy through preschool, children will grow and learn with highly qualified teachers and beautiful environments.
Services planned for longtime Danbury resident John K. Mikla, 76
John K. Mikla, 76, of Danbury, died peacefully on Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was the loving husband of the late Adele C. (O'Reilly) Mikla. Born on September 6, 1945, John was the son of the late Konstantin and Julia (Kundrat) Mikla. Raised in Manhattan and later Elmhurst Queens, John attended Pace University where he earned a degree in Accounting.
Norwalk Symphony and Two Local Ballet Companies Dance Around the World
Norwalk Symphony Opens Season "Dancing Around the World" on Saturday, September 24th at 7:30 pm. “Dance transcends cultural boundaries, continents and centuries,” says Norwalk Symphony Conductor Jonathan Yates. “We’ll take you to the steppes of ancient Russia with Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring with full orchestra and members of Thomas/Ortiz Dance Company. Our tour will also visit the pampas of Argentina with Alberto Ginastera’s Estancia, the Far East with Chen Yi’s Romance and Dance, and finally urban USA with Daniel Bernard Roumain’s Hip-Hop Essay for Orchestra, with dancers from the East Coast Contemporary Ballet.”
